PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Foreman Lumber Inc to Mitchell D & Roxanne M Medlar, H&W – Lot 3, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $349,000.
Eugene D & Dolores Parry, H&W, to Janetki Quintero Tomey & Obdulia M Tomey Suarez – Lot 2, Blk B, A. Mimick Addn, City of Cols $188,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Eugene & Dolores Parry, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk A, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $277,000.
Lois A Kapels, sgl, to Brian K & Paula J Kapels, H&W, Douglas E & Sheri L Kapels, H&W – Part of S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 36-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Paul J Miksch, sgl, to Alice S Lowry – Lot 3, Blk 1, Original Village of Platte Center $75,000.
Gerald D & Barbra Weber, H&W, to Gerald D & Barbara Weber, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 20-18-2W (Tax Exempt).
David D Marsh, sgl, to Ismail I Adam – Lot 3, Blk B, Mimick Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Daniel T Gaunt, sgl, to K.C. & Georgia Nelsen, H&W – Lot 10, Blk F, Prairie Lane 2nd Subdiv of Blk 3, 4 & 5, Prairie Vista Addn, City of Cols $233,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Daniel B & Dorothy Walker, H&W – Lot 10R, Blk C, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols; Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols; Replat Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Replat of Administrative Replat Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $39,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Kurt P & Kimberly S Shevlin, H&W – Lot 4R, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols; Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols; Replat Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Replat of Administrative Replat Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $24,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Brandon P & Lynette A Tucker, H&W – Lot 8R, Blk C, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols; Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols; Replat Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Replat of Administrative Replat Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $29,000.
Ormagene Lubischer, sgl, to Alaina Pfeifer, sgl & Cassius E Dole, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 7, Robison’s 2nd Addn, City of Humphrey $161,000.
William J Jasper & Jill L Jasper, H&W, to Joel Pena Novelle – Lot 3, Blk E, Maple Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $204,000.
Mark A & Ruth E Kuhn, H&W, to Yonni B Izaguirre – Part of Lot 5, Blk 145, Original City of Cols $29,000.
3MJ Ventures LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 3, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $40,000.
3MJ Ventures LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 3, Blk A, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $44,000.
Selwyn T Heese, sgl, to Selwyn T Heese – Lot 15 & Part of Lot 16, Blk G, East Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Joanne E Riley, sgl, to Joanne E Riley – Part of Lot 22, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols; Part of Lot 5, Blk 57, Original City of Cols; Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk P, Wagner Lake Subdiv, City of Cols; Lots 23 & 24, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
NBT LLC to Justin Steven Seipel & Jordan Germaine Seipel, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $237,000.
Marilyn J Ahlstrom Plugge to Kent L Ahlstrom – Lot 6, Blk B, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Katherine L Owenby to Gary R & Yvonne E Dawson, H&W – Lots 21, 22 & 23, Blk 7, Original Village of Lindsay $11,000.
Jeffrey M Lumpkins to Gary R & Yvonne E Dawson, H&W – Lots 21, 22 & 23, Blk 7, Original Village of Lindsay (Tax Exempt).
Jonathan T Lumpkins to Gary R & Yvonne E Dawson, H&W – Lots 21, 22 & 23, Blk 7, Original Village of Lindsay (Tax Exempt).
Tamara S DeWine to Keaton S Swanson – Lot 7, Blk C, Becker’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols $155,000.
Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC to Kathryn J Soulliere – Part of Lot 2, Quail Landing 1st Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
Marjorie M Shotkoski, sgl, to Amber G Windle – Lot 10, Blk F, West Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $180,000.
Clifford E Cattau & Linda A Vogel Cattau, H&W, to Aaron M & Kristen M Cattau – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-19-1E $500,000.
Joan M Willis, sgl, to Joan M Willis – Lot 1, J.A. Fehringer Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Theresa M Lutz a/k/a Teresa M Lutz, sgl, to Wensy Ham Oliva – Lot 4, Blk 202, Original City of Cols $184,000.
Steven & Katherine Staroscik, H&W, to Wensy Ham Oliva – Lot 4, Blk 202, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Kirby Staroscik, sgl, to Wensy Ham Oliva – Lot 4, Blk 202, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Weedy Creek Sales & Rentals LLC to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; E1/2 Sec 28-13-2E $110,000.
Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Tamara R Langer – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City $124,000.
Martin J & Lanell Krafka, H&W, to Sarah R & Joshua M Krafka – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-16-2E (Tax Exempt).
Terry F & Trudy L Samek, H&W, to Eric J & Jacqueline M DeWispelare, H&W – Lots 8, 9 & 12, Blk 9, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $375,000.
Colfax County
Schuyler Lumber Co Inc to Rodolfo Mendez Carreto – Lot 10, Kehrli 2nd Subdiv, City of Schuyler, Part of Blk 4, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $20,000.
Jeffrey & Tresha Zimmerman, H&W, to Michael S Dlouhy – Lot 10, Kubik Blk, City of Clarkson $27,000.
City of Schuyler to Guillermo Gutierrez & Hilda Raya, H&W – Part of Blk 7, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Angeline I Maca, sgl, to Angeline Ione Maca – Part of Lots 22 & 23, Blk B, Neujahr Vondracek Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Guillermo Gutierrez & Hilda Raya, H&W, to La Familiar Investments LLC – Part of Blk 7, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Joe G & Maribel N Estrada, H&W, to Amelia Ortiz & Luis Ortiz Valencia, W&H – Part of Blk 7, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $160,000.
Polk County
Darrell D & Karen J Gabel, H&W, to Clark J Gabel – Undiv 1/3 Int, Part of S1/2 SW1/4 & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-14-1W (Tax Exempt).
Nancy K Bryan, sgl, to Michael W Bryan – Part of E1/2 Sec 6-14-3W $102,000.
Roger W Campbell, sgl, to Meranda L Detter – Lot 1, Blk 8, Buckley’s 1st Addn, City of Stromsurg $112,000.
Bennett P Nelson to Doyle A & Mary L Nelson – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Bartley H Nelson to Doyle A & Mary L Nelson – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Sharon L Evans, unmarried, Connie K Schmitt, unmarried, Donna J Roland, unmarried, Rodney D & Joan Gaedeke, H&W, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W $100,000.
David W & Carol Gaedeke, H&W, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Staci L & Rodney Strange, W&H, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Jody L Shalgren, unmarried, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Debra J Scholz, sgl, to Joel & Carrie Merth, H&W – Parts of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 7, Original Town of Shelby $15,000.
Stacy M & Greg Portwine, W&H, to Julie A Olson – Part of Lot 3, McConaughy & Bothwell’s Subdiv of Blk 8, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $80,000.
Janis Bernt f/k/a Janis Matlock & Myron Bernt, W&H, to Janis & Myron Bernt, H&W – Lot 12 & Part of Lot 13, McCune’s Subdiv, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Terry Kallenberger Jr, unmarried & Christy Kallenberger, unmarried, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Robert & Theresa Kalleberger, H&W, to Billy J & Michelle L Cutsor, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-3W (Tax Exempt).
Matthew D & Dawn M Shaw, H&W, to Donna L & Barry H Waller, Paul J & Karey V Skiermont, Adam J & Kara A Skiermont – Lot 41, Heron Pointe Subdiv a/k/a Hereon Point Lake Subdiv $519,000.
Larry & Carolyn Funkhouser, H&W, to Odin Velasco – Part of Blk 6, Washington Heights Addn, Village of Shelby $9,000.
Rebecca L Hardy, sgl, to Russell R Miller – Tax Lot M, SE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $7,000.
Glenn E Miller, sgl, to Russell R Miller – Tax Lot M, SE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $5,000.
Jerry W & Heid Miller, H&W, to Russell R Miller – Tax Lot M, SE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $5,000.
Timothy L & Diane S Fischer, H&W, to Russell R Miller – Tax Lot M, SE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $7,000.
Boone County
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
