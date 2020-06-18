PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Douglas G & Audra K Wiese, H&W, to Lindsay Area Investment Club LLC – Lot 1, Blk B, Albracht 1st Addn, Village of Lindsay $7,000.
3MJ Ventures LLC to Bradley D & Lynn Axt Eisenbarth, H&W – Lot 13, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $40,000.
Terence J Rickert, sgl, to Kent Douglas Phillips & Karen M Bleemel – Part of Lot 1, Blk C, Cambridge Court 1st Addn, City of Cols $208,000.
Richard G Kubler a/k/a Rick G Kubler & Dianne L Kubler, H&W, to Dianne L & Rick G Kubler – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 12-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Neil P & Janice Jensen, H&W, to Thomas J & Kiara J Ziemba Eickmeier, H&W – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 58, Original City of Cols $105,000.
Jason M & Lisa A Chlopek, H&W, to The Bible Baptist Church – Lot 96 & Part of 97, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $120,000.
Rex K & Gerald W Cumming to Rex K & Gerald W Cumming – SW1/4 & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-18-4W; N1/2 NW1/4 & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 2-18-4W; SE1/4 Sec 35-19-4W; S1/2 SW1/4, Part of SW1/4, Lots 3 & 4, N1/2 SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-18-4W; SW1/4 & Part of NW1/4 Sec 35-19-4W; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 36-19-4W; SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9-18-4W & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-18-4W (Tax Exempt).
Tall Grass West LLC to David L & Michelle M Tucker, H&W – Lot 6, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Subdiv of Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $57,000.
Tall Grass West LLC to Joseph D Walker – Lot 7, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Subdiv of Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $57,000.
Kluth Properties LLC to Logan D & Jennifer J Bronson, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk V, Hellbusch North Park 4th Addn, City of Cols $384,000.
Francisco Herrera Lopez & Nohemy D Herrera, H&W, to Jasmine N Gomez – Lots 11 & 12, Blk B, Columbia Square Addn, City of Cols $123,000.
Dubas Refigeration Inc to Sandy Ramos Corrales – Lot 15, Blk A, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols $87,000.
Go Red LLC to Michell Equipment Inc – NE1/4 Sec 19-20-1W $1,450,000.
Eric N & Amanda A Sluthman, H&W, to Michael A & Jill Morgan, H&W – Lot 9, Willow Wind 2nd Subdiv, Part of Sec 10, 15 & 16-17-2W $250,000.
Richard & Tricia Mullenhoff, H&W, to Sean L & Tiffany F Malena – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-1E & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-1E (Tax Exempt).
Connie Ann Tabler, sgl, to Daniel J Gehring – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-19-1W $240,000.
Lugene M Torczon to Lugene M Torczon, sgl – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2W; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-19-2W; Undiv 3/10 Int, Part of SW1/4 Sec 31-19-1W & Part of W1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-18-2W (Tax Exempt).
Trevor L & Anne F Hill, H&W, to Patrick W Schmidt – Lot 2, Blk A, Prairie Home Addn, City of Cols $243,000.
Michael A & Norma Jean Preister, H&W, to Gary R & Yvonne E Dawson, H&W – Lot 1 & Part of Lot 2, Blk 2, Hope’s Addn, Village of Lindsay $45,000.
Chad & Penny Rausch, H&W to Tyler J & Lacey J Puntney, H&W – Lot 2, Blk B, Laska 1st Addn, City of Cols $181,000.
Gary Kampschneider & Jami L Kampschneider f/k/a Jami L Anson, H&W, to Roger A & Kerry L Beckmann, H&W – Lot 46, Estates at Lake Oconee 6th Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 18-17-1W $495,000.
Aurelia J Anzalone, sgl, to Casey & Jessica Markvicka, H&W – Lot 1, Nlk D, Glenwood Estate Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
William J & Kylie A Hollatz, H&W, to Dean E & Barbara Jo Weber, H&W – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 18, Village of Creston $6,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Gary & Jami L Kampschneider, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $307,000.
Cindy L & Alan G Gasper, W&H, to Julio E & Dana V Reyes, H&W – Lot 7, Blk B, Park Place Addn, City of Cols $268,000.
Dorothy Walker f/k/a Dorothy Anderson & Daniel Walker, W&H, to Jesse Harris – Lot 11, Blk B, A. Mimick Addn f/k/a A Mimick Subdiv, City of Cols $184,000.
Daniel & Heidi Smith, H&W, to Jess M Zegers, sgl – Lot 6, Blk A, Country Shadows Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $360,000.
Ronald H Lausenklos, sgl, to Michael L & Jamie M Kasper, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-18-2W $3,000.
Butler County
Chelys Svoboda f/k/a Chelys Hodgin, sgl, Roger J & Barbara Svoboda, married, to Maureen Sutton, Joanne Crandell & Louise Niemann – Part of N1/2 N1/2 Sec 33-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Roger M & Charlene M Helgoth, H&W, Carol Mae & James L Manning, W&H, to R.F.H. LLC – Lot 8 & Part of Lot 9, Blk 3, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City; Undiv 1/2 Int, N1/2 SW1/4 & Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-14-3E; Undiv 1/2 Int, S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 8-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Adam Pierce & Cori Pierce f/k/a Cori Schweitzer, married, to Sarah Lynn Schademann, sgl – Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk 9, McAlvin’s Addn, Village of Brainard $90,000.
STM LLC to Genevieve M Goudy, sgl – Lot 9, Blk 41, Original Town of David City $109,000.
Loren H & Mary J Stuhr, H&W, to Robert R & Kelsey J Jordan, H&W – Part NW1/4 Sec 10-14-1E $268,000.
Charles P & Joan D Anderson, married, to Carl & Jeanetta Rezac, married – NE1/4 Sec 29-13-4E $265,000.
Heidi Loges f/k/a Heidi Rehmer & Duane Loges, married, to Lance W & Bonnie L Koenig, married – Part of Lot 10 & 11, Blk 3, Ltty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $135,000.
Eric & Coren Pflum, married, to 402 Floral LLC – Lot 9, Blk 18, Original Town of David City $161,000.
402 Floral LLC to Bk of the Valley – Lot 9, Blk 18, Original Town of David City $90,000.
Catherine Chmelka f/k/a Catherine Ripp & Justin Chmelka, married, to Bk of the Valley – Lot 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22, Blk 10, Original Town of Bruno $90,000.
Kenneth A & Crystal Zimmerman, H&W, to Union Bk & Trust Co – Lots 13 & 14, Blk 38, Roberts Addn, Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad Co’s 1st Addn, Village of Rising City $136,000.
Larry L Plasek, sgl, to Matthew Larry Wilson Plasek & Allison Mae Wilson Plasek, H&W – SE1/4 Ne1/4 Sec 14-15-3E $81,000.
Claudia Yindrick a/k/a Claudia M Yindrick & Donald C & Yindrick, W&H, to Claudia M & Donald C Yindrick, W&H – NE1/4 Sec 27-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Claudia Yindrick a/k/a Claudia M Yindrick & Donald C & Yindrick, W&H, to Claudia M & Donald C Yindrick, W&H – SW1/4 Sec 27-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Matthew Maly, sgl, to Austin Anderson, married – Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10, Original Town of Bruno $10,000.
Butler Public Power District to Patrick E & Kimberly A Fuller, H&W – Part of Lot 26, Blk 5, Original Town of Bruno (Tax Exempt).
Butler Public Power District to Village of Abie – Part of Lots 13 & 14, Blk 9, Replat Part of Outlot A, Village of Abie (Tax Exempt).
Jerry F & Renee D Dubas, H&W, to Judi L Boyes, unmarried – Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Blk 6, Original Town of Surprise $45,000.
Colfax County
Kenneth Wieneke, sgl & Ricky J Dostal to Brandon M & Kathryn A Eusterwiemann – E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-20-4E $223,000.
Denise J Ramirez f/k/a Denise J Alarcon & Hector Ramirez Avila, W&H, to Hector Ramirez Avila & Denise J Ramirez, H&W – Part of Blk 14, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Vidal & Cecilia Mercado, H&W, to Martin Nava & Erika Mercado Martinez, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, North Park 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $120,000.
Boris Rene Rmirez, sgl, to Christian Jazmin Morones – Lots 6, 7, 8 & 9, Blk 82, City of Schuyler $28,000.
Carolee Mullenhoff to Transcanada Keystone Pipeline – Part of Sec 19-20-2E $558,000.
Robin M & Michelle A Burton, H&W, to Gage N & Ashley A McCollum, H&W – Lot 35, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 35-18-3E $219,000.
Santos Marroquin Cortez & Maria Antonia Ortega, H&W, to Randi R Ridenour & DeLloyd W Moore, both sgl – Lot 2, Blk 2, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $135,000.
Nance County
Andrew Brugman & Jessica Brugman f/k/a Jessica Kroll, H&W, to Russell & Jean Thede, H&W – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 8, Fuller’s Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $145,000.
Tyler J & Lauryn Weldon, H&W, to Ricardo Pedroza, sgl – Lot 20, Blk 1, Sack Addn, City of Genoa $97,000.
Bruce & Karen Haughton, H&W, to Kenneth R & Cynthia J Pilakowski, H&W – Lots 2, 3, 4 & 5, Blk U, Edgington’s Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $45,000.
Skyler D Herman, sgl, to Kenneth R & Cynthia J Pilakowski, H&W – Lot 6, Blk P, County Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $35,000.
Chucks Timber Creek LLC to Anthony J & Shannon M Bernt, H&W – Lots 10 & 11, Blk 9, Original Town, now City of Fullerton $30,000.
Beth Johnson a/k/a Beth Faiola, unmarried, to Twin River Public Schools – Lot 3, Blk 15, Willard’s 2nd Addn, Town, now City of Genoa (Tax Exempt).
Barbara & Carl H Newquist, W&H, to Barbara & Carl H Newquist, W&H – NE1/4 Sec 24-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Charles & Jennifer Stanczyk, H&W, Paul & Eileen Stanczyk, H&W, to Paul E & Eileen Stanczyk, H&W – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Charles & Jennifer Stanczyk, H&W, Paul & Eileen Stanczyk, H&W, to Charles & Jennifer Stanczyk, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-16-6W (Tax Exempt).
Albin Bosak Jr a/k/a Albin Walter Bosak Jr & Jina Lynn Lund Bosak, H&W, to Albin Walter Bosak Jr & Jina Lynn Lund Bosak – Part of SW1/4 Sec 12-17-4W; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-17-4W & Lots 12 & 13, Blk A, Hilltop Addn, City of Genoa (Tax Exempt).
Theodore Westley Harris & Lisa Harris, H&W, to Kenneth L & Jeanan Glenn – Part of Lot 1 & Lots 2, 3 & 4, Blk 22, Original Town, now Village of Belgrade $17,000.
Boone County
Dixie R Niemann, sgl, to St Edward Public Schools District – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 68, St Edward Land and Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt).
Sheri Lee Rose a/k/a Sheri M Rose, sgl, to Leland Meikle, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 46, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St. Edward $53,000.
Richard A & Penny Barnes, H&W, to Donald R & Kathryn R Salber, H&W, Bradley D & Jenna L Salber, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-20-6W $655,000.
Doug & Rebecca E Reardon, H&W, to Travis E Shively, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 54, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $82,000.
James L & Theresa P Formanek to Lawrence F & Joan M Luettel – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 21, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $60,000.
Josh R & Ashley Pedro, H&W, to Joseph Albert Epperly – Lot 2, Blk 9, Mansfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $175,000.
Dan & Peggy Schroeter Farms LLC to Brett A & Kally L King, H&W, Chad I & Janelle A King, H&W, Matthew K & Sara K King, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-21-5W $640,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.