PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Wilbur L & Jaimie D Young, H&W, to Colette C Wear, sgl – SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $243,000.
Timothy & Symantha Aydt, H&W, to Dustin & Angela Kerkman, H&W – Lot 30, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols $420,000.
Gary A & Deborrah J Potter, H&W, to Evan Trofholz, married – Lot 1, Blk A, Harry Potter Subdiv, Replat of Lot 1, Reiche Addn, Minor Subidv, City of Cols, SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $120,000.
Jason A Renfro, sgl, to Dennis L & Cheryl L Hall, H&W – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 6, Blk 136, Original City of Cols $187,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Michael J & Andrea Walker, H&W – Lot 9R, Blk C, Meadow Ridge Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $29,000.
Charles T & Vickie M Becher, H&W, to Steve & Brittany Wiemer, H&W – Lot 4 & Lot 5, Shell Valley Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-18-1W $130,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Kelvin A & Rachel M Walker, H&W – Lot 3R, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $23,000.
Dennis F Kozak, sgl, to Miguel A Jimenez & Veronica Vargas Cabral, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 211, Original City of Cols $249,000.
Gabino & Maria Guadalupe Jimenez, H&W, to Zenon & Elia Jimenez, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, Country Mobile Villa 1st Addn, SW1/4 Sec 14-17-1E $24,000.
Kraig A Charron & Alyssa Fischbach Charron, H&W, to Jason A Renfro – Lot 1, Blk B, Park Place 5th Addn, City of Cols $320,000.
Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W, to Carlos A Loza Chavez & Zaira J Loza Chavez, brother & sister – Lot 1, Blk A, Oak Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $263,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Christopher M & Erin M Nahorny, H&W – Lot 9R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols, & Replat of Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $32,000.
Todd J Semin, Personal Representative of the Estate of Geraldine J Semin, deceased, to Jade David Harless & Virginia Lynne Harless, H&W – Part of Lot 7, Blk 169, Original City of Cols $110,000.
Manasota Key LLC to GVS LLC – Lot 2, Wagner’s 2nd Subdiv, Minor Subdiv of Lot 15, Wagner’s Addn, City of Cols $1,225,000.
3MJ Ventures LLC to Bignell Enterprises Inc – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv $40,000.
Tracy J & Mark Buzynski, W&H, to Tracy J & Mark Buzynski, W&H – Part of Lot 17 & Lot 18, Blk 6, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Frederick E & Patricia A Garbers, H&W, to Frederick E & Patricia A Garbers – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
George H & Barbara A Engel, H&W, to Scott L & Patricia L Engel, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E $185,000.
Michael G & Carmen L Foltz, H&W, to J.L.O Properties LLC – Part of Lot 9, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols, SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-17-1W $15,000.
2 X Z Ranch LLC to J.L.O. Properties LLC – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-17-1W $1,445,000.
Randy Roy Leu & Barbara Jo Leu, H&W, to Daniel P & Jill A Clarey, H&W – Lot 65, Christopher’s Cove 4th Addn, City of Cols $460,000.
Ivan V & Sheila R Backes, H&W, to David W & Jenay A Sprunk, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Country Club Heights Subdiv, Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $690,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Ivan & Sheila Backes, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Fam View Addn, City of Cols $318,000.
Jesus Ramos & Ana Villegas Alvarez a/k/a Ana Villegas, H&W, to Sergio Salazar Moreno, sgl & Maria De La Caridad Cueto Reyes, sgl – Lot 14, Blk 2, Bel-Air Addn f/k/a Bel-Air Subdiv, City of Cols $185,000.
Rafael Beltran Chico & Estela Q DeBeltran, H&W, to Braulio A Castillo – Part of Lot 12, Blk A, Solar Gate Subdiv, City of Cols $154,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk B, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $311,000.
Fatima Monarrez Rivera, sgl, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr – Part of Blk 16, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $120,000.
Butler County
Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, H&W, to Alcibiades Guerrero Torres – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 17, Original Town of Bellwood $68,000.
James A & Linda Ostry, H&W, to Hannah Jones – Lot 5, Blk 3, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $61,000.
Kenneth T Stara, sgl, to Derek J & Megan M Worm, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-14-3E $26,000.
Jeanette R Schmid, sgl, to Mark & Kimberly Schmit, married – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 3, Original Town of David City $120,000.
S&R Rentals LLC to Matthew Prochaska, sgl – Part of Outlot Q, Subdiv of Blk 13, 14 & 15, Outlots Q, R, S & T, Town of Dwight $35,000.
Logan L Farley, sgl, to Edwin J Portillo & Maria Rosa Delgado, H&W – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 6, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, City of David City & W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 19-15-3E $148,000.
Lyle B & Julie L Liska, married, to Corey M & Holly L Stull, married – Blk 12, Original Town of Ulysses & Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $40,000.
Charles J & Patricia M Oborny, married, to T Novak Construction Inc – Lot 1, Blk 4, Miles 3rd Addn, City of David City $40,000.
Colfax County
Norbert W & Melody A Drueppel, H&W, to Ronald F Drueppel – Parts of SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Ronald F & Dianne L Drueppel, H&W, to Ronald F & Dianne L Drueppel – Parts of SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Viktor & Nadezhda Rybak, married, to Big Bear LLC – Lot 12, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 3rd Addn, Sec 27-17-3E $100,000.
Braided Stream Recreation LLC to Kroeger’s Korner LLC – Lots 2, 3 & 4, Sec 11 & 14-17-4E $800,000.
The Estate of Shirley A Kluthe, deceased, to Michael D Thomas – Parts of Lot 11, Brodecky’s Addn, Town of Howells $70,000.
Pablo & Ramona Parra, H&W, to Martin Alvarez & Leticia Campusano C, H&W – Parts of Blk 15, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Parts of Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $61,000.
Daniel E & April A Sobota, married, to David Ames Slusar, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Leonard Seckman Addn, City of Schuyler $225,000.
Karen K & Thomas Zegers, W&H, to Jordan D Wemhoff – Lot 4, Blk 4, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $100,000.
Richard L Mundil, sgl, to Brooke L Hart – Outlot G, Village of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).
Richard L Mundil, sgl, to Casey Lynn Novotny – Lot 10, Blk 20, Town of Clarkson $19,000.
Polk County
Ben & Christy Berggren, H&W, to JBK Apartments LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 2, Boostrom’s Subdiv, City of Stromsburg $212,000.
Christopher P & Julie Walbrecht, H&W, to Jose A Fuentes Robles – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 3, Smith’s 3rd Addn, City of Osceola $83,000.
Gary’s Plumbing LLC to Jared D & Autumn J Capler, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk 8, East Addn, City of Osceola $9,000.
Susan C Bryan, sgl, to Cedarpost Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-4W; NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W & Part of E1/2 Sec 6-14-3W (Tax Exempt).
Alan R Bryan, sgl, to Cedarpost Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-4W; NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W & Part of E1/2 Sec 6-14-3W (Tax Exempt).
Michael W & Laura J Bryan, H&W, to Cedarpost Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-4W; NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-15-4W & Part of E1/2 Sec 6-14-3W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel R & Lorrain A Nielsen, H&W, to Daniel R & Lorrain A Nielsen, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 23-13-3W (Tax Exempt).
Tonya M Cassell, sgl, to Travis E Cassell – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 9, original Village of Polk $34,000.
Diane L & David F Cerny, W&H, to Diane L Cerny – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
