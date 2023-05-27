Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Platte County

Preister, Daniel J. & Alyssa, H&W, to EIS Land LLC 05-20-01E NW 1/4 $942,000

Roark, John, Sgl., to Perez, Eduardo De La Paz - North 1/2 of Lot 6 In Block 16, Original of Platte Center $2,000

Behle, Nicholas D. & Nicole L., H&W, to Behlen, Kurt E. Lot 7 In Block B, Jones Second Add of Columbus $193,000

Schumacher, Mary T., Sgl., to Beller, Allanah M., Sgl. - Lot 3 In Zimmerer Add of Lindsay $315,000

Hansen, Michael T. & Colette L., to Tessendorf, Evan R., Sgl., Tessendorf, Ava J., Sgl., Tessendorf, Ryan G. & Jacqueline M., H&W - Pt Lot 53 In Block O, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus $290,000

Schmidt Investments LLC to Gall, Noelle, Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block B, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $396,000

Cooper, Michael L. & Diane R., to Cooper, Michael L., Trustee, Cooper, Michael L. Trust, Cooper, Diane R., Trustee, Cooper Diane R. Trust - Lot 14 In Estates at Lake Oconee of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Drummond, Donald E. & Jennifer, H&W, to Nauenburg, Kayd M. - Lot 2 In Block 5, Swift Third Add of Columbus $180,000

Gehring, Gaylan G., Sgl., to Alonso, Armando Hernandez & Castro, Marineisy Llerena, H&W - Lot 8 In Block 212, Original of Columbus $247,000

Watson, Steven E. & Michelle L., H&W, to Hansen, Michael & Colette, H&W - Lot 2 In Block B, Tallgrass Add of Columbus $295,000

Martinez, Theodore M. & Elizabeth L., H&W, to Juarez, John D. & Kara, H&W - Lot A In Erin Lee Subdivision of Columbus $320,000

Slusarski, Richard J. & Joyce, H&W, to Smoots, William R., Jr. - 06-17-02W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Metzger, Barbara M. & Michael, H&W, to Smoots, William R., Jr. - 06-17-02W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Slusarski, Jerome J. & Margaret, H&W, Hueschen, Lee A., Sgl., Kelly, Paula F., Sgl., to Smoots, William R., Jr. 06-17-02W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $56,000

Higgins, Emilee L., Sgl., to Suarez, Luis A. Paz & Hernandez, Maria J. Chacon, H&W, Santamarina, Eduardo Suarez, Sgl. Lot 15 And North 1/2 of Lot 16 In Block G, East Park Second Add of Columbus $305,000

Butler County

Womboldt, Kenneth D. Sr., Sgl., to Baer, Kolby - Lot 8 & N 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 14; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $85,000

Duren, Jeffrey L. & Duren, Diane K., MC, to Augustin, Rocky J. & Augustin, Debra S., MC - 10-14-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $5,500

Moravec, Mark J. & Moravec, Judy K., H&W, to MJM Investments, LLC - 31-13-03 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Svoboda, Constance J., Fka Constance J. Crook, Sgl., to Crook, Daryl K., - 03-13-03 PT SW 1/4; Section 3, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Roehl, Ronald K. & Roehl, Sally A., MC, to Jones, Hannah J., Sgl. - Lots 1, 4, 5 & 8, Block 5; Original Town of Bellwood $66,000

Divis, Albert A., to Borer, Shaina B. - Lots 6 & 7, Block 2; Dus Addition to Brainard $126,500 (DNS)

Bruner, Margaret M., to Wallace, Morgan - Lots 4 & 5, Block 2; Dus Addition to Brainard $60,000 (DNS)

Colfax County

Hegemann, Dean F. & Hegemann, Linda, H&W, to Hegemann, Dean F., Trustee, Hegemann, Linda, Trustee, Hegemann, Dean & Linda Rev. Living Trust - 07-19-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4, 02-20-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4, 20-20-04 PT SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Village of Leigh, Nebraska to Wilke, Vicki L., Trustee, Wilke, Vicki L. Rev. Trust - 19-20-02 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Falke, Darrel D. & Falke, Bonnie K., to Falke, Darrel D., Trustee, Falke, Bonnie K., Trustee, Falke, Darrel Trust, Falke, Bonnie Trust - 31-19-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (DNS)

Polk County

David S Rystrom, Sgl., to Taylor L Rystrom - A Tract of Land Comprising a Part of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $31,000

Sally A Myer, Sgl., to Sally A Myer, Trustee, Sally A Myer Rev Living Trust - The Southwest Quarter of Section One (1), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; and The Northwest Quarter of Section Thirteen (13), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; and The East Half of the Northeast Quarter, less Tax Lot Two and highway right-of-way, in Section Nine (9), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

James B Rafert and Tatian Rafert, H&W, to Broad River, LLC The West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W1/2 NE1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P. M., Polk County, Nebraska, and The Southwest Quarter of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; and The Southwest Quarter of Section Twenty-four (24), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6,h P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kevin Hoffman and Doris Hoffman, H&W, to Ashley S Hoffman - Lots Fourteen (14) And Fifteen (15), Block One (1) McConaughy’s Subdivision to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jacqueline R Peterson, Sgl., and Lee D Peterson and Michel Peterson, H&W, to John E Peterson – An undivided 2/3rds Interest in and to Tax Lot B Comprising a Part of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $330,000

John E Peterson, Sgl., to Jacqueline R Peterson and Lee Dale Peterson – An undivided 1/6th interest in and to the West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4) and the South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 NW1/4) of Section Thirty-Six (36), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $293,000

The City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska to Rob W. Buhl, Sgl. - Lot Seven (7), Block Six (6), East Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jackson Bailey and Kamryn Bailey, H&W, to Galo Andres Briones Cedeno and Jerica L Briggs, H&W - The North 87 feet of Lot One (1), in Block Five (5), Buckley’s First Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $181,000

Rex C Grossnicklaus to Rex C Grossnicklaus, Trustee, Rex C Gross Nicklaus Amended and Restated Rev Trust - An undivided one-half interest in and to that part of the NW1/4 of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and an undivided one-half interest in and to that part of the NW 1/4 of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and An undivided one-half interest in and to Tax Lot D located in the S1/2SE1/4 of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Nl/2 SEl/4 NEl/4 of Section 9 in Township 15, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The NE1/4 of Section 10 in Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The SE1/4 of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lorrie L Steely fka Lorrie L Bassler, to Eva J Midgley - Commencing at a point Seventy-two feet (72') South of the Northeast corner of Block One (1) in Nordberg's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska, and thence running West One hundred fifty feet (150’), thence South Seventy-two feet (72'), thence East One hundred fifty feet (150), thence North Seventy-two feet (72) to the place of beginning; all located in the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $95,000

Garrett Curt Fisher, Sgl., to Elijah Thomas Greene - Lot 4, Block 2, EXCEPT the West 25 1/2 feet, Smith's First Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $145,000

Darin Sterup, Sgl., to Garrett C Fisher - Lots 4 and 5, except North 44 feet of Lot 4, Block 5, Nance and Morrill’s Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $200,000

Dawn R Opfer, Sgl., to Bluffs Acres, LLC – West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W1/2 NE1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6 P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $200,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services