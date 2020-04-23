PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
United Equity LLC to Yoan M De La Roz Manrresa & Yudelmis Hernandez Estrada, both sgl – Lot 2, Blk 272, Original City of Cols $188,000.
Earley Rentals LLC to Jairo Martinez – Lot 1, Blk 186, Original City of Cols $129,000.
J Z & B LLC to Foreman Lumber Inc – Lot 1, Blk A, Northern Hills Subdiv, W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $62,000.
Dale A & Becky J Nyffeler, H&W, to Thomas Michael Miller – Lot 1, Blk B, Prairie Home Addn, City of Cols $252,000.
Larry D & Yvonne D Ruffner, H&W, to Cory L & Cheryl L Ditter, H&W – Lot 12, Behlen Lake Ann Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-17-1W $344,000.
Jerald H & Mary Ann Schreiber, H&W, to Andrew & Mindy Muhle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 3-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jerald H & Mary Ann Schreiber, H&W, to Jeremy & Lesli Schreiber, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 2-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Maria Del Carmen Ruiz & Miguel A Ruiz Rivero, W&H, to Ramon & Jocelyn Garcia, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk 14, Oida Addn, City of Cols $154,000.
Clinton L & Janelle P Williams, H&W, to Alexandro Sanchez – Part of Lots 1 & 5, Blk A, Wiese Addn, City of Cols $156,000.
Roger M & Jill A Krienke, H&W, to Clinton L & Janelle P Williams, H&W – Lot 6, Kallweit Addn, City of Cols $285,000.
Landmark Exchange Services LLC to Dirk M Wagner – Lot 1, SW1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 4-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Janice Rudolph, sgl, to Connie D Howell, sgl – Part of Lots 7 & 10, Blk 40, Original Town of David City $70,000.
David City Ball Association Inc to City of David City – Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Perkins & Thorpes Place, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Richard & Frances A Kment, H&W, to Richard & Frances A Kment, H&W – Lot 1, L & R Shonka Estate Subdiv, Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 11-17-2E & Part of NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-17-2E (Tax Exempt).
Susan Kay & Charles R Uhlik, W&H, to Kenneth & Jill Nesladek – Part of SW1/4 Sec 14-18-4E; S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 & S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Douglas P & Sandra I Heavican, H&W, to Kenneth & Jill Nesladek – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Douglas P & Sandra I Heavican, H&W, to Kenneth & Jill Nesladek – S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & N1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Darin W & Aimee M Sigler, H&W, to Darin & Aimee M Sigler, H&W – Part of Blk 12, Welch’s Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Allen D & M Marie Benson, H&W, to Mathew J Connelly – Lot 4, Blk A, Kiltons Addn, City of Genoa $46,000.
Thomas E & Rebecca S Gdowski, H&W, to Thomas E & Rebecca S Gdowski, Co-Trustees of the Thomas E & Rebecca S Gdowski Trust – Lots 5 & 6, NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 7 & SE1/4 Sec 7-16-5W; SE1/4 Sec 6-16-5W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 7-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Dale R & Barbara D Dubas, H&W, to Robert & Elena Hallagin, H&W – Lot 10, Blk I, Reynold’s Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $8,000.
Robert L Small, sgl, to Brian R Small, Brenda S Small & Todd R Small –Part of SW1/4 Sec 7-17-5W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
Brian T & Shelli R Swerczek, H&W, to Swerczek Farms, LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-18-7W (Tax Exempt).
John B & Lynelle M Nore, H&W, to Brandon Miller & Payton Rasmussen – Part of Blk 4, C. DeRobert’s Addn, City of Albion $162,000.
Petersburg Industrial Development Corp to Robert Veik – Lot 8, Koch’s 3rd Addn, Village of Petersburg $16,000.
Douglas R & Kim Mahoney, H&W, Mary Jo & Steven Sempek, W&H, Kathleen A Mahoney, sgl, Pamela S & Dale Boro, W&H, Janet T & Ronald Clark, W&H, Sherry L & Bradd Berglund, W&H & Deborah K Borer, sgl, to Bauer Family Ag Farms, LLC – NW1/4 Sec 27-19-7W & SE1/4 Sec 27-19-7W $1,024,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
