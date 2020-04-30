PROPERTY TRANSFERS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Platte County

J Z & B LLC to Travis L Roth & Michelle Stephan, both sgl – Lot 4, Blk C, Northern Hills Subdiv, W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $46,000.

Donald W Sieh a/k/a Donald Sieh & Alice Sieh, H&W, to Benjamin A & Melissa A Foreman, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-18-1E $660,000.

Richard F & Frances C Keller, H&W, to KW Investments LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Subdiv of West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $15,000.

Diane M & Todd G Schwank, W&H, Dwayne A Kobza, sgl & Dean J & Mary B Kobza, H&W, to St Isidore Church of Cols Inc – Lot 11, Blk E, West Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $150,000.

Blaser Rentals LLC to Randall M & Harriet J Berlin – Lots 14 & 15, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols; Lot 1, Pine Tree Subdiv, Minor Subdiv of Lot 7, Rambour Addn & Lot 16, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols & Part of Lot 8, Rambour Addn, City of Cols $764,000.

Lambert Acres LLC to S&S Homes Inc – Lot 11, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $43,000.