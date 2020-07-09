PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Christopher & Kimberly Wiese, H&W, to Ricardo Torres, sgl – Lot 18, Blk A, Centennial Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $143,000.

James O & Mackenzie J Motz, H&W, to Shana E Chamberlain & Wesley K Schrier, both sgl – Lot 1, Blk B, Grotelueschen Addn, City of Cols $185,000.

Betty L Sueper a/k/a Elizabeth L Sueper a/k/a Elizabeth Sueper, sgl, to Elizabeth L Sueper – Lot 15 & Part of Lot 16, Lubischer’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 3-20-2W; NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 3-20-2W (Tax Exempt).

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 4 & 5, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols $90,000.

Tamara Rae Langer f/k/a Tamara Rae Hopwood & Matthew Langer, W&H, to Heather A Bernt – Lot 8, Blk B, Centennial Park 6th Addn, City of Cols $235,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Chase M Hron – Lot 5, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $207,000.

Victorian Lodging LLC to JFProperties LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Subdiv West Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $1,269,000.

Butler County

Daryl K Crook, sgl, to Rachel L & Thomas J Maher, married – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 7-14-2E $240,000.