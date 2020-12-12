PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Donna Ritter, sgl, to Ethan D Neuhaus – Lot 7, Blk 5, Village of Creston $5,000.
William R Simpson, sgl, to Maria G Diaz Ramirez, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 1, Bel Air Addn, Formerly Bel Air Subdiv, City of Cols $198,000.
E John Meays, sgl, to East Side Storage LLC – Part of E1/2 W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-17-1E & Part of SE1/4 Sec 14-17-1E $225,000.
Eric T & Stacy C Barnes, H&W, to Robert L & Karen F Jacobson, H&W – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-20-4W $305,000.
Audrey D Mortiz, sgl, to Scott A Kampschneider – Part of Lot 1, Lot 2, Blk 169, Original City of Cols $123,000.
Home 360 Flooring LLC to Yusmailys B Prieto Valdez – Lot 6, Blk 3, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $65,000.
Matthew J & Kayla A Humlicek, H&W, to Matthew J & Kayla A Humlicek, H&W – Part of Sec 1-16-2W (Tax Exempt).
Christopher & Catherine Hutchinson, H&W, to Anthony D & Kristin S Bierman, H&W – Lot 11, Quail Landing 1st Addn, City of Cols $330,000.
Anthony D & Kristin S Bierman, H&W, to Gina M Frey – Lot 6 & Part of Lot 7, Blk D, Becker’s Addn, City of Cols $239,000.
Helen J Reha, sgl, to Alejo Andrade Ramirez & Gina Maureen Andrade, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 249, Original Town of Cols $183,000.
AnSaAn Properties LLC to Joseph Heesacker, sgl – Lot 39 & Part of Lot 40, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $115,000.
Sylvia A Walters, sgl, to Luke & Elisa Saenx, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Northbrook 10th Addn, City of Cols $278,000.
Steven W & Theresa M Seipel, H&W, to Teresa Marie Tremel – Part of Lot 4, Blk 114, Original City of Cols $110,000.
Justin R & Megan L Bebb, H&W, to Lee E & Michele L Rasmussen, H&W – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk A, Ruben Hellbusch 1st Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-17-1E $215,000.
Jack Kralik, sgl, to Zegar Investment Properties LLC – Lot 17, Blk 12, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $127,000.
Brian R & Angelica S Williams, H&W, to Eric V & Kristy A Lantis, H&W – Lot 2, Blk C, Country Club Shores 4th Subdiv, Part of Sec 12-17-1W $372,000.
Elaine J Mossman, sgl, to Deserae D Mann a/k/a Deserae Denise Mann – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk B, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $90,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Samuel S & Nancy J Koch, H&W – Lot 8, Quail Landing 2nd Subdiv, NW1/4 SW1/4 & SW1/4 SW1/4, Sec 28-17-1E $50,000.
Terry J Zuerlein to James F & Shelly K Zimmerer, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk A, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $292,000.
Todd S Zuerlein to James F & Shelly K Zimmerer, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk A, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Donald E & Carol J Seiler, H&W, to Matthew A & Kathryn I Allsman, H&W – Lot 55, Whitetail Lake 5th Subdiv, Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30 & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $387,000.
Earley Rentals LLC to Ardent Development LLC – Lot 5, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $23,000.
George K & Rebecca J Rayman, H&W, to Stacy J Loveless – Part of Lot 5, Blk 165, Original City of Cols $125,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Ruber N Izaguirre Reyes – Part of Blk 16, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $144,000.
Gaylene K McCall to Gaylene K McCall – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 254, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
LeRoy & Lynda Mangus, H&W, to Calvin Koziol & Kaitlyn Stuhr – Part of Lot 4, Blk 9, Ottis 4th Addn, Humphrey $182,000.
Kathryn Marie & Melvin Krings, W&H, to Jeffrey J & Angela K Kudron, H&W – Part of Lot 22, Lots 23 & 24, Blk 3, Tarnov $22,000.
Alan & Jessica Anderson, H&W, to Thomas A Schure – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 25-20-2W $220,000.0
PVP Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes LLC – Lot 11, Blk C, Shadylake Meadows Subdiv, Subdiv Lot 1, Hirschthal Subdiv, Minor Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $40,000.
Butler County
Connie L Cronin, sgl, to Shane M Cronin, married, Corey J Cronin, married & Jamie L Cronin, married – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 35-16-1E & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-16-1E (Tax Exempt).
Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W, to Christopher D Kozisek, sgl & Nancy J Kyser, sgl – Lots 6, 7 & 10, Blk 18, Town of Bellwood & Lots 16, 17 & 20, Part of Lot 13, Blk 40, Bell’s 1st Addn, Town of Bellwood $300,000.
Diane & Richard A VanDerslice, W&H, Karen & Glen F Hillen, W&H, Jacquelyn Witzel & Roger L Patak, W&H, Marvin & Amancia Policky, H&W, Susan & Robery J Kunert, W&H, Teresa & Robert T Birkel, W&H, Steve & Debra M Policky, H&W, to Eric VanDerslice – Part of Outlot H, Part of Tax Lot 4, Sec 19-13-4E $70,000.
PBRM Realty LLC to EPPC Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 26, Original Town of David City $70,000.
Maria Ramirez, sgl, to Maria E Thompson, sgl – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 8, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, David City $80,000.
Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, married, to Brett & Patricia A Boye, married – Lots 18 & 19, Blk 11, Original Town of Bellwood $40,000.
Dennis L & Aldeen M Riha, H&W, to Jerod J Riha, sgl – Part of SW1/4 Sec 22-15-2E, SW1/4 Sec 4-14-2E & NW1/4 Sec 2-13-3E (Tax Exempt).
Dennis L & Aldeen M Riha, H&W, to Jerod J Riha, sgl – SE1/4 Sec 22-15-2E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Jordan Miller, sgl & Gina Frey, sgl to Kevin R & Christine A Brester, H&W – Lot 1 & Part of Lot 2, CBK Subdiv of Lot 8, Brodeckys Addn, Village of Howells $138,000.
Esther I Kassmeier, sgl, to Janata Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk 33, Original Town of Howells $45,000.0
Joe Muehlich a/k/a Jon F Muehlich, sgl, to Clay M & Amanda J Jedlicka, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 33-18-4E $1,040,000.
Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik, H&W, to Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik Revocable Trust – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-17-2E; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-18-2E; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 4-18-2E; Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-19-2E & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Barbara J Cech, sgl, to Glen A Kreikemeier – Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-20-4E $225,000.
Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik, H&W, to Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik Revocable Trust – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E.
Steve A Oberg, unmarried, to Marroquin Ortega – Lots 15, 16 & 17, Blk 6, MB Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.
Jacob T & Kathryn P Eckstrom, H&W, to Derek S Westring & Ashton J Ohde, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 30-17-2E $370,000.
Bonnie Platt, sgl, to Claudia L Guevara – Part of N1/2, Blk 12, Welch’s Addn, City of Schuyler $118,000.
Nance County
Irene Prosoki, sgl, to Kevin C & Debra E Groteluschen, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 4, Original Town, now City of Fullerton $125,000.
Robert R Voichoskie a/k/a Robert Ronald Voichoskie, sgl, to Robert R Voichoskie – NE1/4 Sec 10-16-5W & NW1/4 Sec 10-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Cedar Valley Lumber Co Fullerton LLC to Kenneth L & Jeanan Glenn, H&W – Part of Lot 9, Blk 9, Fuller and Slaughter’s Addn, City of Fullerton $20,000.
Travis Nelson, unmarried, to Teresa Dodds – Lots 2 & 3, Blk D, Fee’s Addn, City of Fullerton $80,000.
Lloyd G & Carrie L Shepard, H&W, to Claudia Romero – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 1, Fuller & Slaughter’s Addn, City of Fullerton $24,000.
Gary L & Diane M Hollman to Charles Edward & Karen K Olson – NE1/4 Sec 26-18-6W; Lots 7 & 8, SE1/4 Sec 23-18-6W (Tax Exempt).
Gerald J & Penny Small, H&W, Robert L Small, sgl, Daniel E a/k/a Daniel F Small & Beth Small, H&W, to Theodore & Lisa Irene Harris, H&W – Lot 8 & Part of Lot 7, Blk 2, Fuller’s Addn to Fullerton $88,000.
Mary C & Mark Wyman, W&H, to Theodore & Lisa Irene Harris, H&W – Lot 8 & Part of Lot 7, Blk 2, Fuller’s Addn to Fullerton (Tax Exempt) .
Boone County
Rob Lee Robinson a/k/a Rob Robinson to Rob L Robinson – SE1/4 Sec 30-22-7W; SW1/4 Sec 30-22-7W; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-22-7W & SE1/4 Sec 25-22-8W (Tax Exempt).
Rob Lee & Matilda A Robinson, H&W, to Rob L Robinson – Part of SE1/4 Sec 30-20-6W; NE1/4 Sec 31-20-6W; SE1/4 Sec 31-20-6W; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-19-6W; W1/2 NE1/4 & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 32-20-6W; SW1/4 Sec 32-20-6W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-19-6W; SE1/4 Sec 32-20-6W; S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-19-6W; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-19-6W; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-20-6W & Part of SW14 SE1/4 Sec 17-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Joy Lou Haas a/k/a Joy L Haas, sgl, to Mitchel L & Beverly A Nelson, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 5, Crouch’s 1st Addn, City of Albion $150,000.
Cheryl Kuehner, sgl, to Cheryl B Kuehner – Undiv 1/2 Int, Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 & Part of Lots 15 & 10, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
Carlyle E Gwin, sgl, to Andrew R Belsky & Crystal M Zabka Belsky, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 80, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $40,000.
Robert D & Donna M King, H&W, to Robert J Reinhart – Part of NE1/4 Sec 22-20-6W $50,000.
Robert J Reinhart, sgl, to Noble Land & Cattle Inc – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $350,000.
Polk County
Alan Wall, sgl, to Anthony & Carolina Benda, H&W – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 4, Original Town of Shelby $133,000.
Bonita M Cyza a/k/a Bonita Cyza, unmarried to Lony & Nicole Cyza, H&W – Part of SW1/4 SE1/4, S1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 20-16-1W & Tax Lot 2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 20-16-1W $52,000.
Tobin D & Trisha L Johansen, H&W, to Alen L Eckhardt – S1/2 Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 2, Smith’s 2nd Addn, City of Osceola $13,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARLCredit Services
