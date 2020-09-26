PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Mary T Jareske, sgl, to Jennifer Reppert, Bradley J Jareske, Gary L Jareske & Therese M Wenske – Lot 3, Dahlberg Addn, Village of Duncan (Tax Exempt).
Tall Grass West LLC to Ashley L Szelag & Christopher T Bryan, both sgl – Lot 9, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $60,000.
Tall Grass West LLC to Luis Fernandez Magana Buezo & Rachel Clair Magana, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $60,000.
Andrew J & Ruth A Woehrer, H&W, to Fernando Cervantes – Lot 10, Blk D, Maple Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $223,000.
Joshua D & Melanie S Lueders, H&W, to Justin Charles Thompson – Lot 4, Blk A, Flamme 1st Subdiv, NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-18-1W $220,000.
John C & Jamie A Heine, H&W, to Carlos A Perez Garofalo & Maria R Estacio Manso, H&W – Lot 4, Blk B, Centennial Park 4th Addn, City of Cols $255,000.
Roger W Garbers & Peggy M Garbers, H&W, to Roger W & Peggy M Garbers – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jeffrey C & Tammi L Gotschall, H&W, to Joseph E & Shelly R Steffensmeier, H&W – Lot 1, J.C, & T.L. Gotschall Subdiv, Replat of Lot 1, J.A. Fehringer 2nd Subdiv, N1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E $91,000.
Yinyer J Genaro Medinas & Yusmailys B Prieto Valdez, H&W, to Vivian P Luque Aquino – Part of Lot 4, Blk 99, Original City of Cols $115,000.
Nicholas R & Amanda L Frauendorfer, H&W, to Kyle Wemhoff – Part of Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk 8, Lockner’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $180,000.
Ronald A Krings, sgl, to Gage L & Lana K Bender, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 13, Lockner’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $200,000.
Roger E & Kathleen A Fitzgerald, H&W, to Michel Mpanzu & Atice Tazi, H&W – Lot 3 & Part of Lot 4, Blk A, Cherry Creek 3rd Addn, City of Cols $215,000.
Lon & Leah Knievel, H&W, to Robert L & Theresa A Hiner, H&W – Lot 49, Blk J, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of cols $285,000.
Linda G Brown, unmarried, to Leonardo F Diaz – Lot 12, Blk F, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $113,000.
Matthew J & Katie A Krings, H&W, to Matthew J & Katie A Krings, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 13, Lockner’s 1st Addn, Village of Humphrey (Tax Exempt).
3MJ Ventures LLC to Foreman Lumber Inc – Lot 4, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $40,000.
Thomas O & Maureen A Spelts, H&W, to Henry M & Suzette J Person, H&W – Lot 52, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $363,000.
Benjamin Serrano & Elisama Hernandez Madrid, H&W, to Khamis Jima Adam – Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-17-1E $55,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr to Lindsay M Olson – Part of Lot 8, Blk 118, Original City of Cols $124,000.
Butler County
Maria Figgins & Donna Jameson f/k/a Donna May Figgins, sgl, to Karl & Claudia Gaiser, H&W – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10, Blk 22, Pioneer Townsite Co’s 1st Addn, Town of Surprise $50,000.
Gerhold Inc, to Joshua D & Melanie S Lueders, H&W – Lot 20, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $52,000.
Colfax County
Joshua & Kristie Burnett, H&W, to Steven G & Audrey J Willis, married – Lot 2, Lake Socorro Subdiv 2nd Addn $300,000.
Marvin E Sidel, sgl, Marvin E & Jeanne Sidel, H&W, Marti J & Teresa Sidel, H&W, Marlys J Sobota, sgl, Marci A & Jeff Romshek, W&H, to Jason Divis – Lots 1,2 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 4, Original Town of Richland $25,000.
David J Groulik, sgl, to Veronica Cervantes Perez – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 13, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Cols $124,000.
Kelly J & Kenneth D Lueders, married, to Randy L & Theresa M Ruth – SE1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-20-3E $200,000.
Jill M Hansen, sgl, to Daniel E & Sally Jo Jakub, H&W – Lot 105, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of Sec 35-18-3E & Undive 1/4 Int, Lots 17, 18, 19 & 20, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of Sec 35-18-3E $170,000.
Clinton J & Amy Didier, H&W, to Nicholas A Brichacek – Lot 10, Blk 2, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $120,000.
Nance County
Phillip C & Connie R Beyer, H&W, to Bradley A & Jennifer D Wieck, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk 17, Original Town of Genoa (Tax Exempt) .
Chad Dunkel, sgl, to Rex Friedrichsen, sgl – Part of Outlot 2, Reynold’s Addn, City of Fullerton $182,000.00
Rex A Friedrichsen, sgl, to Hans D & Kay L Backlund, H&W, Brett A & Christy L Hittner, H&W – Part of N1/2 Sec 19-16-6W $325,000.
Premier 1031 Exchange LLC to Thomas S Bialas – NW1/4 Sec 20-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
Darrell W Storm, sgl, to Darrell W Storm – Undiv 1/2 Int, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-5W; Undiv 1/4 Int, S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-5W; Undiv 1/4 Int, NW1/4 Sec 16-19-5W & Lot 1, Blk 20, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
John M & Marilyn K Roan, H&W, to John M Iburg Jr – Lots 23 & 24, Blk 31, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $60,000.
Montgomery C Force, sgl & Matthew Force, sgl, to Clarissa Toney – Lot 7 & Part of Lot 6, Blk 69, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $78,000.
Sheryl A Sommerfeld a/k/a Sheryl A Meridith & Sandra D Perry, sgl, to Nicholas J & Barbara J Gasper, H&W – Part of Lots 2 & 3 & Lot 4, Hardy’s Addn, City of St Edward $20,000.
James R Eastman, sgl, to Steven W & April A Mogensen, H&W – Part of the NE1/4 Sec 8-18-7W $170,000.
Shawn Kai a/k/a Shawn J Kai & Kimberly R Kai, H&W, to Ricky J & Louise E Bader, H&W – Part of Lots 9 & 10, Blk 34, 1st Addn Village of Cedar Rapids $100,000.
