PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Deanna Scheidegger to Deanna Scheidegger – Lot 11, North Park 5th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Deanna Scheidegger to Deanna Scheidegger – Part of Airport Addn, City of Cols, SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Deanna Scheidegger to Deanna Scheidegger – Part of Lot 18, Glasner’s Outlots, S1/2 N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Shelby Lumber Co to Larry & Marjorie Hamilton, H&W – Lot 3, Blk B, Whispering Springs Addn, City of Cols $56,000.
Alex Lee Critser, sgl, to Elain Cartaya & Anyier Paladon Morales, W&H – Lot 3, Blk 217, Original City of Cols $188,000.
Brian D & Lisa A Heithoff, H&W, to Alex L Critser, sgl & Jena N Grubaugh, sgl – Lot 1, Blk A, Bradshaw Place Addn, Replat of Lots 3 & 4, Fleischer Addn & Replat of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Kennedy Addn, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Fleischer’s Addn, City of Cols $259,000.
Russell D & Marsha J Nyffeler, H&W, to Brian D & Lisa A Heithoff, H&W – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 30-18-1E $222,000.
Shirley M Martys, sgl, to Geno Anaya & Chelsey Roan, both sgl – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 29-17-1E $210,000.
Kelli L Reeves f/k/a Kelli Anderson & Dexter L Reeves, W&H, to Hailey L Anderson – Lot 3, Blk 6, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $85,000.
Luann Warth, sgl, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols $260,000.
Terry L Warth, married, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Joyce A & Patrick Becker, W&H, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Linda M Cooper, married, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Charlene R McLaughlin, married, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Thomas J & Darcy Warth, H&W, to Wade M Sitzmann & Tatiana Y Ramos – Lot 5, Blk B, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Paul R & Brenda J Greenlee, H&W, to HVAC Property Management LLC – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-16-2W $68,000.
Dubas Refrigeration Inc to Trevor P Blevins – Lot 2, Blk 11, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $135,000.
Karin Lynn Phillips to Christina Osantowski – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 12, Oida Addn, City of Cols $116,000.
William H & Amy R Soulliere, H&W, to Juan Carlos & Christina Amparo Prado, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 18, Steven’s Addn, City of Cols $240,000.
Robert & Joy Woodhall, H&W, to Russell & Tara Johnston, H&W – Lot 25, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $235,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Mary Ann Jarosz – Part of Lot 2, Blk A, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $240,000.
Mickey L & Jill N Smith, H&W, to Darin Scott & Jennifer Jo Kriech, H&W – Lot 26, Blk A, Whitetail Lake 1st Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 30 & NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $389,000.
C.R. & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to T.C. Goc Enterprises LLC – Lot 3, Blk A, Lambert Industrial Addn, City of Cols $46,000.
C.R. & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to T.C. Goc Enterprises LLC – Lot 3, Blk B, Lambert Industrial Addn, City of Cols $56,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Kevin L & Susan M Jaixen, H&W – Lot 15, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Ruth A Marr, sgl, to Joaquin Dominguez Guzman & Yuderquis Valdivia Gonzalez, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 249, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Wendall W & Kathy L Korte, H&W, to Drew G & Alicia L Korte – Part of NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Wendall W & Kathy L Korte, H&W, to Drew G & Alicia L Korte – Undiv 1/5 Int, S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-18-1E (tax Exempt).
Nicholas Petersen, sgl, to Cole E & Hannah M Lloyd, H&W – Part of Blk 2, Church Addn, Town of Duncan $135,000.
Mark Ronald Lambert, unmarried, to Wesley A & Connor D Luedtke – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Kluth Properties LLC to Smith Kama Kibala Lemba & Pride Nsenga Luzolo, both sgl – Lot 11, Blk 3, Bel Air Addn, City of Cols $135,000.
Butler County
James Jansto, sgl, to Olivia Shoemaker, sgl – Lot 9, Blk 5, Litty’s 2nd Addn, City of David City $55,000.
Raymond M & Kristine E Chlupacek, H&W, to Kandice Zackery & Cory Burtman – Part of SE1/4 Sec 6-15-4E $97,000.0
Richard Bolton III, sgl, to Ernest & Suzanna Short, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 21-16-1E $18,000.
Jana J Kubik, sgl, to Kalen C Vandenberg, sgl – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 2, West Brainard Addn, Village of Brainard $140,000.
Adolph J & Joan A Novacek, H&W, to Jonathan R Carlin – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 21-16-3E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Russell A Konwinski, sgl, to Israel Almazan, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 36, Clarkson’s Addn, City of Schuyler $169,000.
Tom & Corrina Davis, H&W, to Stacey R McBride – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-19-4E $49,000.
Steffy Storage & Rental LLC to Cerv Warehouse LLC – Lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23, Blk 4, Original Town of Clarkson $95,000.
School District to Heartland Nutrition of Leigh Inc – Part of Outlot C, Railroad Addn, Town of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
L&P Monument & Design LLC to Lynette Ann Vesely – Part of W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Heartland Nutrition of Leigh Inc to Kit L & Michelle A Held, H&W – Part of Outlot C, Railroad Addn, Town of Leigh $130,000.
Karen M Thege a/k/a Karen M Krejci Thege & Todd A Thege, W&H, to PJR Holdings LLC – Undiv 1/2 Int, E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-18-3E $548,000.
Gary A Krejci & Alisa D Trout Schurr, H&W, to PJR Holdings LLC – Undiv 1/2 Int, E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-18-3E (Tax Exempt).
Wendall W & Kathy L Korte, H&W, to Drew G & Alicia L Korte – Undiv 1/5 Int, E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-2E; Undiv 1/5 Int, SE1/4 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 30-17-2E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Sarah E & Nicolas A Stoll, W&H, to Jonathan L Carroll, sgl – SW1/4 Sec 11-16-6W $42,000.
Christopher S Mitchell, sgl & Daniel S Mitchell, sgl, to Jonathan L Carroll, sgl – SW1/4 Sec 11-16-6W $83,000.
Zachary T Bialas & Meagan M Bialas a/k/a Megan M Bialas a/k/a Meagan Bialas, H&W, to Adam C & Lindsey J Bialas, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-16-5W $196,000.
Thomas Bialas a/k/a Thomas S Bialas, sgl, to Zachary T Bialas – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Thomas S Bialas, sgl, to Zachary T & Meagan M Bialas, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 17-16-5W $435,000.
Deborah K Hartman f/k/a Deborah K Cromwell & Mark Hartman, W&H, Carmen M Andreasen, sgl & Connie R Cromwell, sgl, to Stuhr Investments LLC – Part of Lot 6, Blk 10, Willard’s 2nd Addn, City of Genoa $95,000.
Connie J Kush, sgl, to Andrew D Jarecki, sgl – Part of SE1/4 Sec 23-17-4W $140,000.
Chelsey E Roan, sgl, to Jonathan W & Alisha M Anderson, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk O, Reynolds Addn, Original Town, now City of Fullerton $120,000.
Frank & Nancy A Cuba, H&W, to Michelle Edelman, sgl & Jody Quednau, sgl – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-16-4W $155,000.
Linda & Nathan Griffith, W&H, to Casey Kriewald – Part of Lot 5, Blk 18, Willard’s 2nd Addn, City of Genoa $115,000.
Dana L & Kimberly Smith, H&W, to Smith & Sons Repair LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 2-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
Marc D & Torrie A Reardon, H&W, to Hailey P Anderson, sgl – Part of Lot 2, Blk 79, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $78,000.
County of Boone to City of Albion, Nebraska – Part of the NE1/4 Sec 28-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Robert N & Susan R Stevenson, H&W, to Tyler J & Sarah M Seda, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-22-7W $285,000.00
Greg L Sander, sgl, to Ryan & Chelsea Gaunt, H&W – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 33, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn, City of St Edward $190,000.
David Allen & Angela M Primrose, H&W, to Lea Mosier – Part of NW1/4 Sec 23-19-8W $60,000.
Leo B & Judith M Klassen, H&W, to Bill J & Angela S Frey, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 14, Mansfield’s 3rd Addn, City of Albion $15,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.