PROPERTY TRANSFERS
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Eric J & Amy E Tubbs, H&W, to 1st Nebr Bk – Lot 3, Blk C, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $181,600.

Chad L & Stephanie B Miller, H&W, to John W & Jennifer Klutman, H&W – Lot 5, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, in the S1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $434,000.

Eva M Bernt, Trustee of the Eva M Bernt Trust, to Rance Nganzundu & Wiclive L Yimbu, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 46, Original City of Cols $216,000.

Jake C & Jennifer Hopkins, H&W, to Robert Chavanu – Lot 2, Tamorona Subdiv in the N1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 26-17-1E $30,000.

Dean & Ann Preister, H&W, to Austin J Preister – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 21-20-4W $711,000.

Marlene G Engel, sgl, to Marlene G Engel, Trustee of the Marlene G Engel Trust – Lot 1, Blk C, Northbrook 8th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Diegoalonso S Ludena Castilla & Christina M Castillo, H&W, to Diegoalonso S Ludena Castillo & Christina M Castillo, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 105, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Melvin & Karen Sueper, H&W, to Chad E & Kimberly K Sueper, H&W – SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 12-20-3W $87,000.

Ivan & Deborah Pfeifer, H&W, to Melvin R & Karen Sueper, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 11-20-3W $26,000.

AnSaAn Properties LLC to Planeview Farm Rentals LLC – Lot 14, Blk 10, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $120,000.

Thomas A Anderson, unmarried, to Gilberto Diaz & Militza Cahuana, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 5, Gerrards Addn, City of Cols $25,000.

Jeremy Krings, sgl, to Derek J & Ashley B Korth, H&W – Part of N1/2 Outlot D, Village of Creston $2,000.

Christopher E & Kendra A Warren, H&W, to Greg L & Andrea L Hassenstab, H&W – Lot 15, Elaines Addn, Humphrey $420,000.

Douglas M & Cheryl A Noonan, H&W, to K Builders LLC – Lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23, Blk 3, Cornlea $5,000.

Marlene K Jeter, sgl, to Joshua A & Sawyer A Dion, H&W – Lot 3, Replat of Lots 8, 9 & 12, Part of Lots 11 & 13, Blk J, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $378,000.

Karen Sue & Jim Hake, W&H; Keith Alan Van Diest & Joyce Van Diest a/k/a Joyce C Van Diest, H&W & Terry Leroy & Maggie Van Diest, H&W, to Terry L & Margaret A Van Diest, H&W – Lot 10, Blk 5, Evans Addn, City of Cols $50,000.

Steven J & Jeannette M Hollinrake, Trustees of the Steven J & Jeannette M Hollinrake Joint Revocable Trust to Matthew A & Sharee J Fejfar-Jedlicka, H&W – Lot 2, Tract 1 Christophers Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols $505,000.

Gerald P & Christine M Crilly, H&W, to Kevin Korte a/k/a Kevin D Korte – Lot 2, Blk A, Bradshaw Place Addn, Replat of Lots 3 & 4, Fleischer Addn, Replat of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Kennedy Addn, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Fleischer Addn, City of Cols $225,000.

Victor & Cindy M Ternus, H&W, to Omnia Properties LLC – Lot 7, Blk C, Sand Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 Sec 21-17-1E $289,000.

Barbara J Savage, Trustee of the Richard F & Barbara J Savage Revocable Living Trust, to Kevin Cardona Mazariegos, sgl – Lot 21, Blk E, West Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $180,000.

Josh & Sawyer Dion, H&W, to Mike & Jessica Jeanne Jahen, H&W – Lot 11, Blk F, West Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $232,000.

Derek & Haley Pasonault, H&W, to Samuel James Rose & Natalie Jean Knott, H&W – Lot 7, Grotelueschen 2nd Addn, City of Cols $237,000.

Bonnie E Torczon to Kenneth & Lauren Korth, H&W – Lot 1, Schumacher Addn, Village of Platte Center & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-18-1W $230,000.

C Lloyd Castner & E Kay Castner a/k/a Emalie Kay Castner, H&W, to Steven J & Jeanette M Hollinrake, Co-Trustees of the Steven J & Jeannette M Hollinrake Joint Revocable Trust – Lot 4, Blk A, Briarwood Townhouse 2nd Addn, City of Cols $269,000.

Michael J Bright, sgl, to The Sierra Group LLC – Lot C, Part of Lot B, Blk 5, Q & S Addn, City of Cols $105,000.

Dale & Cindy Kurtenbach, H&W, to Larry & Jeanne Kurtenbach, H&W – Part of the Undivided 1/7 interest S1/2 Sec 26-20-4W $338,000.

Diane Misgen a/k/a Diane Sueper & John Misgen, W&H, to Larry & Jeanne Kurtenbach, H&W – Part of the Undivided 1/7 interest S1/2 Sec 26-20-4W $338,000.

Kurt H & Mary Ann Oehlrich, H&W, to Derek D & Haley Pasonault, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Cherry Creek 6th Subdiv, a Subdiv of Part of Outlot B, Cherry Creek 5th Addn, City of Cols $269,000.

Katherine A Busch, sgl, to Juan R Naranjo Luna, sgl, & Norma Gomez Rogel, sgl – Lot 2, Blk C, Replat of part of Lakers Subdiv Lot 1, Cumming Addn, City of Cols $255,000.

Brian L Marker, sgl, to Carlos G Sanuncini Medrano, married – Lot 3, Blk A, Centennial Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $195,000.

Myron H Loseke, sgl, to Scott L Loseke – Part of S1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2W $194,000.

Myron H Loseke, sgl, to Weston M & Carrie M Loseke – N1/2 E1/2 SW1/4, S1/2 SE1/4 & Part of S1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2W $582,000.

Jon R Keyes a/k/a Jonathan R Keyes & Amber K Keyes, H&W, to Manuel Campos Carbajal & Emily F Campos, H&W – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 11, Oida Addn, City of Cols $169,000.

Butler County

Susan K Romshek, sgl, to James Buell, sgl – Lots 14 & 15, Blk 7, Original Town a/k/a Original Village of Bellwood $60,000.

Joshua D & Melanie S Lueders, H&W, to Austin & Leah Carmichael a/k/a Leah Sue Carmichael, H&W – Lot 20, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, Part of the NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $55,000.

Colfax County

J&A Rentals LLC to Sweet Home Properties LLC – Part of Lots 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24, Blk 81, City of Schuyler $110,000.

Daniel F & Rebecca L Baumert, H&W, to Brandon Hite, sgl – Lot 10, Bobcat Lake Subdiv, a Part of the SE1/4 Sec 23-17-3E $34,000.

Donald J & Laura K Heins, H&W, to Tucker Merrihew, sgl – Lot 9, Blk 18, Original Town of Clarkson $119,000.

Erick V & Sara Wendt, H&W, to Riley Schroeder – Lot 10, Blk 2, Asches Addn, Village of Leigh $80,000.

Farmers Union Cooperative Supply Co to Bahns Automotive Repair LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 1, City of Clarkson $50,000.

Jennifer Eden to Santos Marroquin – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 3, Clarksons Addn, City of Schuyler $86,000.

Nance County

Marcy L Santin, sgl, to Bradley Santin – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-15-7W $388,000.

Marcy L Santin, sgl; Drew L & Jamiee Lea Santin, H&W, to Bradley Santin – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-15-7W $388,000.

Alyce J Eriksen, sgl, to Alyce J Eriksen & Denny Reis – Part of Lot 2, Blk 16, Original Town, Now City of Genoa $140,000.

Richard F & Kathleen Ann Pilakowski, Co-Trustees of the Richard & Kathleen Pilakowski Revocable Trust to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W $1,476,000.

Lisa A & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Loree D Fogleman, sgl, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Thomas E & Denise Lawson, H&W, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Amy Barnhill, sgl, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Marcee Aude f/k/a Marcee Peterson & Michael Aude, W&H, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Matt & Jennifer Peterson, H&W, to Czapla Farms LLC – SE1/4 Sec 35-18-4W (Tax Exempt).

Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl, to Steven C & Timothy J Kayton, Trustee(s) of the Joan M Kayton Family Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 23.34% interest in ALL of the following- W1/2 NE1/4 & Lots 1 & 2 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; W1/2 SE1/4 & Lots 3 & 4 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6 in SE1/4 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-8W; All of Sec 5-16-8W, Lots 3 & 4, SE1/4 Lots 5 & 6 NE1/4 Sec 6-16-8W; SW1/4 Sec 10-17-8W; SW1/4 Sec 29-17-7W & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-17-7E (Tax Exempt).

Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton to Timothy J Kayton, Trustee of the Timothy J Kayton Irrevocable Trust – Undivided 5.83% interest in ALL of the following- W1/2 NE1/4 & Lots 1 & 2 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; W1/2 SE1/4 & Lots 3 & 4 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6 in SE1/4 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-8W; All of Sec 5-16-8W, Lots 3 & 4, SE1/4 Lots 5 & 6 NE1/4 Sec 6-16-8W; SW1/4 Sec 10-17-8W; SW1/4 Sec 29-17-7W & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-17-7E (Tax Exempt).

Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton to Steven C Kayton, Trustee of the Steven C Kayton Irrevocable Trust – Undivided 5.83% interest in ALL of the following- W1/2 NE1/4 & Lots 1 & 2 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; W1/2 SE1/4 & Lots 3 & 4 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 19-17-8W; Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6 in SE1/4 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-8W; All of Sec 5-16-8W, Lots 3 & 4, SE1/4 Lots 5 & 6 NE1/4 Sec 6-16-8W; SW1/4 Sec 10-17-8W; SW1/4 Sec 29-17-7W & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-17-7E (Tax Exempt).

Sharon Y Oberst, sgl, to Michael David Oberst – Lot 10, Part of Lot 9, Blk H, County Addn, Fullerton (Tax Exempt).

Sharon Y Oberst, sgl, to Michael David Oberst – Lot 3, Blk 8, Fuller & Slaughters Addn, City of Fullerton (Tax Exempt).

Boone County

Joan M Sallach & Toby L Trout, W&H, to Ronald A & Elizabeth Harris, H&W – Part of Lot 8, Blk 5, City of Albion $40,000.

Lee H Fritzges, sgl, & Coleen Donaldson, sgl, to Jerome J & Debra S Tenski, H&W, – SW1/4 Sec 30-19-5W $862,000.

MARBU, Inc to Catherine Warnemunde, married – SW1/4 SW1/4 & Part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 24-21-5W $420,000.

Todd William & Gayle Dawn Erskine, H&W, to Tanner & Alicia M Fritschle, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-21-5W $250,000.

Jessica L Tisthammer, sgl, to Ryan Fajman – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 3, F C Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $118,000.

Raymond W & Sharon K Bennett, H&W, to St Anthony’s Catholic Church of Cedar Rapids – Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-18-7W $6,000.

Raymond W & Sharon K Bennett, H&W, to Cedar Rapids Sunset Cemetery Assoc Inc – Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-18-7W $8,000.

Jenny Marie Bounds n/k/a Jenny M Meyer & Alvin E Meyer, W&H, to Alvin E & Jenny M Meyer, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 24, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

