PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
J Z & B LLC to Travis L Roth & Michelle Stephan, both sgl – Lot 4, Blk C, Northern Hills Subdiv, W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $46,000.
Donald W Sieh a/k/a Donald Sieh & Alice Sieh, H&W, to Benjamin A & Melissa A Foreman, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-18-1E $660,000.
Richard F & Frances C Keller, H&W, to KW Investments LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Subdiv of West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $15,000.
Diane M & Todd G Schwank, W&H, Dwayne A Kobza, sgl & Dean J & Mary B Kobza, H&W, to St Isidore Church of Cols Inc – Lot 11, Blk E, West Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Blaser Rentals LLC to Randall M & Harriet J Berlin – Lots 14 & 15, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols; Lot 1, Pine Tree Subdiv, Minor Subdiv of Lot 7, Rambour Addn & Lot 16, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols & Part of Lot 8, Rambour Addn, City of Cols $764,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to S&S Homes Inc – Lot 11, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $43,000.
C. Ronald & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to S&S Homes Inc – Lot 7, Blk A, Lambert’s Country Shadows South Subdiv, Replat of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv, Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $65,000.
Linda R Randles to David C McConnell, sgl – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 24-18-1E & Part of E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 24-18-1E $360,000.
Eileen M Nilson to Richard & Tricia Mullenhoff, H&W – Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-1E $87,000.
Eileen M Nilson to Richard & Tricia Mullenhoff, H&W – Undiv 1/2 Int, W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-1E $202,000.
Stanley R & Karen S Johannes, H&W, to Tyler & Crystal Johannes, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 2-18-1W, Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 2-18-1W & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 2-18-1W $32,000.
David A & Diane P Veldkamp, H&W, to Ruben Hernandez Fernandez – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 137, Original City of Cols $145,000.
Ronald G Johnson, sgl, to James L & Arlee M Schaefer, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk A, Northbrook 15th Addn, City of Cols $248,000.
Mark A & Deborah I Hollmann, H&W, to Dylan A Tschantre, sgl – Lot 1, Blk 1, Oisufka 2nd Addn, Village of Duncan $159,000.
Melinda M & Fagner M Jeffcoat, W&H, to Serafin Andrade – Part of Lot 1, Blk 3, Oida Addn, City of Cols $159,000.
Brian R & Debra A Konecky, H&W, to Ana C Martinez Paz & Erika G Arias Martinez – Lot 1, Blk 6, Swift 4th Addn, City of Cols $157,000.
Roberta A Long, sgl, to Crystal M Laudenklos – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk 4, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $105,000.
Jeanne R Valish, sgl & Janet A Reynoldson f/k/a Janet A Legenza, sgl, to Crystal M Laudenklos – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk 4, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Gary W Schreiber, sgl, to Stephen A & Jody L Jarecki, H&W – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $40,000.
Joyce E Ehrich & Brenda L Muller, both sgl, to Joyce E Ehrich – Lot 5, Blk C, Medinger Sunrise 2nd Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-17-1E & Lot 6, Blk C, Medinger Sunrise Subdiv, W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Leland E & Erma K Nelson, H&W, to Donald & Roger Nelson Partnership – E1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-19-4W & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-19-4W $980,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Joshua W & Breanne R Johnson, H&W – Lot 4, Blk B, Country Club Shores 4th Subdiv, NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $375,000.
C. Ronald & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to Adam R & Nicole G Osborn, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Lambert’s Country Shadows South Subdiv, Replat of Part of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv, Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $65,000.
Robert & Roxanne Sutherland, H&W, to Brian R & Crystal L Kenwood, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Centennial Park 7th Addn, City of Cols $273,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Michael J & Sheila R Sloup, H&W – Lot 9, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $370,000.
Sarah Ann Garcia, unmarried & Eduwin Omar Garcia, unmarried, to Douglas & Deborah Lynn Dunbar – Lot 2, Lovers Lane 4th Addn, City of Cols $203,000.
A.R.O Construction LLC to LuAnn Warth – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, C.K.C Subdiv, Major Subdiv of Lot 2, Blk A, H&C 2nd Subdiv, Administrative Subdiv of H&C Subdiv, Minor Subdiv Lot 13 & Part of Lot 12, Blk C, Northbrook 2nd Addn, City of Cols $285,000.
Eileen M Nilson to Michael L & Cindy S Settje – Undiv 1/2 Int, W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-1E $202,000.
Lucille Sand, sgl, to Lucille Sand, Trustee of the Restate Lucille Sand Trust – Lot 14 & Part of Lot 13, Lubischer’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey & NE1/4 Sec 11-20-2W (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Aaron E & Jaclyn M Ross, H&W, to Riverway Properties LLC – Lot 10 & Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 19, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Susan K & Alfred B Kotera, W&H, & Sharon M & Gregory J Havlovic, W&H, to Scott, Angela & Evan Sisel – Part of Tax Lot 10, Village of Dwight $148,000.
City of David City to Nathan J Styskal, sgl – Part of Lots 1 & 4, Blk 2, Miles 4th Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
William R & Rhonda D Lange, H&W, to Ryan & Jamie Krenk, H&W – Part of SE1/4 NE1/4 & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-16-4E $555,000.
Steven D Osantowski, sgl, Alan M Osantowski & Krista L Osantowski, H&W & Brian J Osantowski, sgl, to John D Proskovec & Pam A Proskovec, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-16-3E $320,000.
Colfax County
Ronald L Oborny a/k/a Ronald Lee Oborny, unmarried, to Joseph A & Christina M Vrba, H&W – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 12-18-2E $519,000.
Justin M & Christi A Mastny to Jason & Stacey Janata, H&W – Lot 4 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 21, Town of Howells $245,000.
Mariann Brewer & Ronald J Jonas to Jerome J & Pamela K Cech, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 36-19-3E $900,000.
Jerome J & Pamela K Cech, H&W, to Gary W Schreiber – SW1/4 Sec 36-19-3E $902,000.
Cal Liermann to Connor J & Krista A Ahrens, H&W – Lots 5 & 6 & Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 3, Wallings Addn, Town of Leigh $85,000.
Brenton J & Sara A Hopkins to JAT Farms LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 15-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Darin D & Kamile R Kovar, H&W, to Rene P Monterroso Morales – Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22, Blk 26, Original City of Schuyler $185,000.
Marvin L & Joyce E Kasik, H&W, to Marvin L & Joyce F Kasik, Trustees of the Marvin L & Joyce F Kasik Revocable Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-18-2E, E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 21-18-2E; Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-18-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-18-2E; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 9-18-2E; SE1/4 NW1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 35-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Lidia Marino Ramirez, sgl, to Homestead Bk f/k/a 1st Natl Bk of Schuyler – Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Blk 85, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
