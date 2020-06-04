PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Bryce J Kummer, sgl, to Steven J & Becky A Gleeson, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-2W $520,000.
Steven J & Becky A Gleeson, H&W, to Paul F & Michael G Sheridan – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-3W $520,000.
Dorothy Wagner Coffey, sgl, to Jean E Seely, Joyce A Horak, John R Coffey & Janice L Barnum – Part of N1/2 W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 21-17-1W $26,000.
Jean E & Robert Seely, W&H, Joyce A & Duane Horak, W&H, John R & Sylvia Coffey, H&W, Janice L & Casey Scott Barnum, W&H, to Justin Coffey – Part of N1/2 W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 21-17-1W $199,000.
Jean E & Robert Seely, W&H, Joyce A & Duane Horak, W&H, Janice L & Casey Scott Barnum, W&H, to John R Coffey – Undiv 3/4 Int, Part of E1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 29-17-1W $537,000.
John R & Sylvia Coffey, H&W, to John R & Sylvia Coffey – Undiv 3/4 Int, Part of E1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 29-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Brian J & Kassandra N Nolan, H&W, to Travis Jay & Marisa Ann Christensen, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 153, Original City of Cols $154,000.
Kent & Kathleen A Adamson, H&W, to Damon & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 11, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $66,000.
Bethene Smoots to William R Smoots a/k/a William R Smoots Jr – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Jeremy S & Heather J Hocutt, H&W, to Joseph A & Jorcely N Ortega, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 2, Thiele 2nd Subdiv, Now Part of City of Cols $205,000.
ON-LY LLC to Jayskers Holdings LLC – Lot 1, Scott Loseke Subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W & Lot 1R, Shadows East Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
S&R Rentals LLC to Curtis J & Ashley A Bouc, H&W – Lots 18 & 19, Blk 5, Original Town of Dwight $10,000.
Charles & Janet Harris, H&W, to Charles & Janet Harris, Trustees of the Charles & Janet Harris Revocable Trust – Lots 2, 3, 6, 7, 10 & 11, Part of Lot 14, Blk 21, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt).
Chad & Kay McKay, married, to Michael & Samantha Martinez, married – Lot 10 & Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 15, Town of Octavia $105,000.
Colfax County
Darrell J & Lynn Hruska, H&W, Bradley D & Mary A Hruska, H&W & Justin L Hruska to Paulina F Perez & Kenneth Castro – Lot 5, Blk 6, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $10,000.
Thomas J Huisman, sgl, to Michael & Sandra McMullin – Part of Lot 9 & Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $4,000.
A. Anthony Dusatko, Trustee of the Ann K Dusatko Trust to A. Anthony Dusatko, married – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).
A. Anthony Dusatko, Trustee of the Ann K Dusatko Trust to Patricia A. Dusatko, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).
A. Anthony Dusatko a/k/a Alan A Dusatko & Joanne M Dusatko, H&W to Alan A & Joanne M Dusatko, Trustees of the Alan & Joanne Dusatko Living Trust – Part of Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Thomas & Ormiela Brandenburger, H&W, to Will T & Trisha M Brandenburger, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 12-17-4W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
JSMM to JSMM Farms Partnership – Part of SW1/4 Sec 31-21-6W; E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-20-6W; E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 21-21-6W; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-20-7W NE1/4 Sec 20-21-7; Part of NE1/4 Sec 32-21-6W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 33-20-6W; NE1/4 Sec 4-20-7W; NE1/4 Sec 5-20-7W; NW1/4 Sec 16-21-6W; NW1/4 Sec 21-21-7W; NW1/4 Sec 2-21-6W; NW1/4 Sec 23-21-6W; NW1/4 Sec 31-21-7W; NW1/4 Sec 32-21-6; NW1/4 Sec 4-20-7W; NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-21-6W; S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-21-7W; SE1/4 Sec 33-21-7W; SE1/4 Sec 20-21-7W; Part of SE1/4 Sec 11-21-7W; SE1/4 Sec 31-21-7W; SE1/4 Sec 6-21-6W; SE1/4 Sec 15-21-6W; SE1/4 Sec 30-21-7W; SE1/4 Sec 32-21-6W; N1/2 Sec 14-21-7W, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-21-7W, SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-21-7W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-21-7W, All of Sec 15-21-7W; Lots 1 & 2, 2012 Spiegel Replat of Lots 1-12, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Lots 13 & 14, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, E1/2 E1/2 Lot 10 & Part of Lot 11, Blk 1, Clark’s 1st Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
Trina Hellbusch, sgl, to Jay C & Carmen T Johnson, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 32, Mansfield’s 6th Addn, City of Albion $132,000.
Petersburg Industrial Development Corp to Gary L & Carisa L Stokes, H&W – Lot 5, Koch’s 3rd Addn, Village of Petersburg $16,000.
Steve R & Vicki L Gragert, H&W, to Blake Olnes, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 23, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $135,000.
David L & Jolene K Roberg, H&W, to Craig & Stacy Gragert, H&W – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $73,000.
Joseph & Christina Majerus, H&W, to Petersburg Industrial Development Corp – Lots 25 & 26, Blk 5, West Petersburg Addn, Village of Petersburg $15,000.
Charles E & Debra L Braun, H&W, to Trent C & Alacia M Braun, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 31-19-6W $917,000.
Patzel Enterprises Inc to Boone County Health Center – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 6, South Fairview Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
Ronald D & Zandra D Coakes, H&W, to Ronald D & Zandra D Coakes, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 18-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Jason T & Amber J Becker, H&W, to William K & Connie K Becker, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 11-22-5W $1,600,000.
William K & Connie K Becker, H&W, to Jason T & Amber J Becker, H&W – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 25-21-5W, SE1/4 Sec 25-21-5W, Boone County & NE1/4 Sec 6-20-4W, Platte County $1,926,000.
City of Albion to Boone County Health Center – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 5, South Fairview Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
