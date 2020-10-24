PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Sam Larsen J & Krynn K Larsen a/k/a Krynn Larsen, H&W – Lot 10R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, Replate of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $32,000.