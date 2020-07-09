PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Sandra K & Marvin Vech, W&H, Brenda J & Wayland Berry, W&H, to Kimberly A Berry – Lot 1, Blk 4, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $43,000.
Edward Klug & Diane Sloan Klug, H&W, to Emily K Critser – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 36-17-1E $325,000.
Zachary J Reeves & Erin L Reeves f/k/a Erin L Burrows, H&W, to Zachary T & Rylee R Spencer, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 1, Crestwood Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $180,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Carolyn M Wilke – Part of Lot 2, Blk A, Farmview Subdiv, City of Cols $283,000.
Michael L & Cindy S Settje, H&W, to Alex & Paige Settje – N1/2 SW1/4 & S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 28-20-1E $570,000.
Jacob K Oswald & Heidi R Hollan n/k/a Heidi R Oswald, H&W, to Jarryd L & Christa S Schieffer, H&W – Lot 4, Blk A, Park Place 6th Addn, City of Cols $328,000.
Heather A Epley k/n/a Heather A Kucera & James Kucera, W&H, to David L & Carol J Foster, H&W – Lot 7, Blk H, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Howard J Hughes, sgl, to Ethan T Smith, sgl – Lot 3, Blk C, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols $175,000.
Todd M & Nicki A Gronenthal, H&W, to Todd M & Nicki A Gronenthal, H&W – Parts of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Erika M & Ebon Kim, W&H, to Erika M & Ebon Kim, W&H – Lot D, Blk 6, Q&S Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Thomas J & Rachel L Maher, H&W, to Jonathan O Bonilla & Leslie G Morales – Lot 14, Blk C, Becher Curry Addn, City of Cols $175,000.
Suzette L White, married, to William & Crystal Suksi, H&W – Lot 3, Blk C, Brunken Addn, City of Cols $226,000.
Darrin A Dubas, sgl, to William & Crystal Suksi, H&W – Lot 3, Blk C, Brunken Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jenna L Blankers f/k/a Jenna L Dubas, married, to William & Crystal Suksi, H&W – Lot 3, Blk C, Brunken Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Drew Thomas Marty & Naomi Marty, H&W, to Ryan D Bejvancesky & Gail L Nepia – Part of Lot 6, Blk D, Air Vista Addn f/k/a Air Vista Subdiv, City of Cols $165,000.
Lureta J Dierberger, sgl, to Matthew & Erin Welsh, H&W – Lot 3, Blk G, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Timothy Rowoldt to Wayne D & Gloria M Henke, H&W – Lots 14 & 15, Blk B, Lake View Heights Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 Sec 36-18-1W $168,000.
Virgil & Mary E Tworek Hofstetter, H&W, to Celeste Tworek – NE1/2 Sec 28-17-1W $124,000.
Christopher & Kimberly Wiese, H&W, to Ricardo Torres, sgl – Lot 18, Blk A, Centennial Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $143,000.
James O & Mackenzie J Motz, H&W, to Shana E Chamberlain & Wesley K Schrier, both sgl – Lot 1, Blk B, Grotelueschen Addn, City of Cols $185,000.
Betty L Sueper a/k/a Elizabeth L Sueper a/k/a Elizabeth Sueper, sgl, to Elizabeth L Sueper – Lot 15 & Part of Lot 16, Lubischer’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 3-20-2W; NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 3-20-2W (Tax Exempt).
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 4 & 5, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols $90,000.
Tamara Rae Langer f/k/a Tamara Rae Hopwood & Matthew Langer, W&H, to Heather A Bernt – Lot 8, Blk B, Centennial Park 6th Addn, City of Cols $235,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Chase M Hron – Lot 5, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $207,000.
Victorian Lodging LLC to JFProperties LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Subdiv West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $1,269,000.
Butler County
Daryl K Crook, sgl, to Rachel L & Thomas J Maher, married – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 7-14-2E $240,000.
Marianne Trouba to Gerald Paul & Melissa Dewitt – Part of Outlot B, Town of Dwight $7,000.
Chris A & Denise G Lemke, H&W, to Elijah D Watts, married – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 2, Pekarek’s Addn, Village of Brainard $92,000.
Cindy Marie Makovicka to Gerardo Pedraza Castillo, married – Part of Lot 9, Blk 38, Original Town of David City $20,000.
Justin Bell, sgl, to Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 23, Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad Addn, Village of Rising City $7,000.
Zepplin Farms LLC to Scott & Chelsea Steager, H&W – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $83,000.
Colfax County
David D & Gayla D Coufal, H&W, Gene J & Debra Ann Coufal, H&W, to Rocio Garcia – Part of Blk 28, City of Schuyler $101,000.
Roberto Montejo Montejo & Jeannete Esmeralda Orellana Menjivar, H&W, to Joel Benaias Lestor Mez, sgl – Lots 13 & 14, Part of Lot 12, Blk 10, Original Town, now City of Clarkson $12,000.
Kathleen Kruse, married, to Christopher Harris & Megan Andel, both sgl – Lot 6, Blk 37, Clarkson’s Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Paul J Kruse, married, to Christopher Harris & Megan Andel, both sgl – Lot 6, Blk 37, Clarkson’s Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $168,000.
Kevin A Janata to Kevin A & Rachel A Janata – Lot 8 & Part of Lot 9, Blk 26, Original Town of Howells (Tax Exempt).
Patricia J & Arnold J Venteicher, W&H, Thomas J & Lori Kulhanek, H&W, Kenneth J Kulhanek, sgl, to Barbara J & Robert Walton, W&H – Lot 6, Blk 6, Original Town of Howells $48,000.
Dave A & Teresa Vernoy, H&W, to Sandro Eddy Velasco Diaz & Milca E Ixcoy, H&W – Parts of Blk 15, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler $30,000.
Megan K Andel, sgl, to Miguel A Marino Peralta & Narcisa Marino, H&W – Lot 36, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of Sec 35-18-3E $195,000.
Kem R Cavanah & Merry E Bryant Cavanah, H&W, to Jesse D & Cara L Neesen, H&W – Lot 17 & Part of Lot 16, Blk B, Neujahr Vondracek Addn, City of Schuyler $230,000.
Diane L & William Chrastil, W&H, to Ryan A & Amanda L Novotny, H&W – Undiv 1/8 Int, SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E $12,000.
Ronld G & Patricia Coufal, H&W, Richard D & Marguerite A Coufal, H&W, Donald J & Nancy L Coufal, H&W, Paul E & Sheri A Coufal, H&W, to Mitchell Brester – Lot 9, Blk 14, Town of Howells $129,000.
Holly Reardon, sgl, to Keaton Parker Indra & Vanessa Rose Hegemann – Lot 6, Blk 7, Original City of Clarkson $69,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.