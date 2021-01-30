PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Gregory J Wilke, sgl, to MEBRPL Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 28-17-3W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3W & Part of SE1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 27-17-3W (Tax Exempt).
Bret A & Holly Thompson, H&W, to Frederick & Lisa Hespen, H&W – Lot 3, Blk C, Northbrook 10th Addn, City of Cols $271,000.
Donald W & Mary L Peterson, H&W, to Ace Oversize Storage LLC – Lot 4, Blk B, Lambert Industrial Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Schmidt Investments LLC to Michael T & Kelli S Cielocha, H&W – Lot 6, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $45,000.
Vicki L Wilke, sgl, to Muhle Properties LLC – SW1/4 Sec 26-17-3W & S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 27-17-3W (Tax Exempt).
Tamara S & Theron D DeWine, W&H, to Keaton S Swanson – Lot 7, Blk C, Becker’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Walter & Tami Kittrell, H&W, to Nicholas Stephan & Dominique Dezaray Bergbower, H&W – Lot 11, Johannes 2nd Subdiv, located in the S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $235,000.
Javier Ramirez Negret & Yohany Ferro Bacallao, H&W, to Areli Adame, sgl – Part of Lot 8, Blk 7, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $155,000.
Yurien Perez Ramos & Durly J Perez, H&W, to Javier Ramirez Negret & Yohany Ferro Bacallao, H&W – Lot 26, Blk B, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols $188,000.
C Ronald & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to Brian & Kristie Bertsch, H&W – Lot 14, Blk A, Lambert’s Country Shadows South Subdiv, a Replat of part of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv and Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv, located in the NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $65,000.
Butler County
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Curtis J & Ashley A Bouc, H&W – Part of Lots 7 & 10, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $104,000.
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Curtis J & Ashley A Bouc, H&W – Part of Lot 7, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $104,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, married, to Zachary Pilcher, sgl – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 12, J.H. McAlvin’s Addn, Brainard $127,000.
Craig & Katie A Stolze, married, to Gerardo Pedraza Castillo, married – Part of Lot 6, Blk 10, Miles 5th Addn, David City $25,000.
Craig & Katie Stolze a/k/a Katie Bowens, married, to Craig & Katie Stolze, married – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 8, McAlvin’s Addn, Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Thomas L Polacek to Thomas L & Jana G Polacek, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Arnold & Mary Ann Vandenberg, H&W, to Arnold & Mary Ann Vandenberg Family Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-14-4E; Part of NW1/4 Sec 5-13-4E; SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 32-14-4E; NE1/4 Sec 7-13-4E; NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-14-4E & SE1/4 Sec 25-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Jason D Bohac, sgl, to Brendan & Jamey Arena, married – Lot 2, Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Cottrell’s Addn, West Brainard $139,000.
Roger F Dietz, sgl, to Roger F Dietz, Trustee of the Roger F Dietz Revocable Trust – SW1/4 Sec 22-14-2E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Mildred G Aragon, sgl, to Genrry S Lopez – Lots 18, 19 & 20, Part of Lot 21, Blk 6, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $167,000.
Charles R Salak, sgl, to Michael R & Lynnette A Dvorak, H&W – An undivided 1/12th interest in and to S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E & Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E $64,000.
Cal V & Nancy J Liermann, H&W, to Toby G & LuAnn S Geier, H&W – Lot 7, Blk 14, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $133,000.
Oscar R Sanabria, sgl, & Oscar R Sanabria, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sandy Gonzalez-Lopez a/k/a Sandy G Sanabria to Edin Abel Sanabria Aldana & Minerva Sanabria, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 2, Hoop’s Addn, City of Schuyler $31,000.
The City of Schuyler, Nebraska, a Nebr Municipal Corp to Iglesia Principe De Paz, a Non-Profit Nebr Corp – Part of Blk 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Iglesia Principe De Paz, a Non-Profit Nebr Corp to The City of Schuyler, a Nebr Municipal Corp – Part of Blks 4 & 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Roger L Muhle, married, to Kaine Muhle a/k/a Kaine K Muhle & Jennifer Muhle a/k/a Jennifer K Muhle, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E $470,000.
Roger L Muhle, married, to Sunnyhill Farms LLC – SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E $240,000.
Roger L Muhle, married, to Larry G & Bernestine K Muhle, H&W – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E $240,000.
Loretta M Pieper, sgl, to Loretta M Pieper, a life estate only, remainder interest to Brian L Pieper – Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 3-20-4E (Tax Exempt).
Loretta M Pieper, sgl, to Loretta M Pieper, a life estate only, remainder interest to Rodney R Pieper – Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-20-4E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Delsa L Bone, sgl, to Denise A Bone, married – SW1/4 Sec 30-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Gary D Santin, sgl, to Daniel L Santin, sgl – NW1/4 SE1/4 and Lot 5 Sec 16-15-7W & Part of Lot 1, Sec 16-15-7W $199,000.
Nancy Sites Sizemore f/k/a Nancy S Sites to Justin M & Rebecca M Crouse, H&W – Part of SW1/4 Sec 19-17-6W & NW1/4 Sec 30-17-6W $600,000.
Nancy Sites Sizemore f/k/a Nancy S Sites, Trustee of the Nancy Sites Sizemore Revocable Living Trust, to Justin M & Rebecca M Crouse, H&W – Part of SW1/4 Sec 19-17-6W & NW1/4 Sec 30-17-6W (Tax Exempt).
Nancy Sites Sizemore f/k/a Nancy S Sites to Craig E & Jan M Frenzen, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 30-17-6W $30,000.
Nancy Sites Sizemore f/k/a Nancy S Sites, Trustee of the Nancy Sites Sizemore Revocable Living Trust, to Craig E & Jan M Frenzen, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 30-17-6W (Tax Exempt).
Richard F & Barbara K Howser, H&W, to Richard & Barbara Living Trust – Part of Outlot 6, Reynold’s Addn, Fullerton (Tax Exempt).
Louis Baue Jr & De Etta Baue, H&W, to Judy Mary Nelson – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 1, Wrights 1st Addn, Genoa $178,000.
Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski, H&W, to Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski, Co-Trustees of the Paul J & Angela L Shotkoski Revocable Trust – Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 1, Kenwood Addn, City of Fullerton; W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-16-6W; An undivided ½ interest in and to Part of NE1/4 Sec 36-17-5W; An undivided ¼ interest in and to Part of NW1/4 Sec 1-16-5W; Part of SE1/4 Sec 2-16-5W & An undivided ½ interest in and to SE1/4 Sec 26-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Jonathan J & Stacy M Swertzic f/k/a Stacy Michelle Palmer, H&W, to Jonathan J & Stacy M Swertzic, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 27-16-5W & S1/2 NE1/4 and S1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Ronald D & Annette M Dubas, H&W & Clint Dubas, sgl, to Clint D Dubas – Part of N1/2 Sec 16-16-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 16-16-7W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
Mary Jean & Francis E Osentowski, W&H, to John N Noble & Michael L Noble – NW1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 21-21-8W $250,000.
David & Deborah Landauer, H&W, to Jennifer Whited – Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Premium Farm Holdings LLC to Keith K & Sandra L Mogensen, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 9-18-7W, SW1/4 Sec 27-19-7W, E1/2 Sec 34-19-7W & NW1/4 Sec 34-19-7W $1,403,000.
John H & Susan M Frey, H&W, to Ricky Nelson, Brett Nelson & Derek Nelson – SW1/4 Sec 31-20-6W $1,095,000.
April & Steven Mogensen, W&H, to Evan C McIntyre – Lots 20, 21 & 22, Blk 28, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $67,000.
Randall J Moore, sgl; Linda M & Kent D Smith, W&H & Kevin L & Lori M Moore, H&W, to Joseph & Rose Moore Farm LLC – NW1/4 Sec 32-19-7W (Tax Exempt).
I Steve Bygland a/k/a I Steven Bygland & Raelynn Bygland, H&W, to I Steven Bygland, Trustee of the I Steven Bygland Restated Revocable Trust & Raelynn Bygland, Trustee of the Raelynn Bygland Restated Revocable Trust – Both an undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 5-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel L & Elizabeth J Shanle, H&W, to Daniel L Shanle, Trustee of the Daniel L Shanle Revocable Trust, an undivided ½ interest & Elizabeth J Shanle, Trustee of the Elizabeth J Shanle Revocable Trust, an undivided ½ interest – NE1/4 Sec 31-19-6W (Tax Exempt).
Mark A & Patricia E Palmer, H&W, to Mark A & Patricia E Palmer, H&W – S1/2 Sec 28-19-6W & NE1/4 Sec 33-19-6W (Tax Exempt).
Mark A & Patricia E Palmer, H&W, to Mark A & Patricia E Palmer, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 34-19-6W (Tax Exempt).
R C Henrichs Farms LLC to Nathan L & Hayley C Figgner, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-20-7W $625,000.
R C Henrichs Farms LLC to Ryan J Figgner – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-20-7W $550,000.