PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Margaret Mary Miksch, sgl, to Larry J & Mary J Miksch, H&W – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 6-17-1W $205,000.
Larry J & Mary J Miksch, H&W, to Matthew M Abegglen – E1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 & SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-18-2W $150,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Alyssa K Hein – Lot 5, Blk 159, Original City of Cols $152,000.
Connie J Hughes, sgl, to Connie J Hughes – Lot 2, Blk A, Northgate 3rd Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Colleen A Staack, sgl, to David L Staack – Lot 2, Blk E, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Wells Fargo Bk to Eric Anderson, sgl – SE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $27,000.
Jacob T & Samantha L McPhillips, H&W, to Charles A & Catherine Colette Mcphillips, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 5, Robison’s 2nd Addn, City of Humphrey $85,000.
Kim Diane Meyer, sgl, & Brad Eugene & Heidi Meyer, H&W, to Chad & Penny Rausch, H&W – Lot 3, Johannes 4th Subdiv, S1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $198,000.
MNyffeler Properties LLC & Mary A & Brent Nyffeler, H&W, to Scot V Rosendahl, sgl – Parts of Lot 2, Blk 84, City of Cols $135,000.
Kay K & Jeffrey S Olson, W&H, to Kay K & Jeffrey S Olson, W&H – SE1/3 Sec 7-20-1E (Tax Exempt).
Nicole Kate Reeg a/k/a Nikki Reeg, sgl, to Jessica D Wiig – Part of Lot 4, Blk 189, Original City of Cols $134,000.
Jeremiah D & Jessica Robinson, both sgl, to Ashley R Schumacher – Lot 3, Blk B, Centennial Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
Steve Llyod’s Rentals to Dale A & Becky J Nyffeler, H&W – Lot 7 & Part of Lot 8, Blk A, Outlots 34 & 35, Original City of Cols $191,000.
Geraldine R McKown, sgl, to Jared R & Kristina M Reynolds, H&W – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 2, Sock Addn, City of Cols $170,000.0
Kyle P & Felicia B Hein, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr – Lot 5, Blk A, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols $147,000.
G.N.B Farms Inc to Goedeken Farms – NE1/4 NE1/4; S1/2 NE1/4 & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-18-1W & SE1/4 Sec 16-18-1W $1,016,000.
Earley Rentals LLC to Robert J & James A Shefcyk – Lot 4, River Land Subdiv, SE1/4 Sec 35-17-1E $50,000.
Samuel J & Amanda K Taylor, H&W, to Plains Commerce Bk – Lot 22, West Elks Subdiv Replat, Part of the NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $479,440.
Hector M & Maria B Bonilla to Citizens Bk – Lot 11, Blk B, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $169,300.
Eric A & Suzanne M Korus, married, to Nebr Energy Fed Credit Union – Lot 5, Blk A, Schumacher 2nd Addn, Village of Platte Center $30,382.
Todd W & June M Went, H&W, to Pinnacle Bk –SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-20-1E & Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-20-1E $1,400,000.
Nicole R Henderson a/k/a Nicole Rose Henderson, sgl to Nebr Energy Fed Credit Union – Lot 2, Blk C, Becher Curry Addn, City of Cols $95,000.
Butler County
Kevin J & Amy Slama, married, to Paul E & Linda K Chatelain, Co-Trustees of the Paul E Chatelain Living Trust & Linda K Chatelain Living Trust – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-14-1E $140,000.
Shawn & Sarah Zook, H&W, to Levi Langdon Cockle & Josephine Mae Cockle a/k/a Levi & Josephine Cockle, H&W – Part of Lots 6 & 3, Blk 6, Miles 1st Addn, City of David City $135,000.
Colfax County
Jeffrey A & Marie J Bruegger, H&W, to Amanda Whisenant f/k/a Maria M Chacon Morales – Part of Blk 19, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, City of Schuyler $49,000.
Irma J Meyers, sgl, to 1st Natl Bk & Trust Co – Lot 1, Blk 28, Clarkson’s 1st Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s Addn, City of Schuyler $30,801.
Mary A & Daniel Cerny, W&H, to Rebecca Cerny – 1/5 Int & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Jeanne Kay Sindelar, sgl, to Kevin B Koliha & Leslie A Koliha – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-17-2E $60,000.
Nicholas P & Briana Wietfeld, H&W, to Leigh Community Schools – Lot 11, Blk 2, Farmer’s Addn, Village of Leigh $15,000.
Polk County
Steve & Pamela Eikenhorst, H&W, to Jess A Eikenhorst – Part of Tax Lot F, NE1/4 Sec 16 & NW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $200,000.
Dick L Harless, Trustee of the Dick L Harless Revocable Trust to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless – Lots 6, 7 & 8, Blk 3, Original Town of Polk (Tax Exempt).
Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, H&W, to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, Trustees of the Dick & Dorothy Harless Living Trust – Lots 6, 7 & 8, Blk 3, Original Town of Polk (Tax Exempt).
Dick L Harless, Trustee of the Dick L Harless Revocable Trust to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 23-13-4W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 24-13-4W & SW1/4 NE1/4 & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 23-13-4W (Tax Exempt).
Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, H&W, to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, Trustees of the Dick & Dorothy Harless Living Trust – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 23-13-4W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 24-13-4W & SW1/4 NE1/4 & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 23-13-4W (Tax Exempt).
Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, H&W, to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, Trustees of the Dick & Dorothy Harless Living Trust – Lot 5, Blk 14, Original Village of Polk & Lots 3 & 4, Blk 14, Original Village of Polk (Tax Exempt).
Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, H&W, to Dick L & Dorothy Jean Harless, Trustees of the Dick & Dorothy Harless Living Trust – Part of Sec 21-13-4W (Tax Exempt).
Helen M Hohndorf a/k/a Helen Hohndorf Conkling, sgl, to Helen M Hohndorf Family Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-16-1W; Part of NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-15-1W & NW1/4 NW1/4, S1/2 NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-15-1W (Tax Exempt).