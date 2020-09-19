PROPERTY TRANSFERS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Platte County

Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC to Denise Pecks – Part of Lot 2, Quail Landing 1st Addn, City of Cols $239,000.

John C & Rita M Hoebing, H&W, to Joseph A & Elizabeth M Lawrence, H&W – Lot 46, Christopher’s Cove 1st Subdiv, City of Cols $360,000.

Westside Industrial Corp to Letters 53rd Properties LLC – Lots 2 & 3, Blk B, Westbrook Addn, City of Cols $164,000.

James H Paul & Valerie D Paul f/k/a Valerie Lee, H&W, to Stephanie M Weverka – Part of Lot 4, Blk 2, Speice’s Subdiv of Outlot 4, City of Cols $127,000.

Alice S & James J Ernst, W&H, to Shelby Lumber Co Inc – Lot 50, Estates at Lake Oconee 6th Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 18-17-1W $90,000.

Ruddy Dubon & Maria De La Luz Rodriguez Del Campo a/k/a Ma De La Luz Rodriguez Del Campo a/k/a Maria Luz Dubon to Jorge G Garay Quintanilla & Mirna E Quintanilla, both sgl – Lot 11 & Part of Lot 12, Blk G, East Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $240,000.