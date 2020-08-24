PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Scott A & Kelly M Cameron, H&W, to Justin Linn & Kari Linn, H&W – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-18-1E $54,000.
Rodney W & Patricia A Muller, H&W, to City of Cols – Part of Lot 7, Blk E, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Matthew & Renee Gronenthal, H&W, to Taylor Clark & Desirea Hanzel, both sgl – Part of Lot 8, Blk 7, Ottis 3rd Addn, Town of Humphrey $134,000.
Adam D & Kayla Korger, H&W, to Mailet Rodriguez Limonta – Lot 7, Blk 244, Original City of Cols $188,000.
Dennis R Beck, unmarried, to Adam & Kayla Korger, H&W – Lot 7 & Part of Lot 6, Blk E, Westgate 2nd Addn, City of Cols $283,000.
Jonathan M & Samantha Wholf, H&W, to Brady Napier, sgl & Cierra Olson, sgl – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 5, Smiths a/k/a Smith’s Addn, City of Cols $177,000.
Christopher R & Tina M Rutten, H&W, to Linton Sauceda Padilla – Lot 11, Blk B, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols $163,000.
Crekitt LLC to Schultz Farms & Ranches Inc – Lot 9, Blk A, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $45,000.
Thomas M & Carol L Hoesly, H&W, to Carol L Hoesly – NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 1-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Goc Properties LLC to Blum’s Quality Flooring LLC – Lot 1, Blk A, Subdiv West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $108,000.
Daniel L & Marilyn J Robak, H&W, to Ronald E & Kristin K Stock, H&W – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 18, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $155,000.
Brian K & Debra K Wilcox, H&W, to Brian K & Debra K Wilcox – Lot 4, Blk A, Fox Hollow 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Tyler Samek, sgl, to Daniel E & April A Sobota, married – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 2, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, City of David City $183,000.
Todd J Woolsey, sgl, to Gerald Romas, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Lot 7 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, City of David City $85,000.
Donald L Semin, unremarried widower, John R & Patricia A Hays, H&W – Lots 6 & 7, Part of Lot 3, Blk 11, David City Land & Lot 1st Co’s Addn, City of David City $183,000.
Katharina A & Clayton Stokes, W&H, to Thomas M & Alison J Otte, H&W – Undiv 1/4 Int, SW1/4 Sec 34-13-1E $368,000.
Richard S & Patricia C Lundry, H&W, to Christopher A Dresch, sgl – Lots 16, 17 & 18, Original Town, now Village of Abie $95,000.
Colfax County
Thomas K Kasik, sgl, to Thomas L Kasik – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 8-18-2E & Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 8-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Schuyler Community Development Inc, to Corey D & Katherine M Shultz, H&W – Lot 7, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler $215,000.
Juanita Rachow, sgl, to Jose Alexander Amaya Orellana & Elda D Guzman Guzman, H&W – Lots 4, 5, 6 & 7, Blk 84, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $15,000.
Gary T & Denise M Schaeffer, H&W, to Francisco Guit Solis & Petronila Ramos Alonzo, H&W – Lot 4, Blk D, Park View Addn, City of Schuyler $134,000.
Chad A & Madysen Langemeier, H&W, to Parkview Storage LLC – Lot 2, Egr Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
Marcus L & Emily M Augustin, H&W, to Dylan M & Morgan L Smith, H&W – Lots 6 & 7, Blk 1, Smith’s 3rd Addn, City of Osceola $155,000.
Nancy K Bryan, sgl, to Kenneth A & Robin L Carlson, H&W – Part of E1/2 Sec 6-14-3W $413,000.
Samantha J & Michael D Martinez, W&H, to Jose G Vallejo & Luz Gabriel Bernal, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Tarble’s Addn, Village of Shelby & Lot 1, Blk 1, Wagner’s Subdiv, Village of Shelby $35,000.
Russell R Miller, sgl, Gleen E Miller, sgl, Jerry W & Heidi S Miller, H&W, Timothy L & Diane S Fischer, H&W & Rebecca L Hardy, sgl, to David E & Roseletta V Barry, H&W – SE1/4 & Part of E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $1,327,000.
James A & Eileen M Krumbach, H&W, to Green Tip Ranch LLC – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-13-1W $111,000.
Terry R Vrbka & Jennifer A Nekl Vrbka, H&W, to Jason W & Hillary D Rasmussen, H&W – Lots 15 & 16, Southwood Subdiv, Village of Shelby $317,000.
Chad M & Amy S Renken, H&W, to Tanner L & Amanda M Cockle, H&W – Lot 3, Gerrard’s Subdiv of Blk 8, Ekeley’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $230,000.
Dean R & Brenda L Thomas, H&W, to Adam Thomas – Lot 14 & Part of Lot 13, Blk 9, Original Town of Polk $20,000.
Kamrie Peterson f/k/a Kamrie Johnson & Austin Peterson, W&H, to Robert A Nelson – Lots 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 9, Original Village of Polk $110,000.
