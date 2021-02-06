PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County

Dale T Wemhoff & John L Wemhoff, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Daniel A Wemhoff, deceased, to Derek J & Kelsey L Klassen – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-18-3W $246,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Part of Lot 2, Blk B; Part of Lot 3, Blk D, Farm View Addn, Subdiv of Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E & Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk A; Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk B, Farm View Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of Lots 3, 4 & 5, Blk B and Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9, Blk D, Farm View Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).