PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Susan M Urkoski, sgl, to Leon E Cedarlind, Trustee of the Leon E Cedarlind Living Revocable Trust – SE1/4 Sec 30-16-4W $258,000.

Boone County

Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl, to Steven C Kayton & Timothy J Kayton, Trustee of the Joan M Kayton Family Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 5.83% interest in W1/2 W1/2 Sec 10-18-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W; SE1/4 Sec 8-18-8W; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-7W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-18-7W (together with the home); All of Sec 31-18-7W; E1/2 E1/2 Sec 20-19-6W; Sec 21-19-6W; Sec 33-18-7W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-19-6W; Part of the NW1/4 Sec 5-18-7W & W1/2 Sec 21-19-7W (Tax Exempt).

Joan M Kayton a/k/a Joan Kayton, sgl to Timothy J Kayton, Trustee of the Timothy J Kayton Irrevocable Trust – An undivided 5.83% interest in W1/2 W1/2 Sec 10-18-7W & Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W; SE1/4 Sec 8-18-8W; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-7W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-18-7W (together with the home); All of Sec 31-18-7W; E1/2 E1/2 Sec 20-19-6W; Sec 21-19-6W; Sec 33-18-7W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-19-6W; Part of NW1/4 Sec 5-18-7W & W1/2 Sec 21-19-7W (Tax Exempt).