PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Robert A Rickert to Darrel J Rickert – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-18-1E $9,000.
Kenneth L & Jeannine C Podany, H&W, to Kenneth L & Jeannine C Podany, H&W – Blks 19 & 20, Original Village of Platte Center (Tax Exempt).
John T & Cynthia A Wemhoff, H&W, to Daniel A Greisen – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-19-2W $87,000.
Angela R & David L McDernott, W&H, to Daniel A Greisen – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Brent R & Ashley L Konwinski, H&W, to Skye D & Brittany L Brown, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk A, Cal-Way Meadows 2nd Addn, City of Cols $200,000.
G.N.B. Farms Inc to Melvin & Karen M Miksch, H&W – Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-18-1W $171,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Samuel J & Amanda K Taylor, H&W – Lot 22, West Elks Subdiv Replat, Part of NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $600,000.
Anna J & Arnulfo Quiroz, W&H, to Edith M Bachelor – Lot 25, Johannes 1st Subdiv, SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $205,000.
Darrel J & Tricia A Rickert, H&W, to Andrew L & Lynette Klug, H&W – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 24-18-1E $16,000.
Robert A Rickert to Andrew L & Lynette Klug, H&W – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-18-1E $271,000.
Granville Cutom Homes Inc to ATM Acquisitions LLC – Lot 9, West Elks Subdiv Replat, Part of NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $70,000.
ATM Acquisitions LLC to James R & Rachelle M Cowell – Lot 9 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 1, Osborn’s Addn, City of Monroe $63,000.
Pearl Properties LLC to Rafael E Ludena Serna & Sofia E Llanos Zumaeta – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 161, Original City of Cols $140,000.
Doc-Sal Farms LLC to Richard R Hoppe – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-17-1W $317,000.
Ronald J & Donna K Starzec, H&W, to Tom & Chris Goc, H&W – Lot 1, Hassebrook Industries Park, Part of NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 20-17-1E $375,000.
Janet M Liss, sgl, to David & Tricia E Kersting, H&W – Part of E1/4 Sec 30-20-1E $165,000.
Deborah J Tiemeyer, sgl, to Frederick E & Patricia A Garbers, H&W – Lot 4, Monastery Addn, City of Cols $187,000.
Scott D & Kristine J Greenlee, H&W, to Scott A &Tammie Hogan, H&W – Lot 2, Blk C, Becker’s Addn, & Lot 16, Blk C, Becker’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
Janice E & Lyle Prosterman, W&H, & Daniel L Deckert, sgl, to Nancy L Deckert – Undiv 2/3 Int, Lot 5, Blk 13, Stevens Addn, City of Cols $59,000.
Marlin E & Mary E Frauendorfer, H&W, to Marlin E & Mary E Frauendorfer, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Indian Hills Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 Sec 8-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Janis M Beister, sgl, to Damon & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 65, Original City of Cols $42,000.
Ferguson Construction Inc to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 9, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $40,000.
Kenneth L & Kara L Armstrong, H&W, to Foreman Lumber – Lot 3, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $44,000.
Scott A & Tammie Hogan, H&W, to Ariadna Montanez Ambriz – Lot 2, Lovers Ln Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Brandon M Finkral, sgl, to Emanuel Peralta Marino & Yunuen Montanez Ambriz, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk 9, Oida CS Addn, City of Cols $64,000.
Justin Ahlers, unmarried, to Christopher M & Lorena Miya, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, Subdiv of West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $173,000.
Nancy A Scheffler to William J & Kylie A Hollatz, H&W – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 18; Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 19 & Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 20, Village of Creston $45,000.
Paula M Lueschen f/k/a Paula M Stopak & Ronald J Lueschen, W&H, to Paula M & Ronald J Lueschen – Parts of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-16-2W (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
You have free articles remaining.
Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married, to Duane H & Heidi S Loges, married – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-13-1E $180,000.
Allan W & Margory L Medinger, both sgl, to Janet D & Kevin M O’Connor, both sgl – Lot 5, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City $47,000.
Donna J & Bruce V Hall, W&H, to Bruce V Hall – Lots 2, 3 & 6, Blk 13, Original Town of Bellwood (Tax Exempt).
Marche’ & Dale Marquis, W&H, to Judd S & Lisa L Ruth – Undiv 1/3 Int, W1/2 Sec 21-14-1E $880,000.
Jerry L & Rebecca Oborny, married, to David L Oborny, sgl – SE1/4 Ne1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $267,000.
David L Oborny, sgl, to Plains Commerce Bk – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $213,600.
Jeff & Laura Blowers, married, to Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married – Lot 5, Blk 13, Original Town of David City $70,000.
Jeff & Laura Blowers, married, to Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married – Lots 1 & 4, Blk 13, Original Town of David City $150,000.
Chelys Svoboda f/k/a Chelys Hodgin, sgl & Roger J & Barbara Svoboda, married, to Maureen Sutton, Joanne Crandell & Louise Niemann – Undiv 2/5 Int, Part of N1/2 N1/2 Sec 33-14-3E $500,000.
Judd S & Lisa L Ruth, H&W, to Judd S & Lisa L Ruth – W1/2 Sec 21-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Douglas P & Sandra I Heavican, H&W, to Michael & Connie Emanuel, H&W – Part of SW1/4 Sec14-18-4E $326,000.
Frank J Fichtl, unmarried, to Skytown Properties LLC – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-17-2E $310,000.
Frank J Fichtl, unmarried, to Ernst J Shonka, Trustee of the Ernst J SHonka Revocable Trust & Rita M Shonka, Trustee of the Rita M Shonka Revocable Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-17-2E $68,000.
Frank J Fichtl, unmarried, to Thomas M Fichtl – W1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-17-2E $110,000.
Rosa & Eleuterio Sanchez, W&H, to Luz E Aguilar – Lot 8, Blk 6, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $120,000.
Benjamin W & Crystal G Klug, H&W, to William H & Susan J Klug, H&W – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-18-2E $616,000.
Norman & Darlene J Sauerwien, H&W, to Benjamin W Klug – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E $616,000.
Robert A Rickert, Trustee of the Ruth E Rickert Trust to Trevor Luchsinger, sgl, & Todd A & Becky S Luchsinger, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 26-17-2E $180,000.
Brenton J & Sara A Hopkins to JAT Farms LLC – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Jacqueline K Hopkins, Ashlee R Hamil & Tiffany A Hopkins Miller to Brenton J & Sara A Hopkins – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 10-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Russell D Novotny, sgl, to Ryan A Amanda L Novotny, H&W – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E $12,000.
Nance County
TCFOSN LLC to Keith G Bittner – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-16-7W & NE1/4 Sec 36-16-7W $650,000.
Vernon S & Cynthia M Olson, H&W, to Raymond E & Jamie R Sueper, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 26-18-6W $1,080,000.
Vernon Scott & Cynthia M Olson, H&W, to Raymond E & Jamie R Sueper, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 27-18-6W $830,000.
William L & Mica E Tomlinson, H&W, to John S & Katherine L Tomlinson, H&W – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 6, SE1/4 Sec 25-18-7W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 25-18-7W (Tax Exempt).
Jacob & Elisa Zeiss, H&W, to Craig & Natasha Ramaekers, H&W – Lots 21A & 21B, Blk 1, Sack Addn, City of Genoa $215,000.
Aaron M & Carla J Wetovick, H&W, to Kellie C & Taylor A Rieken, H&W – Part of Reynold’s Outlots 17, 18 & 19, Reynold’s Addn, City of Fullerton $15,000.
Susan Urkoski to Shelby Heinen – SE1/4 Sec 30-16-4W $255,000.
Zbigniew & Weronika Kleszcz, H&W, to Cory L & Amber S Miller, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 27-16-4W $10,000.