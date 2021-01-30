PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Nance County

Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski, H&W, to Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski, Co-Trustees of the Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski Revocable Trust – Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 1, Kenwood Addn, City of Fullerton; W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-16-6W; An undivided ½ interest in and to Part of NE1/4 Sec 36-17-5W; An undivided ¼ interest in and to Part of NW1/4 Sec 1-16-5W; Part of SE1/4 Sec 2-16-5W & An undivided ½ interest in and to SE1/4 Sec 26-16-6W (Tax Exempt).