PROPERTY TRANSFERS
alert

ARL Credit Services
Platte County

NBT LLC to Todd Christopher & Natalie Ruth Good, H&W – Lot 2, Meadow Ridge 6th Addn, City of Cols $53,000.

Omnia Properties LLC to Caleb J & Shiloh B Saum, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk 128, Original City of Cols $193,000.

J.A. Ventures LLC to Brian & Paula Stuart, H&W – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 37, Original City of Cols $132,000.

Gary Luetkenhaus, sgl, to Edward E & Alma B Luetkenhaus – NW1/4 Sec 26-20-3W $305,000.

Dale T Wemhoff & John L Wemhoff, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Daniel A Wemhoff, deceased, to Derek J & Kelsey L Klassen – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-18-3W $246,000.

Soulliere Property Management LLC to Robert J & Michelle L Soulliere, H&W – Govt Lot 8, Sec 8-17-2W & Govt Lots 5 & 6, Sec 9-17-2W (Tax Exempt).

Margaret Moravec, sgl, to Decker Beller – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 30-20-3W $175,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Part of Lot 2, Blk B; Part of Lot 3, Blk D, Farm View Addn, Subdiv of Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E & Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk A; Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk B, Farm View Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of Lots 3, 4 & 5, Blk B and Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9, Blk D, Farm View Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Kirk F Schreiber, sgl, to Gregory E Schreiber, sgl – An undivided ½ interest in NW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Michelle M Bruhn f/k/a Michelle M Rosno a/k/a Michelle Marie Rosno & Randall R Bruhn, W&H, to Michelle M & Randall R Bruhn – Part of Lot 15, Munroe Outlots, located in NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 24-17-1W (Tax Exempt).

Courtney K Hamling, sgl, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr – Lot 1, Blk B, New Hope Addn, City of Cols $129,000.

Timothy J & Kathleen M Bonk, H&W, to Stuart D & LeAnna H Stuthman, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk 39, Original City of Cols $149,000.

Cody D & Miranda A Nelson, H&W, to Richard & Geraldine Ebel, H&W – Lot 6, Blk A, Prairie Lane 10th Addn, City of Cols $300,000.

Butler County

Loran Tejral, sgl, and Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Bruce & Lorene Tejral, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $148,000.

Loran Tejral, sgl; Bruce & Lorene Tejral, married & Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Wendy S & Mitchell T Janak, W&H – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $240,000.

John C Krafka, sgl, to John C Krafka, sgl – Lots 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 36, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood (Tax Exempt).

Janet K Timoney, sgl, to Monica K Crawford, sgl – E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-13-2E $190,000.

Zepplin Farms LLC to Jamie A & Catherine J Yindrick, married – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-15-4E $440,000.

Zepplin Farms LLC to Yindrick Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $24,000.

John J & Kimberly L Kobza, married, to Steager Storage LLC – Part of Lots 12, 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 2, Original Town of Bellwood $85,000.

Lumir J & Janice A Jelinek, H&W, to Jamos M Jasa, sgl – Lots 5, 8, 9 & 12, Part of Lot 13, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $195,000.

Doris L From a/k/a Doris From, sgl, to Lori Fricke a/k/a Lori L Fricke, sgl – W1/2 Sec 5-14-2E $875,000.

Colfax County

Stephen A & Lynn M Sobota, H&W, to Stephen A & Lynn M Sobota, Trustees of the Stephen A & Lynn M Sobota Revocable Trust – SE1/4 Sec 24-19-3E & Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-17-3E (Tax Exempt).

Dwain T & Janet M Renner, H&W, to Jesse C Westerbuhr – Part of Blk 9, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler $110,000.

Richard W & Melveen A Eaton, H&W, to Esteban Hernandez Romero & Antonia Marroquin Ortega – Lot 4, Blk 11, Clarkson 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $78,000.

Lois Ann & Todd Jedlicka, W&H, to Carmen Belina – Part of Lot 5, Blk 30, Village of Howells $20,000.

Russell S Pickhinke, sgl, to Kevin V Marik – Part of Lot 5, Blk 5, Town of Howells $38,000.

KMK LLC to Terry J & Rhonda J Novak, H&W – Lots 2 & 3, Sandy Shores 1st Subdiv, City of Schuyler $70,000.

Callie K Wright a/k/a Callie Wright & Contrell Wright SR, W&H, to Salvador Vargas – Lot 14, Blk 88, City of Schuyler $110,000.

Benedictine Mission House to State of Nebr DOT – SW1/4 Sec 23-18-3E.

Scott A & Pamela S Schaefer, H&W, to Dustin & Lorri Williams, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 20, Original Town of Howells $21,000.

Polk County

Arlette D Johnson, Trustee of the Arlette D Johnson Revocable Living Trust & Jane M Johnson, Trustee of the Jane M, Johnson Revocable Living Trust to Rue H & Deborah D Johnson, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-14-3W (Tax Exempt).

Rue H & Deborah D Johnson, H&W, to Arlette D Johnson, Trustee of the Arlette D Johnson Revocable Living Trust & Jane M Johnson, Trustee of the Jane M, Johnson Revocable Living Trust – An undivided ½ interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3W (Tax Exempt).

Wendy & James Nielsen, W&H, to Ashley C Watts – Part of Lot 1, Blk 5, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $130,000.

Julie Edwards & Timothy Duffy, W&H, to James Vetick – Lot 1, Part of Lot 2, Blk 4, Stunkel’s Addn, Village of Polk $32,000.

Leland E Petersen a/k/a Leland Petersen & Linda J Petersen a/k/a Linda Petersen, H&W, to David L & Carolyn S Petersen, H&W – Part of SE1/4 Sec 2-13-3W $15,000.

Gina & Stephen Thompson, W&H, to Glen C Bogatz & Lori R Pickinpaugh – Part of Lots 14 & 13, Blk 3, Ink’s 1st Addn, Shelby $114,000.

Fred J & Janet M Richter, H&W, to Randell D & Susan K Tonniges, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 32-13-1W $364,000.

Henry E & Karen S Rodenburg, H&W, to Henry E & Karen S Rodenburg, H&W – Part of Lots 7, 8 & 9, Blk 7, Original Town of Shelby (Tax Exempt).

Dennis C & Kathleen A Carlstrom, H&W, to Daniel P & Tamera M Warnick, H&W – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 4, Lot 3, Newvilles Addn, Village of Polk (Tax Exempt).

Margaret M Gonzales, unmarried, to Darene K Gustafson – Lot 6, Blk 3, Smiths 1st Addn, City of Osceola $59,000.

Steven A & Coreen K Rafert, H&W, to Douglas L & Linda L Rafert, H&W – An undivided ½ interest SW1/4 Sec 36-13-2W $763,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

