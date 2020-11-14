PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Dustin & Angela Kerkman, H&W, to Anthony C Lange & Jennifer E Davis, both sgl – Lot 4, Blk B, Prairie Lane 11th Addn, City of Cols $335,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Thomas D & Sue E Cordsen, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk C, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $302,000.

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Mark P & Amy M Brown, H&W – Lot 7R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1 & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $31,000.

Kevin R Stachura to Martha Hernandez Molina a/k/a Martha Sanchez – Lot 13, Blk B, Replat of Lakers Addn, City of Cols $244,000.

Glory D Benacka, married, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $110,000.

Lindsay L Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Theodore J Benacka, sgl, to El Sinai LLC – Lot 7, Blk A, West Lawn 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).