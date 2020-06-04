PROPERTY TRANSFERS

A. Anthony Dusatko, Trustee of the Ann K Dusatko Trust to A. Anthony Dusatko, married – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).

A. Anthony Dusatko, Trustee of the Ann K Dusatko Trust to Patricia A. Dusatko, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).

A. Anthony Dusatko a/k/a Alan A Dusatko & Joanne M Dusatko, H&W to Alan A & Joanne M Dusatko, Trustees of the Alan & Joanne Dusatko Living Trust – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).

Nance County

Thomas & Ormiela Brandenburger, H&W, to Will T & Trisha M Brandenburger, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 12-17-4W (Tax Exempt).

Boone County