PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Sara L Inman, sgl, & Travis M Johnson, sgl, to Beau R Schommer – Lot 12, Johannes 2nd Subdiv, S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $265,000.
Ryan & Kortney Meszewski, H&W, to Timothy & Suzanne Mueller, H&W – Lot 10, Blk D, Viking View II Subdiv, located in Part of SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $420,000.
Paul G & Cathy A Gronenthal, H&W, to Trevor Good & Country Butcher LLC – SW1/4 Sec 25-20-1W.
Michael T & Kelli Cielocha, H&W; Timothy & Caree Cielocha, H&W; Darin & Sheila Cielocha, H&W and Lisa & Todd Duren, W&H, to Sara L Inman – Part of Lot 4, Blk A, Wiese Subdiv $175,000.
Jeffrey & Debra Ohnoutka, H&W, to Jacob M & Abbie N Oran, H&W – Lot 19, West Elks Subdiv Replat, Part of NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $557,000.
Neil T & Adriana I Carnes, H&W, to Horlens Nzeza & Christele Kautako, H&W – Lot 23, Blk C, Subdiv of Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Addn, City of Cols $260,000.
Anthony J & Samantha J Speicher, H&W, to Shane Bruce & Deanne K Johnson, H&W – Lot 17, Blk B, Lakers Addn, City of Cols $205,000.
Horlens Nzeza, sgl, & Christele Kautako, sgl, to Neil & Adriana I Carnes, H&W – Lot 7, Blk 102, Original City of Cols $145,000.
Dale T Wemhoff & John L Wemhoff, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Daniel A Wemhoff, deceased, to William S & Sharon B Wemhoff, H&W & Theodore F & Cynthia S Wemhoff, H&W – An undivided 1/3 interest in S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-18-3W $206,000.
Butler County
Lori L Janak to Lee J Janak, Lance T Janak & Lacey M Sabatka – Each an undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 17-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Danielle K Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Jay William Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Ronald R Ruth, Trustee of the Ronald R Ruth Trust and Dorothy Ruth, Trustee of the Dorothy Ruth Trust, to Randy L Ruth – An undivided 1/2 interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Matthew & Kelsa Degarmo f/k/a Kelsa Didier-Mills, H&W, to Landon & Cassi Stouffer, H&W – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $155,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to JSBC Farms LLC – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 3, West Brainard Addn, Brainard; Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 12, J.H. McAlvins Addn, Brainard; Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Dus’ Addn, Village of Brainard; Lots 23 & 24, Blk 1, Original Town of Brainard; Part of Lot 2, Lot 3, Blk 2, Brainard; Part of Lot 4, Blk 7, Miles 1st Addn, David City; Lot 2, Blk 6, Miles 3rd Addn, David City; Lot 7, Blk 16, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn, David City; Part of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 8, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn, David City & Lot 2, Blk 7, Miles 2nd Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Nathan M & Shalomi B Meier, H&W, to Bryan Putscher – Part of Lot 9, Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Village of Rogers $143,000.
Leon D Bruhn, sgl, to Herink Family Farms, LLC – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E & NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E $491,000.
Lynette A & Dallas D Worrell, W&H, to Lance Barcel a/k/a Lance A Barcel Sr & Leslie Barcel a/k/a Leslie M Barcel, H&W – Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E; Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E & NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E $550,000.
Lost Creek Investments LLC to Baker Enterprises of Nebr LLC – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Sahs Acres Subdiv, part of the E1/2 SE1/4, Sec 13-17-3E; Part of SW1/4 S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 18-17-4W & Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-17-3E $1,940,000.
Eileen A Breithaupt to State of Nebr DOT – NE1/4 Sec 34-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Jayne E Jares & Timothy Jares to State of Nebr DOT – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Koliha to State of Nebr DOT – W1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Ramiro Andrade, sgl, and Abelardo Andrade Chavez & Guillermina Andrade, H&W, to Jacquellen Andrade – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 36, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $130,000.
Michael & Monica Harney, H&W, to Paul M & Amy L Harney, H&W – Lot 4, Rosicky’s Addn, City of Clarkson $10,000.
Scott E Kroeger & Nancy M Wolfe-Kroeger, H&W, to Scott E Kroeger & Nancy M Wolfe-Kroeger – NE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E; NE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E; Donovan Island Sec 10-17-4E; Sheep Island Sec 15-17-4E; School Island, Island #2 and Island #3 Sec 10-17-4E Sec 15-17-4E & Part of N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E (Tax Exempt).
Marvin T Indra Jr & Debra K Indra, H&W, to Dloughy Landholdings LLC – NW1/4 Sec 24-20-2E $370,000.
Nance County
Charles F & Patricia A Noble, H&W, to Scott J Small – Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-16-6W & Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-16-6W $203,000.
Brian & Renae L Van Driel, H&W, to Spencer C & Jennifer S Zysset, H&W – Lot 2, Jones Subdiv located in the NE1/4 Sec 12-17-4W $256,000.
Mick R & Judy A Borer, H&W, to Karen Geiger – Lots 5 & 6, Blk C, Fee’s Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $280,000.
James Vetick, sgl, to Fullerton Car Wash LLC – Part of Outlot 14, Reynold’s Addn, City of Fullerton $20,000.00
Clair M Jones & Theresa k Payne Jones, H&W, to Lyle E Fowler Jr & Melissa F Fowler, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 12-17-4W $35,000.
Douglas C & Lori L Cornwell, married, to Nicholas & Brittany Bertram – Lot 3, Blk 4, Fuller’s Addn, Fullerton $120,000.
Ronald D & Karen J Delaney, H&W, to Ronald D & Karen J Delaney, Trustees of the Ronald and Karen Living Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-15-6W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-17-6W & NE1/4 Sec 16-17-6W (Tax Exempt).
Ronald D & Karen J Delaney, H&W, to Ronald D & Karen J Delaney, Trustees of the Ronald and Karen Living Trust – Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 1, Kenwood Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton; Part of Lot 1, Sec 18-16-5W; Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 12, Original Town of Fullerton; Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 12, Original Town of Fullerton & Lot 2, Blk 13, Original Town of Fullerton (Tax Exempt).
Charles Edward & Karen K Olson, H&W, to Vernon S & Cynthia M Olson, H&W – Part of SE1/4 Sec 17-17-4W $380,000.
Vernon S & Cynthia M Olson, H&W, to Charles Edward & Karen K Olson – 1/4 interest in N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-17-4W; 1/3 interest in NE1/4 Sec 26-18-6W & 1/3 interest in Lots 7 & 8 of SE1/4 Sec 23-18-6W $380,000.
Kevin L & Deanna C Hellbusch, H&W, to Kevin L & Deanna C Hellbusch, Trustees and their successors in trust of the Kevin L & Deanna C Hellbusch Living Trust – Part of Govt Lots 5 & 6, Sec 4-16-5W (Tax Exempt).
Boone County
Duane & Janet Bittner, H&W, to Chad Johnson & Jennifer Young – Lot 7, Blk 2, FC Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $38,000.
Darrel G Carlson, sgl, to Darrel G Carlson, Trustee of the Darrel G Carlson Revocable Trust – NE1/4 Sec 22-21-7W, NW1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 23-21-7W, SW1/4 Sec 24-21-7W, E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 26-21-7W, N1/2 NW1/4 & S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 & NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 25-21-7, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the SW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W & Part of the SW1/4 Sec 25-21-7W (Tax Exempt).
Darrel G Carlson, sgl, to Darrel G Carlson, Trustee of the Darrel G Carlson Revocable Trust – Part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 23-21-7W (Tax Exempt).
Paul T Corcoran, sgl, to Paul T Corcoran, Trustee of the Paul T Corcoran Revocable Trust – SW1/4 & S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W (Tax Exempt).
Kristopher P & Amelia J Kalvelage, H&W, to Warren E & Brooke M Myers, H&W – Lot 11, Blk 36, Mansfield’s 8th Addn, City of Albion $167,000.