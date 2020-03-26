PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Racho Property Management LLC to Rembert Investment LLC – Lot 4 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 140, Original City of Cols $111,000.
William E Kummer to Allan K Kummer – W1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W $75,000.
Richard L Kummer to Allan K Kummer – W1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Paula J Kummer to Allan K Kummer – W1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Cheryl A Jones to Allan K Kummer – W1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Bea L & Dennis Sides, W&H, to Allan K Kummer – W1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Anne M McCoy, married, to Landmark Exchange Services LLC – Lot 1, SW1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 4-17-2W $391,000.
Stephanie Ann & Richard John Gordon, W&H, to Steve Lloyds Rental LLC – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 10 & Part of Lot 9, Blk 10, Original Village of Duncan & Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, ,5 ,6 ,7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 11, Original Village of Duncan $35,000.
Gerhold Inc to Living Waters RE LLC – Lots 7, 8 & 9, Blk A, Village 1st Addn, City of Cols $359,000.
Ronald T Klink, sgl, to Michael J & Carroll F Ebner – NW1/4 Sec 8-17-1W $151,000.
Derek J Keyes, sgl, to Randy & Lorelie Anderson, H&W – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 1, Langhammer’s Addn, City of Cols $68,000.
George A & Samantha McCarthy, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr – Part of Lot 5, Blk 108, Original City of Cols $116,000.
G.N.B Farms Inc to Gary A Mueller – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-18-1E $410,000.
Chad E Stuart, sgl, to Dillon A & Shayna N Hogan, both sgl – Lot 110, Blk S, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $180,000.
NBT LLC to Timothy M & Kathleen Preister, H&W – Lot 6, Blk A, Country Club Shores 4th Subdiv, NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $60,000.
Terence J & Laura J Wicht, H&W, to George A & Samantha McCarthy, H&W – Lots 5 & 6, Blk IJ, East Addn, Village of Monroe $170,000.
Diane G Elfes, sgl, to Diane G Elfes, Trustee of the Orlo B & Diane G Elfes Living Trust Agreement – Lot 2, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Diane G Elfes, Trustee of the Orlo B & Diane G Elfes Living Trust Agreement to Anson W & Cheryl K Korte, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $273,000.
Butler County
Galen J & Teresa A Pokorny, married, to Safe Harbour EAT-XXV LLC – Part of W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-16-2E $649,000.
Mary L Lippstreu f/k/a Mary I High, sgl, to Sumudu G Rangedara Liyanage Don & Maheesha Parana Palliya Guruge, married – Lot 3, Blk 2, Original Town of David City $115,000.
Colfax County
Doris M Haase, sgl, to Jerry R Haase, sgl, Timmy E Haase, sgl & Danny D Haase, sgl – Part of Lot 4 & Lots 5, 6 & 7, Blk 44, Original Town of Howells $19,000.
Hobza Family Limited Partnership to Elden F & Deanna Hobza – NW1/4 Sec 27-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Hobza Family Limited Partnership to Jane Owen, sgl – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-18-4E & NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Mariann Brewer & Richard J Jonas to HC Acres LLC – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 6-18-4E $260,000.
Lenora Marie & Leslie Ervin Stuckenschmidt to Lenora Marie & Leslie Ervin Stuckenschmidt, Trustees of the Stuckenschmidt Family Revocable Living Trust – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 9, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Jackson David Koehn a/k/a Jack David Koehn a/k/a Jackie D Koehn & Rosean M Koehn, H&W, to Jackson Daniel Koehn – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 9-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Milo & Darlene Divis, H&W, to Milo & Darlene Divis – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Lynn R & Thomas L Shemek, W&H, to Tyson J & Holly J Smith, H&W – Lot 12, Bobcat Lake Subdiv, Part of SE1/4 Sec 23-17-3E $27,000.
Nance County
Gloor Bothers LLC to Michael P & Amy L Malander, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-17-6W &SW1/4 Sec 33-17-6W $750,000.
Gary & Judy Strong, H&W, to Kurt M & Tyler G Strong – Lot 9, Blk 2, Willard’s Addn, City of Genoa (Tax Exempt).
Gary & Judy Strong, H&W, to Kurt M & Tyler G Strong – Part of Lot 5, Blk 18, Willard’s 2nd Addn, Original Town, now City of Genoa (Tax Exempt).
David S & Heidi S Shanno, H&W, to Timothy Hogan – Lot 4, Blk E, County Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $33,000.
Glenwood Ranch Partnership to Roland H Lamberson & Michele L Olson – NE1/4 Sec 10-15-8W (Tax Exempt).
Dale Nowak, unmarried, to Clifford P & Linda L Yrkoski, H&W – Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-16-4W $45,000.
Boone County
William D & Gayle E Primrose, H&W, to David A & Angela M Primrose, H&W – NE 1/4 Sec 8-19-8W $16,000.
Petersburg Industrial Development Corp to Daniel N Henn – Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 8, West Petersburg Addn, Village of Petersburg, $146,000.
Fern Medlin a/k/a Fern W Medlin, sgl, to Fern Medlin, Successor of the Fern Medlin Family Trust Agreement – Part of Lot 7, Blk 5, Original Town, now City of Albion & SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Andrew J & Stephanie E Tunink f/k/a Stephanie E Paulson, H&W, to Jane Wilhelm – Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 & 17, Blk 2, Village of Loretto $134,000.
Larry & Kathy Rasmussen, H&W, to Justin Rasmussen, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 12, Mansfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $93,000.
Donna M Bennett a/k/a Donna Bennett, sgl, to Donna M & Raymond W Bennett, Trustees of the Donna M Bennett Trust – Lot 5, Blk 35, 2nd Addn & Part of Lot 4, Blk 35, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt).
Tye Nolan, sgl, to Jon & Joann Porter, H&W – Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $40,000.
LeRoy F & Mary C Dozler, H&W, to LeRoy F & Mary C Dozler, Trustees of the L&M Dozler Trust – NW1/4 Sec 19-20-7W, S1/2 Sec 13-20-8W & NE1/4 Sec 23-20-8W (Tax Exempt).
Noble Land & Cattle Inc to Christopher R & Brooke R Borer – Lot A, Swerczek Replat, Replat of Lots 5, 6 & 7, Blk 6, F.C. Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $40,000.
