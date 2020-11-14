PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Jose M & Karen Gomez, H&W, to Karen A Gomez – Lot 6, Blk 103, Original City of Cols $155,000.
David A & Maria Weier, H&W, to Jordan M & Kimberly A Pfeifer, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Prokupek Addn, City of Cols $261,000.
Brandon Mizner a/k/a Brandon J Mizner & Alicia Mizner a/k/a Alicia K Mizner, H&W, to Jose L Audelo Rios & Claudia Palafox Ortega, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Prairie Lane 1st Addn, City of Cols $228,000.
Tyler R & Sarah L Kracke, H&W, to Leslie L Adame & Christian S Cerna, both sgl – Lot 2, Blk A, Monastery Road Addn, City of Cols $215,000.
Blake A & Erin E Mozer, H&W, to Kyler R & Andrea K Prochaska, H&W – Lot 7, Blk G, North Gate 2nd Addn, City of Cols $265,000.
Jordan M & Kim Pfeifer, H&W, to Lazaro L Castro Alvarez – Lot 9, Blk d, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols $185,000.
Randy V & Linda K Perry, H&W, to Adam & Danielle Perry, H&W – Lot 5, Blk T, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $171,000.
J.L.O. Properties LLC to H.S.D. Capital LLC – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols, SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Eugene R & Shirley A Oettinger, H&W, to Rockey L Aldredge – Part of Lot 4, Blk 12, Oida Addn a/k/a Oida Village Addn, City of Cols $125,000.
Thomas E & Carrie L Kreber, H&W, to Kimberly & Matthew Miller, W&H – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk C, Westlawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $198,000.
Roy C & Darci B Reinke, H&W, to Ryan W Schnell, sgl & Riki M Lesiak, sgl – Lot 1, Kallweit Addn, City of Cols $240,000.
Justin & Karlie Criss, H&W, to Jason H & Kristen R Dorsey, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 9, Lockner’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $208,000.
Jessica N Riggs a/k/a Jessica Nell Frey Riggs, sgl, to Lucas & Bethany Johnson, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 131, Original City of Cols $148,000.
Timothy J & Jeanne K Schieffer, H&W, to Douglas Paul Young & Janelle M Parry Young, H&W – Lot 8, Blk B, Prairie Lane 12th Addn, City of Cols $455,000.
Cynthia K Lisko, sgl, to Timothy L & Susan A Fischer, H&W – Part of Lot 3 & Lot 4, Fairacres 2nd Addn, City of Cols $176,000.
Andrew J & Stephanie Schmidt to Patrick T Reeder – Lots 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 & 39, Blk B, Original Village of Monroe $18,000.
Foreman Lumber Inc to Tyler R & Sarah L Kracke, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Northern Hills Subdiv, W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $408,000.
Dustin & Angela Kerkman, H&W, to Anthony C Lange & Jennifer E Davis, both sgl – Lot 4, Blk B, Prairie Lane 11th Addn, City of Cols $335,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Thomas D & Sue E Cordsen, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk C, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $302,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Mark P & Amy M Brown, H&W – Lot 7R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1 & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $31,000.
Kevin R Stachura to Martha Hernandez Molina a/k/a Martha Sanchez – Lot 13, Blk B, Replat of Lakers Addn, City of Cols $244,000.
Glory D Benacka, married, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $110,000.
Lindsay L Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Theodore J Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Anthony C Lange, sgl, to Elizabeth A Boschult – Lot 10, Blk H, Westlawn 7th Addn, City of Cols $220,000.
Earthgrains Baking Co LLC to Daco Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk A, Lambert 2nd Subdiv, SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Sharon R Herchenbach, sgl, to Zackery & Susan M Lindsley, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Ottis 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $12,000.
Gordon M & Mary lou Hull, H&W, to J.L.O. Properties LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lot 3, Blk 144, Original City of Cols $115,000.
Butler County
Todd M DeWispelare & Kandi J DeWispelare f/k/a Kandi J Von Seggern, married, to Natasha J DeGarno, sgl – Part of Blk 8, Miles 5tth Addn, City of David City $154,000.
Leonard Thomas & Loretta L Palensky, married, Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married, to Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 11, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Wetlands America Trust Inc to Gary & Michelle Bales, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-14-2E $131,000.
Douglas P Young a/k/a Douglas Paul Young & Janelle M Parry Yipp n/k/a Janelle M Parry Young, H&W, to Trent Bowie & Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv, Gov Lots 1 & 2, Sec 7-18-1E $270,000.
Eugene P & Constance J Kudlacek, H&W, to Eugene P Kudlacek – Sec 6-13-3E (Tax Exempt).
Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H & Patty Vavra to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $100,000.
Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H, Jeffrey Quimby & Cindy Lou Quimby f/k/a Cindy Lou Vavra Fisher, H&W, to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Ronald G & Majorie A Slegl, married, to Brian Michael Hurst, sgl – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 8, Village of Bruno $5,000.
Philip A & Cynthia L Farber, H&W, to Village of Brainard – Part of Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk 3, Original Town of Brainard; Part of Lot 22, Original Town of Brainard & Part of Lot 23, Blk 3, Original Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Lyle B & Julie L Liska, married, to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – Part of Lot 12, Blk 9, Original Town of Ulysses $95,000.
Joan & Scott Leu, married, Donna Zima, sgl & Margaret E Zima a/k/a Margaret Zima, sgl, to Yvonne M Cyza, sgl – Part of Lots 4 & 1, Blk 3, Miles 4th Addn, City of David City $115,000.
John D & Pam A Proskovec, married, to Christopher J Polacek, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 1, Hilger Addn, City of David City $215,000.
Nick & Chelsea Sypal, married, to Austin & Jamie Lynn Spellman, married – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-14-3E $180,000.
Colfax County
Phil Larsen Co to Janata Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 30, Town of Howells $78,000.
Heidi A Hamilton & Marsha Polys to Skytown Properties LLC – E1/2 Sec 27-18-3E & Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 27-18-3E $1,904,000.
Polk County
Gary L & Deena J Haberman, H&W, to Brian & Cindy Fehlhafer, H&W – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-13-1W $600,000.
George E & Samantha L Burgess, H&W, to Josy Dean Quednau & Michelle R Edelman, both sgl – Lots 9, 10 & 11, Blk 22, Original Town of Polk $28,000.
Rebecca R.C. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W $748,000.
Kristina M.M. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
Douglas H.L. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
Larry D Nikl, sgl, to Rebecca, Kristina & Douglas Nikl – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
Kristina M.M. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.
Douglas H.L. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.
Rebecca R.C. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.
Sharon L Evans, unmarried, Connie K Schmitt, unmarried, Rodney D & Joan Gaedeke, H&W, David W & Carol Gaedeke, H&W, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W $127,000.
Donna J Roland, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Staci & Rodney Strange, W&H, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Jody L Shalgren, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Robert & Theresa Kallenberger, H&W, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Christy Kallenberger, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Ronald D Klepper, unmarried, to Susan T Daley – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 NE/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-14-2W $93,000.
Donald J & Joy J Watts, H&W, to Jena Mentink – Part of Lot 6, NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-14-2W $235,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARLCredit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.