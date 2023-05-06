Platte County

Kluck, Galen A., to Kluck, Galen A., Trustee, Kluck, Galen A. Trust - Lot 37 In Block M, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus, Lots 12 & 13 In Block A, Country Club Heights Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Broxterman, Lynn E. & Gloria F., H&W, to Ballina, Mario Gonzalez & Encarnacion, Jessica Garcia, H&W - Lot 8 In Block 2, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $219,000

Perez, Yeniser Hernandez, Sgl., to Arestuche, Jean F. Guerra Lot 6 In Block 210, Original of Columbus $125,000

Beckius, William A. & Judith F., H&W, to Vondruska, Kevin & Linda C., H&W - Lot 6 In Block 206, Original of Columbus $269,000

Off Properties LLC to Martiatu, Yiovani Martinez & Marino, Zoraida Alvarez, H&W, Alvarez, Yaysin De Las Mercedes Martinez - Lot 6 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $304,000

Rupp, Lee & Kay E., H&W, to Rupp, Lee O. & Kay E., H&W Lot 7 In Block 3, Osborns Add of Monroe, 17-17-03W PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SE 1/4, 31-18-02W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hoppe, Philip K., Sgl., to Faltys, Drew A. & Kaitlin P., H&W Lot 2 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $195,000

Beller, Jack V., Sgl., to Beller, Spencer V. - 04-20-03W SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $495,000

Arcader, Linda, MP, to The Joy Foundation - 11-16-02W Accretions in PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Scharff, David T. & Wanda M., H&W, to Stuckwisch, Greg L. & Janet Ann, H&W - 05-17-01W PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 & S 1/2 SE 1/4 $534,000

Tall Grass West LLC to Lopez, Ana Ester Quelex & Fuentes, Otto J., W&H - Lot 16 Ravens View Sd of Columbus $125,000

Kroenke, Jon G. & Melissa K., H&W, to Roth, Travis, Sgl., & Stephen, Michelle, Sgl. - Lot 3 West Elks Subdivision Replat of Columbus $568,000

Laska, Brian D., Sgl., to Wright, Abbey C. & Levi G., W&H Lot 17 And West 4 Inches of Lot 18 In Block 14, Original of Duncan $65,000

Hollatz, Dave & Joan, H&W, to Korth Enterprises LLC - Lot 4 In Block 17, Sd Out Lots "G" & "J" (L) of Creston $1,000

Schafer, Janine Wanita & Arlon Von, W&H, to KW Carter Company - 07-18-04W S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Kluck, Galen A., to Kluck, Galen A., Trustee, Kluck, Galen A. Trust - 03-14-01 W 1/2; Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Krska, Lyle B. & Liska, Julie L., H&W, to Krska, Dorian L., & Kouma, Jared L., W&H - 35-13-02 The East 40.00 Acres of The W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $220,000

Roe, Linda M. & Roe, Michael D., W&H, to Foust, Robert & Foust, Kathryn, H&W - Lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12 & Pt Lots 4, 5 & 6; Original Town of Linwood $1,250

Knight, Braden & Knight, Jadelyn, H&W, to Maldonado Ruiz, Maria Guadalupe, MP - Lot 3, Block 5; Miles 6th Addition to David City $182,500

Supencheck, Jeffery G., Sgl., to Robinson, Ellen, Sgl., & Robinson, Whitney J., Sgl. - Lot 7; Sargents 1st Addition to Garrison $1,500

Nickolite, Lee D. & Nickolite, Lisa A., H&W, to Dotson, Nicholas G. - 19-16-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $150,000

Krska, Lyle B. & Liska, Julie L., H&W, to Dobesh, Gerald 35-13-04 E 1/2 N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $180,000

Montag, Paul, Sgl., to Jones, Hannah - Lot 4, Block 46; Original Town of David City $165,000

Culwell, Shirley A. & Culwell, Richard L., to Culwell, Shirley A. & Richard L., Trustees, Culwell, Shirley A. Family Trust 08-13-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4; SECTION 8, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-14-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-13-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Fallon, Charles L., to Circle F Ranch LLC - Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 2; Original of Loma (Tax Exempt)

Emswiler, Charlie & Emswiler, Kristi to Emswiler, Connor & Emswiler, Ashley - 09-15-02 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.90 Acres, More or Less) $26,550

Colfax County

Kluthe, Judith A., Sgl., to Prokopec, Timothy C. & Prokopec, Jenna M., H&W - Lot 15, 16 And Pt Lot 17 Kubik Block of Clarkson $320,000

Acosta Diaz, Alejandro & Grimaldo, Cristina, H&W, to Acosta Diaz, Alejandro & Grimaldo, Cristina, H&W - Pt Lot 8 In Block 3, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Village of Leigh Nebraska to Leigh Community Schools, Leigh Nebraska - Lot 8, 9, 10 In Block 2, Farmers Add of Leigh, Lot 15 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Burenheide, Adam & Burenheide, Elisia, H&W, to Hegemann, Wyatt - Lot 9 In Block 21, Orig Town of Howells $90,000

Garcia, Mario M. Pardo & Martinez, Teresa Castillo, H&W, to Ueding, Tyler & Tworek, Haley, MC - Lot 3 In Block A, North Park 2nd Add of Schuyler $305,000

Nance County

Richard Z. Chmiel & Cheryl A. Chmiel, H&W, to Richard Z. Chmiel & Cheryl A. Chmiel, H&W - 25-17-06 PT NE 1/4, S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Paula R. Hoffmeister, Sgl., to Dylan D. Loewe - N 62 Feet of Lot 11 In Block 4, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa $55,000

Travis L. Sindelar & Mercedes M. Sindelar, H&W, to Cole M. Circello - North 123 Feet of Lot 1, E1/2 Of North 123 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 11, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa $122,000

Schuyler J. Sharp & Katherine E. Sharp, H&W, to Colter Johnson & Nichole Hornyak - Pt Outlot 1 Reynolds Outlots of Fullerton $155,000

Shawn Gasper & Jaime Gasper, H&W, Barbara J. Gasper, Trustee, Barbara J. Gasper Revocable Trust to B&V Exchange, LLC and B&V Exchange, LLC - 30-17-08 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4, N 1/2 SW 1/4, Government Lots 2,3,4 W 1/2 SE 1/4 $3,199,000

Cory J. Pilakowski, Sgl., to Christina Robb - Lot 1 In Block G, Reynolds Addition of Fullerton $130,000

Todd Hellbusch & Rita Hellbusch, H&W, to Thomas M. Hellbusch & Mary M. Hellbusch, H&W - The West 110 Ft of Outlot 6 Reynolds Outlots of Fullerton $12,000

Ashley N. Flash, Sgl., to Kristine Drake - Pt Lot 6 In Block 14, Original of Genoa $140,000

Fullerton Area Economic Development Corp. to Daniel J. Cook & Brianna K. Cook, H&W - North 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block G, Reynolds Addition of Fullerton $1,000