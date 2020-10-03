PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Kurt P & Kimberly S Shevlin, H&W – Lot 4R, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols; Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols; Replat Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Replat of Administrative Replat Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $24,000.

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Brandon P & Lynette A Tucker, H&W – Lot 8R, Blk C, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols; Replat of Lots 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols; Replat Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Replat of Administrative Replat Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $29,000.

Ormagene Lubischer, sgl, to Alaina Pfeifer, sgl & Cassius E Dole, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 7, Robison’s 2nd Addn, City of Humphrey $161,000.

William J Jasper & Jill L Jasper, H&W, to Joel Pena Novelle – Lot 3, Blk E, Maple Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $204,000.