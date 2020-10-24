PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Miranda Stanczyk n/k/a Miranda Jazwick, married, to Miranda & Matthew Jazwick, W&H – Lot 1, Blk 235, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Sam Larsen J & Krynn K Larsen a/k/a Krynn Larsen, H&W – Lot 10R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, Replate of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $32,000.
Randy & Amber Pilakowski, H&W, to Randy & Amber Pilakowski, H&W – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 3, Roberts Addn, Village of Platte Center (Tax Exempt).
Beverly Channer a/k/a Beverly Buresh Channer & Paul Channer, W&H, Karen Wieser a/k/a Karen Buresh Wieser & Stephen Wieser, W&H, Roberta Miksch a/k/a Roberta Helen Buresh Miksch & Joseph R Miksch, W&H, to Amanda DeWispelare – Lot 9, Blk 5, Swift 3rd Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Dubas Refrigeration Inc to Jesus Ramos & Ana C Villegas, H&W – Part of Lot 5 & Lot 6, Blk 12, Phillips 3rd Addn, City of Cols $90,000.
John J & Sally L Czarnick, H&W, to Jose Juan Valdivia & maria Hernandez a/k/a Maria T Hernandez, H&W – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-17-3W $155,000.
Eisenmenger Development LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 2, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Elaine’s Addn, City of Humphrey $37,000.
Gregory J Wilke, sgl, to Brandon & Alicia Mizner, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk B, Stone Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols $490,000.
Russell D & Hilary A Taylor, H&W, to Gregory J harper – Lot 2, Blk C, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $228,000.
Bryan L & Carrie J Kearney, H&W, to Neal Joseph Valorz & Megan Lynn Valorz, H&W – Lot 8, Blk A, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $566,000.
Shane M & Merry R Hanson, H&W, to Martin Tamarit Maura & Damaris Ramos Galves, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 8, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $165,000.
Neal Joseph Valorz & Megan Lynn Valorz, H&W, to Eric J & Susan L Smith, H&W – Lot 13, Blk A, Northbrook 7th Addn, City of Cols $327,000.
Mitchell D & Roxanne M Medlar, H&W, to Somrith & Mary Panyathong – Lot 2, Blk E, Cherry Creek Addn, City of Cols $200,000.
Darrin C & Jarleny Liss, H&W, to Elvin Ely Monterroso Escobar & Maria Guadalupe Ortiz Mejia, H&W – Part of Lot 11, Blk B, Cal-Way Meadows 2nd Addn, City of Cols $202,000.
Todd A Paczosa, sgl, to Charles Neville a/k/a Charles A Neville & Karla Neville a/k/a Karla J Neville, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lot 3, blk 3, Borowiak’s Addn, town of Duncan $15,000.
Verlene Shemek, sgl, to Christian Orlando Izaguirre – Undiv 1/2 Int, Lot 6, Blk A, Wallin Subdiv of Randall 2nd Addn, City of Cols $78,000.
Derek J & Ashley B Korth, H&W, to Korth Electric – Lot 10, Blk 3, Original Village of Creston $11,000.
Family 1st Properties LLC to City of Humphrey – Part of Lots 6 & 7, Blk 4, 1st Addn, City of Humphrey (Tax Exempt).
Platte Center Development LLC to Village of Platte Center – Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Gerhold Inc to Mark D & Kay M Hiatt, H&W – Lot 15, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $51,000.
Ryan J Cornwell, sgl & Heather L Cornwell, sgl, to Donald L Stromberg – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 13, Original Town of Linwood & Lots 9 & 10, Blk 13, Original Town of Linwood $16,000.
Dana Point Development Corp to Thomas L & Marilyn S Bodensteiner, married – Lot 9, Blk B, Larry J Sabata 3rd Addn, City of David City $39,000.
Phillip & Lori Mendoza, married, to Noe Meza Cortez & Ingrid Romero Vasquez, married – Lots 5 & 8, Blk 41, Original Town of David City $37,000.
James Dallegge, sgl, Carol Duren & Jerome H Duren, W&H, Nancy J & Dwayne J Lanc, W&H, to John D Meister, sgl – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Blk 7, Original Town of Garrison $67,000.
Colfax County
Lori Ann Dlouhy, sgl, to Mark E Bartling & Lori Ann Bartling f/k/a Lori Ann Dlouhy, H&W – Lot 6, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
Schuyler Home Builders Group LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 6, Blk 3, North Schuyler Addn, City of Schuyler & Part of Lots 6 & 7, Blk 3, North Schuyler Addn, City of Schuyler $26,000.
Dale L & Mary Ann Kaven, H&W, to Jose Rosendo & Leslie Bermudez, H&W – Lot 3, Erich J Bergt Addn, City of Schuyler & Part of Lot 3, Blk 2 & Part of Lot 3, Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler $280,000.
C&G Properties Inc to Colten W Wigington – Lot 5, Blk 26, Clarkson 1st Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s Addn, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $25,000.
Gilpin G & Colene A Wigington, H&W, to Victor & Jaidy Lopez, H&W – Part of Blk 2, Otradovsky’s Subdiv of Blk 18, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Parts of Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $75,000.
C&G Properties Inc to Victor & Jaidy Lopez, H&W – Blk 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler $90,000.
Britton Tasa, sgl, to Home 360 Flooring Co – Lot 9, Park 2nd Addn, Replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh $15,000.
Judith D Evans f/k/a Judith Diane Makousky & David A Evans, W&H, to David A & Judith D Evans – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 25-20-3E; S1/2 NW1/4 & NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 25-20-3E; Undiv 1/2 Int, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 25-20-3E & Undiv 1/2 Int, NW1/4 SW1/4 & W1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Lincoln Williams Farms LLC to Goodlife Kennels LLC – NW1/4 Sec 36-16-6W $40,000.
Darla M & Douglas A Russell, W&H, to Jenna L Konwinski, sgl – Part of Lot 9, Blk 2, Fuller’s Addn, City of Fullerton $69,000.
Boone County
Roger Luettel, sgl, to Zachary T Luettel – Lots 1 & 2. Blk 13, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $13,000.
Kerkman Family Farms LLC to Sandra J Henn, Rebecca S Pelster, Lynette A Perry and Martin Pelster – SE1/4 Sec 28-22-6W & NE1/4 Sec 24-22-7W (Tax Exempt).
Corey J Winters a/k/a Corey Winters & Nicole D Winters, H&W, to Platte Center West LLC – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 7, F.C. Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $60,000.
Joan H Schalk, sgl, to Robert M & Regina A Schalk, H&W – Part of Lot 5 & Lots 6, 7 & 8, Blk 8, Village of Cedar Rapids $115,000.
Ryan C & Melissa S Knapp, H&W, Michael K & Peggy S Robinson, H&W, Billy J & Dallas D Robinson, H&W, to PAP Properties LLC – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 11, City of Albion $40,000.
