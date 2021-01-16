PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Gary D & Sandra Dianne Kaufmann, H&W, to James J & Elizabeth Kurtenbach – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 16-19-4W $579,000.
Gregory & Karen Van Dyke, H&W, to Nilda D Rodriguez Kolb – Lot 6, Blk 7, Evans Addn, City of Cols $160,000.
Didacus Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC – Lot 8, Blk C, Centennial Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $111,000.
Kluth Properties LLC to John G Belt III – Lot 16, Blk 3, Bel Air Addn, City of Cols $137,000.
Four-N-Corporation to Travis L & Megan Schultz, H&W – Lot 94, Whitetail Lake 6th Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 30-17-1E & Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $93,000.
Gates Farms Inc to Lower Loup Natural Resources District – Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Curtis & Stacey Pospisil, H&W, to John & Rose Wiese, H&W – Part of N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 2-20-4W & Part of N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 2-20-4W $296,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Nicholas E & Elaine K Groene, H&W – Lot 5, Meadow View Addn, City of Cols $45,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols & Lots 2 & 3, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols $225,000.
Butler County
Henry R & Janice C Kobza, H&W, to John J & Kimberly L Kobza, H&W – Part of Lots 12, 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 2, Original Town of Bellwood (Tax Exempt).
Pekarek Farms Partnership to Ryan A & Kathryn A Pekarek, H&W – Part of SE1/4 Sec 17-13-3E $418,000.
Jerome E & Norma J Pekarek, H&W, to Ryan A & Kathryn A Pekarek, H&W – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-13-3E $71,000.
Tyler & Misty Kastl, H&W, to Thomas & Jenine Kastl, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in Lot 10, Part of Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 & 15, Blk 3, Village of Bruno $6,000.
Dean S & Patricia J Hilderbrand, married, to Daniel W & Sandra J Homan, married – Lot 7, Part of Lot 9, East Park Meadows Addn, David City $420,000.
Dennis L & Carol Gangwish, H&W, to Craig & Kylee Warner, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 13-15-1E $195,000.
Jason V & Tori J Lavicky, married, and Megan & Gregory Kozisek, married, to Matthew J Lavicky & Lucas J Lavicky – Each an undivided ½ interest in W1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 & E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-13-3E $668,000.
Bryan Hein to Andrew Buresh – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $60,000.
Dorothy A Gillespie, sgl, to Michael A & Jill P Morgan, H&W – Lots 8 & 9, Blk 4, Original Town of David City $385,000.
Gerardo Pedraza & Gabriella Velazquez Ortega, married, to Donna Sue Beck, sgl – Lot 5, Blk 7, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $93,000.
Colfax County
Lee Mares to Seth Mares – N1/2 N1/2 Sec 1-17-3E $142,000.
Lee Mares to Rachel Mares Madej – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-18-3E $58,000.
Clinton J & Nancy A Faltys, H&W, to Andres Adame Santos & Mitzi Jocelyn Santos Zavaleta, H&W – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 1, Dorsey’s Addn to North Schuyler, City of Schuyler $140,000.
Karen Klug-Frischmeyer & Alden Frischmeyer, W&H, to Ronald K & Joanell M Klug – SE1/4 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 30-17-2E & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-2E $92,000.
Sharan Stoltenberg & David Reinecke, W&H; Calvin Stoltenberg & George Stoltenberg to Bk of the Valley – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 10-17-3E $450,000.
Nance County
Alan G & Carolee A Preister, H&W, to P82 LLC – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 24-18-4W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel J & Connie J Maas, H&W, to Schock Holdings LLC – Part of Lot 5, Blk 14, Original Town, Now City of Fullerton $405,000.
Nancy Sites Sizemore f/k/a Nancy S Sites, Trustee of the Nancy Sites Sizemore Revocable Trust, to Ronald E & Kristin K Stock, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 5-16-6W $477,000.
Susan M Urkoski, sgl, to Leon E Cedarlind, Trustee of the Leon E Cedarlind Living Revocable Trust – SE1/4 Sec 30-16-4W $258,000.
Boone County
Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl, to Steven C Kayton & Timothy J Kayton, Trustee of the Joan M Kayton Family Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 5.83% interest in W1/2 W1/2 Sec 10-18-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W; SE1/4 Sec 8-18-8W; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-7W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-18-7W (together with the home); All of Sec 31-18-7W; E1/2 E1/2 Sec 20-19-6W; Sec 21-19-6W; Sec 33-18-7W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-19-6W; Part of the NW1/4 Sec 5-18-7W & W1/2 Sec 21-19-7W (Tax Exempt).
Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl to Timothy J Kayton, Trustee of the Timothy J Kayton Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 5.83% interest in W1/2 W1/2 Sec 10-18-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W; SE1/4 Sec 8-18-8W; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-7W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-18-7W (together with the home); All of Sec 31-18-7W; E1/2 E1/2 Sec 20-19-6W; Sec 21-19-6W; Sec 33-18-7W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-19-6W; Part of NW1/4 Sec 5-18-7W & W1/2 Sec 21-19-7W (Tax Exempt).
Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl to Steven C Kayton, Trustee of the Steven C Kayton Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 5.83% interest in W1/2 W1/2 Sec 10-18-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W; SE1/4 Sec 8-18-8W; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-7W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-18-7W (together with the home); All of Sec 31-18-7W; E1/2 E1/2 Sec 20-19-6W; Sec 21-19-6W; Sec 33-18-7W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-19-6W; Part of NW1/4 Sec 5-18-7W & W1/2 Sec 21-19-7W (Tax Exempt).
Thelma C & Matthew F Schumacher, W&H, to Susan G Schumacher, Trustee of the TCS Trust – An undivided 1/2 interest in SW1/4 Sec 17-18-5W (Tax Exempt).
Robert Veik, sgl, to Peter A & Allison M Starman, H&W – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 4, Peter's 2nd Addn, Village of Petersburg $150,000.
Merle F & Janice E Klassen, H&W, to R.C. Henrichs Farms, LLC – Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-20-6W $82,000.
Gayle L West-Grimley & Gary W Grimley, W&H, to Michael A & Jodeen J Meenderink, Co-Trustees of the Michael A Meenderink & Jodeen J Meenderink Revocable Trust – An undivided 1/2 interest in an undivided 1/3 interest in E1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-20-7W (Tax Exempt).
Gayle L West-Grimley & Gary W Grimley, W&H, to Steven Raymond Braband & Carleen Clara Braband, Co-Trustees of the Steven & Carleen Braband Revocable Trust – An undivided 1/2 interest in an undivided 1/3 interest in E1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-20-7W (Tax Exempt).
Albion Locker LLC to Dustin A & Jennifer D Frey, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 16, City of Albion $70,000.
THAT EAT Fry, LLC to John H & Susan Frey, H&W – W1/2 Sec 25-20-8W & NW1/4 Sec 35-20-8W (Tax Exempt).
Derek & Jennifer Nauenburg, H&W, to Brent A & Tonya R Beekman, H&W – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 48, St Edward Land & Emigration Co 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $139,000.