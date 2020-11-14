 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
Platte County

Jose M & Karen Gomez, H&W, to Karen A Gomez – Lot 6, Blk 103, Original City of Cols $155,000.

David A & Maria Weier, H&W, to Jordan M & Kimberly A Pfeifer, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Prokupek Addn, City of Cols $261,000.

Brandon Mizner a/k/a Brandon J Mizner & Alicia Mizner a/k/a Alicia K Mizner, H&W, to Jose L Audelo Rios & Claudia Palafox Ortega, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Prairie Lane 1st Addn, City of Cols $228,000.

Tyler R & Sarah L Kracke, H&W, to Leslie L Adame & Christian S Cerna, both sgl – Lot 2, Blk A, Monastery Road Addn, City of Cols $215,000.

Blake A & Erin E Mozer, H&W, to Kyler R & Andrea K Prochaska, H&W – Lot 7, Blk G, North Gate 2nd Addn, City of Cols $265,000.

Jordan M & Kim Pfeifer, H&W, to Lazaro L Castro Alvarez – Lot 9, Blk d, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols $185,000.

Randy V & Linda K Perry, H&W, to Adam & Danielle Perry, H&W – Lot 5, Blk T, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $171,000.

J.L.O. Properties LLC to H.S.D. Capital LLC – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols, SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-17-1W (Tax Exempt).

Eugene R & Shirley A Oettinger, H&W, to Rockey L Aldredge – Part of Lot 4, Blk 12, Oida Addn a/k/a Oida Village Addn, City of Cols $125,000.

Thomas E & Carrie L Kreber, H&W, to Kimberly & Matthew Miller, W&H – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk C, Westlawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $198,000.

Roy C & Darci B Reinke, H&W, to Ryan W Schnell, sgl & Riki M Lesiak, sgl – Lot 1, Kallweit Addn, City of Cols $240,000.

Justin & Karlie Criss, H&W, to Jason H & Kristen R Dorsey, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 9, Lockner’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $208,000.

Jessica N Riggs a/k/a Jessica Nell Frey Riggs, sgl, to Lucas & Bethany Johnson, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 131, Original City of Cols $148,000.

Timothy J & Jeanne K Schieffer, H&W, to Douglas Paul Young & Janelle M Parry Young, H&W – Lot 8, Blk B, Prairie Lane 12th Addn, City of Cols $455,000.

Cynthia K Lisko, sgl, to Timothy L & Susan A Fischer, H&W – Part of Lot 3 & Lot 4, Fairacres 2nd Addn, City of Cols $176,000.

Andrew J & Stephanie Schmidt to Patrick T Reeder – Lots 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 & 39, Blk B, Original Village of Monroe $18,000.

Foreman Lumber Inc to Tyler R & Sarah L Kracke, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Northern Hills Subdiv, W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $408,000.

Dustin & Angela Kerkman, H&W, to Anthony C Lange & Jennifer E Davis, both sgl – Lot 4, Blk B, Prairie Lane 11th Addn, City of Cols $335,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Thomas D & Sue E Cordsen, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk C, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $302,000.

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Mark P & Amy M Brown, H&W – Lot 7R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1 & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $31,000.

Kevin R Stachura to Martha Hernandez Molina a/k/a Martha Sanchez – Lot 13, Blk B, Replat of Lakers Addn, City of Cols $244,000.

Glory D Benacka, married, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $110,000.

Lindsay L Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Theodore J Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Anthony C Lange, sgl, to Elizabeth A Boschult – Lot 10, Blk H, Westlawn 7th Addn, City of Cols $220,000.

Earthgrains Baking Co LLC to Daco Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk A, Lambert 2nd Subdiv, SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Sharon R Herchenbach, sgl, to Zackery & Susan M Lindsley, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Ottis 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $12,000.

Gordon M & Mary lou Hull, H&W, to J.L.O. Properties LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lot 3, Blk 144, Original City of Cols $115,000.

Butler County

Todd M DeWispelare & Kandi J DeWispelare f/k/a Kandi J Von Seggern, married, to Natasha J DeGarno, sgl – Part of Blk 8, Miles 5tth Addn, City of David City $154,000.

Leonard Thomas & Loretta L Palensky, married, Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married, to Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 11, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).

Wetlands America Trust Inc to Gary & Michelle Bales, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-14-2E $131,000.

Douglas P Young a/k/a Douglas Paul Young & Janelle M Parry Yipp n/k/a Janelle M Parry Young, H&W, to Trent Bowie & Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv, Gov Lots 1 & 2, Sec 7-18-1E $270,000.

Eugene P & Constance J Kudlacek, H&W, to Eugene P Kudlacek – Sec 6-13-3E (Tax Exempt).

Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H & Patty Vavra to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $100,000.

Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H, Jeffrey Quimby & Cindy Lou Quimby f/k/a Cindy Lou Vavra Fisher, H&W, to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).

Ronald G & Majorie A Slegl, married, to Brian Michael Hurst, sgl – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 8, Village of Bruno $5,000.

Philip A & Cynthia L Farber, H&W, to Village of Brainard – Part of Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk 3, Original Town of Brainard; Part of Lot 22, Original Town of Brainard & Part of Lot 23, Blk 3, Original Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).

Lyle B & Julie L Liska, married, to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – Part of Lot 12, Blk 9, Original Town of Ulysses $95,000.

Joan & Scott Leu, married, Donna Zima, sgl & Margaret E Zima a/k/a Margaret Zima, sgl, to Yvonne M Cyza, sgl – Part of Lots 4 & 1, Blk 3, Miles 4th Addn, City of David City $115,000.

John D & Pam A Proskovec, married, to Christopher J Polacek, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 1, Hilger Addn, City of David City $215,000.

Nick & Chelsea Sypal, married, to Austin & Jamie Lynn Spellman, married – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-14-3E $180,000.

Colfax County

Phil Larsen Co to Janata Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 30, Town of Howells $78,000.

Heidi A Hamilton & Marsha Polys to Skytown Properties LLC – E1/2 Sec 27-18-3E & Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 27-18-3E $1,904,000.

Polk County

Gary L & Deena J Haberman, H&W, to Brian & Cindy Fehlhafer, H&W – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-13-1W $600,000.

George E & Samantha L Burgess, H&W, to Josy Dean Quednau & Michelle R Edelman, both sgl – Lots 9, 10 & 11, Blk 22, Original Town of Polk $28,000.

Rebecca R.C. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W $748,000.

Kristina M.M. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W (Tax Exempt).

Douglas H.L. Nikl, unmarried, to Heath P & Kelsey M Vrbka, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-15-1W (Tax Exempt).

Larry D Nikl, sgl, to Rebecca, Kristina & Douglas Nikl – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W (Tax Exempt).

Kristina M.M. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.

Douglas H.L. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.

Rebecca R.C. Nikl, sgl, to Charles J & Cortny M Augustine, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-15-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-15-1W $249,000.

Sharon L Evans, unmarried, Connie K Schmitt, unmarried, Rodney D & Joan Gaedeke, H&W, David W & Carol Gaedeke, H&W, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W $127,000.

Donna J Roland, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).

Staci & Rodney Strange, W&H, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).

Jody L Shalgren, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).

Robert & Theresa Kallenberger, H&W, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).

Christy Kallenberger, unmarried, to Samuel J Rystrom – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).

Ronald D Klepper, unmarried, to Susan T Daley – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 NE/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-14-2W $93,000.

Donald J & Joy J Watts, H&W, to Jena Mentink – Part of Lot 6, NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-14-2W $235,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARLCredit Services

