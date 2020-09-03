 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County

William H & Jean Ree Oeltjen, H&W, to Creston Transportation Inc – Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-20-1E $5,000.

Kevin J Cortney Nadrchal, H&W, to Nicholas A Shultz & Ashley J Kunes, both sgl – Lot 13, Blk A, Fairview Addn, City of Cols $195,000.

Who Development LLC to CDG-H50 & Outlook LLC – Lot 3, Legacy Square Subdiv, Lots 1 & 2, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols $159,000.

Pamela J Nitz, sgl, to Kristine M & Jeffrey L Udey – Lot 5, Blk 209, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

E.I.P. LLC to Allsman Enterprises LLC – Lot 3, 4 & 5, Blk 268, Original City of Cols $128,000.

Ruth Ann Lind, sgl, to William W & Ruth Ballentine, H&W – Lot 4, Blk A, Oak Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $230,000.

Ronald D Moore & Judy Conley Moore f/k/a Judy A Conley, H&W, to Kristi K Phillips – Part of Lot 12, Blk A, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols $165,000.

Rick C Grubaugh, sgl, to Meghan Carnahan – Lots 1 & 2, Blk E, Viking View 2nd Subdiv, SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $360,000.

E.I.P LLC to Kathleen A Ewert – Lot 2, Blk 268, Original City of Cols $43,000.

Kristi Phillips, sgl, to Seth Schaldecker – Part of lot 5, Blk 39, Original City of Cols $129,000.

Sarah E Henry, sgl, to Magdalene Langan – Lot 3, Blk 2, Swift Addn, City of Cols $143,000.

Vernon E & Barbara E Ramaekers, H&W, to Susan J & Dana J Liebig, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Lost Creek 1st Addn, City of Cols $295,000.

James L & Arlee M Schaefer, H&W, to Russell D & Hilary A Taylor, H&W – Lot 10, Blk A, Northbrook 8th Addn, City of Cols $318,000.

Jeff L & Sandra L Krings, H&W, to Patricia Bello Lopez – Lot 7, Blk A, Park Place 3rd Addn, City of Cols $282,000.

Bryce J Kummer, unmarried, to Panther Farm LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 26-17-2W (Tax Exempt).

Thomas J & Dacia D Kent, H&W, to Eric & Andrea Kloke, H&W – Lot 14, Blk A, Northbrook 7th Addn, City of Cols $305,000.

Eric & Andrea Kloke, H&W, to Ruben Rivera Carrazana & Mayda Aguilera Martiato, H&W – Lot 8, Blk B, Fairview Addn, City of Cols $177,000.

Jerry A & Linda Colfack, H&W, to Casey & Paul Lee Bartholomew – Lot 8, Blk 158, Original City of Cols $140,000.

Sandra G Lund, sgl, to Sandra G Lund – Parts of SW1/4 Sec 4-17-3W (Tax Exempt).

Cheryl L & Dennis L Hall, W&H, to Foreman Lumber Inc – Parts of Lot 25, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols $56,000.

J Patrick Lannan to Meadow Ridge Properties LLC – Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Holman’s Outlots, City of Cols $283,000.

Kellan T & Deanna K Perry, H&W, to Dustin D Perry & Sarah E Henry, both sgl – Lot 8, Frontier 2nd Addn, City of Cols, Subdiv of Part of Lot 1, Blk C, Centennial Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $220,000.

Butler County

James & Kerin Bunstock, married, to Dan Hofpar, married – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 18, Original Town of Ulysses $5,000.

Roland D & Rita M Kleeman, H&W, to Roland D & Rita M Kleeman – NW1/4 Sec 8-14-2E (Tax Exempt).

Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Brenden Johnston, sgl – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 31, Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad Co’s Addn, Village of Rising City $55,000.

Mari Koci, sgl, to Dawn Dush, sgl – Lots 3, 4 & 5, Resubdiv of Lots 13 & 14, Blk 7, Original Town of Bruno $65,000.

Colfax County

Calvin D & Laurie D Urban, H&W, to Calvin D Urban – SE1/4 Sec 28-20-2E; NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 SE1/4 & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; W1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 & W1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Schuyler Lumber Co Inc to Luzviminda C McKitrick – Lot 8, Kehrli Subdiv, City of Schuyler, Part of Blk 4, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $20,000.

Jesus Martinez & Martha F Gonzalez De Martinez, H&W, to Desli N Lopez Ardiano & Susana Ardiano, daughter & mother – Lot 19 & Part of Lot 20, Blk 97, City of Schuyler $71,000.

Chris L Clausen & Lisa M Clausen, H&W, to Steven M & Carrie A Kucirek – Lot 3, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 3rd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E $290,000.

Polk County

Stephan J & Megan M Pike, H&W, to Cody J & Kendyl R Morris, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 2, Stunkel’s Addn, Village of Polk $101,000.

Nicholas & Sarah E Romshek, H&W, to Natasha Weller – Lot 8, Blk 1, Tschauner’s Addn, City of Osceola $55,000.

OL Properties LLC to John L & Kari S Wakefield, H&W – Lot 29, Heron Piont Lake Subdiv $160,000.

Ronald H & Debra L Girard, H&W, John R & Debra S Girard, H&W, to Riley P Girard – Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 21-14-2W $39,000.

Larry D Micek a/k/a Lawrence Micek, Lawrence D Micek & Larry Micek, sgl, to Lawrence D Micek – Lots 5 & 7, Part of Lot 6, Sec 18-16-1W; Lots 3 & 4, Sec 18-16-1W; E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; NE1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; W1/2 NW1/4 & NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-16-2W; Part of N1/2 Sec 27-15-3W & SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W (Tax Exempt).

Sean L & Kristine M Van Winkle, H&W, to Burdette L & Cheryl A Sisty, married – Part of Blk 9, Ekeley’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $130,000.

Dale R & Sharon K Hopwood, H&W, to Clint E & Amanda D Thelen, H&W – Part of E1/2 Sec 9-14-1W $20,000.

Duane L Hopwood to Clint E & Amanda D Thelen, H&W – Part of E1/2 Sec 9-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Marcy M Kallweit, widow, to Richard & Cheryl Walsh, H&W – Undiv 1/2 Int, SW1/4 Sec 28-14-1W $525,000.

Christina Day f/n/a Christina York & Barry Day, W&H, to John R Day – Lot 2, Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7, & Lots 34 & 35, Final Plat of Replat Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7, & Lots 34 & 35, Clear Creek West Subdiv, SW1/4 Sec 20-16-1W $74,000.

Joshua Michael & Johanna Vance, H&W, to Taylor Doremus & June Johnson – Lot 3 & Part of Lot 2, Blk 4, Stunkel’s Addn, Village of Polk $22,000.

David H & Adrienne E Kallweit, H&W, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W $1,034,000.

Erik R & Chandra B Keaimes, H&W, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Cynthia L & Russell J Hopp, W&H, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Carol L & Paul K Lackey, W&H, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Janice A & James A Flemming, W&H, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Ryan M & Christina A Keaimes, H&W, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt) Drew H Keaimes & Samantha L Beebout, H&W, to Steven D & Marcy M Kallweit, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 23-14-1W (Tax Exempt).

Halmar Inc to Derek Vargus – Lot 1, Blk 1, Washington Heights Addn, Village of Shelby $10,000.

Jordon & Sara Bottorff, H&W, to Justin T & Kodee M Finkral, H&W – Part of Blk 3, Original Town of Shelby $99,000.

Erik C.J. & Madelynn A Johnson, H&W, to Tim & Morgan Halpine, H&W – Lot 3, Deer Lake Development Subdiv, E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 19-16-1W $275,000.

Gerald L & Connie L Sperling, H&W, to Rosa E & Jorge A Ramirez, H&W – Part of Blk 1, Headstrom’s 2nd Addn, City of Stromsburg $55,000.

NCJ Co LLC to Cody & Amy Augustin, H&W – SE1/4 & E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-15-2W $23,000.

Daniel R & Carrie E Cramer, H&W, to Stuart W & Kimberly S Brehm, H&W – Part of Blk 18, Ekeley’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $20,000.

Derrin Kula & Elissa Kula f/k/a Elissa Olson, H&W, to City of Osceola – Lot 2, Blk 6, East Addn, City of Osceola (Tax Exempt).

Bryan L & Jordan M Irsik, H&W, to Joel & Carrie Merth, H&W – Lot 20 & Part of Lot 21, Blk 2, Van Vorce’s Addn, Village of Shelby $118,000.

Larry D Micek a/k/a Lawrence Micek, Lawrence D Micek & Larry Micek, sgl, to Lawrence D Micek – Lots 5 & 7, Part of Lot 6, Sec 18-16-1W; Lots 3 & 4, Sec 18-16-1W; E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; NE1/4 Sec 5-15-1W; W1/2 NW1/4 * NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-16-2W, N1/2 Sec 27-15-3W & SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-15-1W (Tax Exempt).

Susan M Urkoski, sgl, to Ronald E & Debbie M Tomes, H&W – Lot 31, Heron Point Lake Subdiv $118,000.

Justin & Amanda Hackenkamp, H&W, to Dale F & Julie D Hennessy, H&W – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 2, Town Co’s 1st Addn, City of Stromsburg $74,000.

Albert H Gutz to Stephen G Zessin – Part of Lot 5 & Lot 6, Blk 6, Original Town of Shelby $123,000.

Sherry & Keith M Jurgensmeier, W&H, to Michael Jurgensmeier – Lot 5, Blk 4, Boostrom’s Subdiv, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

