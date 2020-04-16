PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Meagan M & Dustin N Balesteri, H&W, to Juana M Rodriguez & Brandon C Browder – Lot 3, Blk 2, Phillips Addn, City of Cols $165,000.
Richard L Fleischer, sgl, to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Lot 21 & Part of Lot 20, Blk H, East Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $135,000.
Bryce J Kummer, unmarried, to Panther Farm LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 26-17-3W $192,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Gail A Rongish, sgl – Lot 9, Annex to Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $149,000.
Barbara R Averett, sgl, to Joseph J Svasek & Miranda S Cech – Part of NW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E $228,000.
Arnold E & Nancy L Stuthman, H&W, to Mitchell D & Madison L Sander, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 22-18-1W $106,000.
Ricky J & Patricia J Cheloha, H&W, to Randy C & Chase C Johnson – Lot 1, Blk 211, Original City of Cols $80,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Zachary B Baldwin, sgl – Lot 5, Blk A, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols $158,000.
Glenn Heinen a/k/a Glen Heinen & DeAnna Heinen a/k/a Deanna Heinen, H&W, to Aaron J & Amy J Heinen, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 29-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
John R & Mary Horsham, H&W, to Robert D & Kelsey S Larson, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 1-20-1W $668,000.
James F & Nancy Horsham, H&W, to Robert D & Kelsey S Larson, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 1-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Timothy B Horsham, sgl, to Robert D & Kelsey S Larson, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 1-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Adam J & Rachel M Merchant, H&W, to Garrett J & Alissa Swerczek, H&W – Part of Lots 7, 8 & 9, Blk 3, Bean & Levine’s Addn, City of Cols $162,000.
Butler County
Edward F & Kathy L Duda, H&W, to Juranek AG LLC – S1/2 SW1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4 & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 28-17-4E; E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 28-17-4E; NE1/4 NW1/4 & NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-17-4E $1,354,000.
Nancy L Duffield to Juranek AG LLC – W1/2 SW1/4 & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-17-4E $722,000.
1st State Bk of Dwight to Theodore J Kooser – Lot 11, Blk 6, Original Town, Village of Dwight (Tax Exempt).
Theodore J Kooser & Kathleen Rutledge, H&W, to Theodore J Kooser – Part of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 6, Original Town, Village of Dwight & Lots 12 & 13, Blk 6, Original Town, Village of Dwight (Tax Exempt).
Theodore J Kooser to Thomas & Robin Wright, H&W – Lots 11, 12 & 13, Blk 6, Village of Dwight $19,000.
Corey L & Bonnie K Rathje, H&W, to Auston Smith, sgl – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 12, Original Town of Rising City $30,000.
Colfax County
Joel J & Susan K Engel, H&W, to Daria L Springer, Joel J Engel Jr & Kyle J Engel – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 30 & Part of NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 29-17-3E; NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 35-18-2E & Undiv 1/5 Int, Lot 2, Sec 32-17-2E (Tax Exempt).
Lesley K Klug, sgl, to Nathan N & Lindsay L Kool, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 8-17-2E $330,000.
Brian R Suchan & Katherine D Bayer Suchan, H&W, to Brian R Suchan & Katherine D Bayer Suchan, Trustees of the Brian R Suchan & Katherine D Bayer Suchan Revocable Trust – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7, Blk 24, Original Town of Schuyler & SE1/4 Sec 24-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Anson W & Cheryl Korte, H&W, to Matthew V & Jennifer K Wiese, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk 17, Village of Leigh a/k/a Blk 17, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $100,000.
David & Marilyn Kramer, H&W & Daniel C & Lois K Kramer, H&W, to Martin J & Jennifer L Peters – Part of NE1/4 Sec 31-18-4E $615,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.