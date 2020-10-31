PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Frederick C & Carolyn V Johnson, H&W, to Darrin C & Jarleny J Liss, H&W – Part of Lot 118, Christopher’s Cove 2nd Addn, City of Cols & Part of Lot 119, Christopher’s Cove 4th Addn, City of Cols $283,000.
Jeremy & Stephanie Nolan, H&W, to Jacqueline Romero – Lot 7, Blk C, North Gate 1st Addn, City of Cols $234,000.
Bailey Ayn Gassmann a/k/a Bailey Ayne Gassmann f/k/a Bailey A Rhoads, unmarried, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr – Part of Lot 8 & Lot 9, Blk 11, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $115,000.
Berta L Torres, unmarried, to Anayeli Madrigal Ambriz – Part of Lot 19 & Lot 20, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $127,000.
Kenneth J Nelson, sgl, to Houzz Solutions – Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 4-20-4W $150,000.
Jean E Sobota to PJ’s Developments LLC – Lot 5, Blk B, Riverdale Subdiv, E1/2 Sec 26-17-1E $22,000.
David L Duren to Gus Properties LLC – Lot 8, Blk P, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $30,000.
Dustin J & Kelsey R Skinner, H&W, to Ryan J Schroeder – Lot 7, Blk A, Lange Addn, City of Cols $197,000.
Rambert Investments LLC to Yousun 520 LLC – Lot 4 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 140, Original City of cols $88,000.
Steven & Michelle Wetjen, H&W, to Katherine A Nebuda – Lot 4, Blk 11, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $175,000.
Lawrence L & Susan A Hanzel, H&W, to Lawrence L Hanzel – SE1/4 SW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 21-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Lawrence L Hanzel & Susan A Hanzel a/k/a Susan Hanzel, H&W, to Susan A Hanzel – SE1/4 NW1/4, SW1/4 NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-19-2W & NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 16-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
B&W Manufacturing Co to P.R. Properties LLC – Part of Blk 2, Canal Industrial Park, Part of Sec 23-17-1E $925,000.
Katherine A Janak f/k/a Katherine A Meister & Bill Janak, W&H, to Jose Martinez Morales & Maritza Moya Garcia – Lot 1, Blk B, West Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $192,000.
Butler County
Susan L Jarecki, sgl, to Steven & Michelle Wetjen, H&W – Lot 2, Shyla Estates, Part of Gov Lots 1 & 2, N12 SE1/4 Sec 6 & Part of Lots 3 & 4, Sec 5-16-1E $10,000.
Elizabeth J Betzen a/k/a Betty J Betzen, sgl, to Jessica J Miller & Kevin J Betzen, sister & brother – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-15-3E (Tax Exempt).
Shirley A Scholz a/k/a Shirley Ann Scholz, sgl, to Clint & Jill Ratkovec, married – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-14-4E $15,000.
Laura Krebsbach, sgl, to Dennis Allen & Sara Sue Boe, H&W – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 9, Original Town of Ulysses, S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $60,000.
Frank Peltz Jr, sgl, to Linwood Rural Fore District – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-17-4E $8,000.
Colfax County
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Keith L Vacha, Laurel J Lennemann, Scott J Vacha & Gregory P Vacha – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E vacha, H&W, to Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-20-2E $23,000.
Franklin Eckstein, sgl, to MY&J Construction LLC – Part of Blk 1, Otradovsky’s Subdiv of Blk 18, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Parts of Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $19,000.
Polk County
Samuel E Ramirez Ayala & Julia J Ramirez a/k/a Julia J Varela Herrera, H&W, to Dustin Miller a/k/a Dustin J Miller – Lot 3, Blk 3, Ink’s 1st Addn, Village of Shelby $144,000.
William C & Sandra Kosch, married, to Jarod M & Pamela S Wozniak, married – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 16-14-1W $12,000.
Linda & John Oder, W&H, to Nicole Moore a/k/a Nicole M Moore, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 1, Wagner’s Addn, Village of Shelby $108,000.
Melanie O Leitz f/k/a Melanie O Baker & Heath S Leitz, W&H, to Leland E & Linda J Petersen, H&W – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 2, Wilson’s Subdiv of College Campus of the Central Bible Seminary Addn, City of Stromsburg $100,000.
Leland E Petersen a/k/a Leland Petersen & Linda J Petersen a/k/a Linda Petersen, H&W, to Heath S & Melanie O leitz, H&W – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 2-13-3W $155,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARLCredit Services
