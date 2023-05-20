Platte CountyWojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., to Preister, Jacob J. 21-20-04W SE 1/4 Except PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $2,000,000

Soltero, Saul & Sharon, H&W, to Allsman, Matthew A., Sgl., & Wiseman, Sierra M., Sgl.—Lot 61, Tract II Christophers Cove Second Add of Columbus, Together with Land In front of Said Lot $463,000

Thrower, Todd W. & Robin K., to Hayes, Nicholas A. & Jessica A.,—Lot 2 In Block A, Park Place 7th Addition of Columbus $410,000

Royer, William E. & Laretha Jean, H&W, to Royer, William E. & Laretha Jean, H&W—Lot 1 And E 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block D, Beckers Add Formerly Beckers Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Swantek, Philip E. & Sandra Jane, H&W, to Swantek, Monte 07-17-03W That Part of The Fractional SE 1/4 Lying South of The LRPPD Canal And Lying West of The LRPPD Drainage Ditch (Tax Exempt)

Swantek, Philip E. & Sandra Jane, H&W, to Swantek, Marc 07-17-03W Pt Fractional E 1/2 Lying North & Westerly of The LRPPD Canal & Except N 80 Acres of E 1/2 (Tax Exempt)

Kapels, Robert C., Sgl., to Kapels, Troy R. Folken, Tonya J. Eberhart, Nicole L. Kapels, Travis S. Kapels, Brett R. 11-20-01W SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Except Pt to State of Nebraska Row (Tax Exempt)

Hoffbauer, Cheryl L. & Richard R., W&H, to Hoffbauer, Richard R. & Cheryl L., H&W—Lot 2 And N 4 Ft of Lot 1 In Block 2, Bel Air Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

G & R Investment Group LLC to Gonzalez, Aminta Yamileth Martinez, Sgl.—Lot 6 In Block 208, Original of Columbus $215,000

Beller, Terrence L. & Karla J., H&W, to Beller, Terrance L. & Karla J., Trustees, Beller, Terrance L. & Karla J. Trust—Lot 6, 7 In Block 8, Original of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Cerny, Jason J., Sgl., to King, Aaron David & Heather Ann, H&W—Lot 6 In Block C, Deerfield Park First Addition of Columbus $445,000

Ingold, Carolyn K. & Robert C., W&H, to Brewer, Daniel J., Lot 4 In Block 15, Phillips Third Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Bauer, Margery A., Sgl., to Gonzalez, Roberto Guerra, Sgl., & Vega, Nisleidys Sanchez, Sgl.—Lot 5 In Block C, Parkplace Add of Columbus $310,000

Tall Grass West LLC to Reicks, Zach & Ashley, H&W—Lot 1 Ravens View Sd of Columbus $123,000

Osten, Merle A. & Mary Jo, H&W, to Hoadley, Clayton & Alicia, H&W—Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 87, Original of Columbus $40,000

Butler CountyDivis, Alton J. & Divis, Marjorie E., H&W, to Divis, Alton J. & Divis, Marjorie E., H&W—23-16-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-16-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-16-04 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Polacek, Kenneth J., & Polacek, Judith A., to Polacek, Kenneth J., Trustee, Polacek, Judith A., Trustee, Polacek, Kenneth J. & Judith A. Revocable Trust—26-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.74 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B., Bartunek, Jeanie B., Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Heather, to Bartunek Terrence L. & Bartunek, Linda J.—31-16-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B., Bartunek, Jeanie B., Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., to Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B.—31-16-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)

Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., Bartunek, Mitchell L., Bartunek, Heather to Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B.—29-16-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (25.69 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B., to Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., Bartunek, Mitchell L., Bartunek, Heather—31-16-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (20 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

TCFOSN, LLC to Vandenberg, Michael A. & Vandenberg, Amanda C.—04-13-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)

Colfax CountyGonzalez, Javier Arizmendi & Arizmendi, Ada Sanchez De, H&W, to J & A Rentals LLC—Lot 8 And Pt Lot 7 In Block 10, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), to Knutson, Vanessa C.—Lot 4 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Nance CountyBen W. Lillethorup Jr., PR, Lillethorup, Lavinia H. Estate, to Ben W. Lillethorup, Jr.—Lot 2 And Pt Lot 1 Hodges Addition of Belgrade (Tax Exempt)

Dennis A. Gabriel, Sgl., to Anthony R. Gabriel—19-16-05 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ann M. Rother, Sgl., to WJ, LLC—23-16-06 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 AND E 1/2, PT NW 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 26-16-06 E 1/2, PT NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ann M. Rother, Sgl., to Ann M. Rother, Trustee, Ann M. Rother Living Trust—07-17-06 PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Matthew, Kadavy & Jody Kadavy, H&W, to Matthew Kadavy & Jody Kadavy, H&W—Lot 1, 2 In Block 1, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

John A. Jacobi, Jr. & Linda K. Jacobi, H&W, to John A. Jacobi, Jr. & Linda K. Jacobi, H&W, Michael Jacobi 01-17-04 PT SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

John A. Jacobi, Jr. & Linda K. Jacobi, H&W, to John A. Jacobi, Jr. & Linda K. Jacobi, H&W, Robert Jacobi—11-17-04 PT E 1/2, W 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Marjorie M. Brandenburger, Sgl., to Steven P. Brandenburger, 29-16-04 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Marjorie M. Brandenburger, Sgl., to Marjorie M. Brandenburger, Trustee, Marjorie M. Brandenburger Revocable Trust—32-16-04 NW 1/4, 29-16-04 SE 1/4, 30-16-04 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Cedar Valley Lumber Company Fullerton, LLC to Janet Furby E 1/2 Lot 5 In Block 5, Fuller & Slaughter Addition of Fullerton $149,000

Boone County

Shawn Gasper a/k/a Shawn N Gasper & Jamie Gasper, H&W to Thomas F Siedlyk – Lts 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 61, Orignal Town, City of St Edward $5,000

Shawn Gasper a/k/a Shawn N Gasper & Jamie Gasper, H&W to David A & Angela Primrose, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SW1/4 Sec 29-19-8W $1,312,000

Steve M & Julie G Maguire, H&W to James S & Felicia R Anderson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 11, Mansfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $242,000

Haydn Daniel Rugg a/k/a Haydn Rugg & Katie Rugg, H&W to Haydn & Katie Rugg, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lt 4, Blk “A”, Kohtz First Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Ronald D & Kay L Erickson, H&W to Ronald D & Kay L Erickson, Co-Trustees of the R & K Erickson Family Trust Lt A & B of Lt 8, Blk 22, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 16-19-8W (Tax Exempt)

Dennis J & Tammy L Nissen, H&W to George Majerus – Lt 2, Blk 23, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $15,000

Jeffrey L & Christine M Briese, H&W to Glen A & Diane K Schueth-Myers, H&W – Lts 25 & 26, Blk 8, West Petersburg Addn, Village of Petersburg $290,000

John A Jacobi, Jr & Linda K Jacobi, H&W to John A Jacobi, Jr & Linda K Jacobi, H&W, as joint tenants with full rights of survivor, Michael Jacobi & Robert Jacobi, all as tenants in common – SW1/4 Sec 25-21-6W (Tax Exempt)

Rollin D & Linda M Nathan, H&W to Belzasar Vargas Rivera & Abisai Lopez Praxedis, as tenants in common – Part of Lts 3 & 4, Blk 67, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 2nd Addn, City of St Edward $35,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services