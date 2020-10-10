PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Alejandro Rodriguez & Paula Vasquez, H&W & Martha H Quintero Ramirez, sgl, to William A & Judith F Beckius, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 206, Original City of Cols $200,000.
ColumbusTRE LLC to Raamco LLC – Lot 1, Sand Bar Subdiv, City of Cols, Minor Subdiv of Lot 2, Blk C, Sand Subdiv $699,000.
Paul Albracht a/k/a Paul M Albracht, sgl & Serena Luebe a/k/a Serena K Luebe, sgl, to Javier Trujillo – Lot 4, Blk 30, Stevens Addn, City of Cols $195,000.
Chad B & Elizabeth A Gonka, H&W, to Roberto A Marin & Dora V Sotelo Prieto, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Fox Hollow Addn, City of Cols $351,000.
Marcy M Kallweit, sgl, to Edward B Mullinix – Part of NW1/4 Sec 35-17-1W $62,000.
Lo-Le Investments LLC to Bar-Pav Properties LLC – Lot 1, Oakbrook Subdiv, Blk B, Wallin Subdiv, Randall 2nd Addn, City of Cols $985,000.
Lo-Le Investments LLC to Bar-Pav Properties LLC – Lot 1, Oakbrook Subdiv, Blk B, Wallin Subdiv, Randall 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jason S & MaLinda M Christensen, H&W, to Julie Zander, married – Part of Lot 1, Lot 2, & Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Indian Hills 2nd Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 Sec 8-17-1E $325,000.
Jose A Fuentes Robles & Maria N Fuentes, H&W – Lots 8, 9 & 10, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $178,000.
Kenneth D & Rogene M Schaer, H&W, to Adam C & Stephanie C Schaer, H&W – Lot 9, Blk A, Gates 2nd Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 Sec 28-17-1E $135,000.
Owen A & Amanda M Seamann, H&W, to Carey L & Tonya Grubaugh, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $40,000.
Jerry L Clausen, sgl, to Mary J Norskov – Lot 10, Blk 3, Sunset 2nd Addn, City of Cols $158,000.
John A Schoepf Jr to William J & Jill L Jasper, H&W – Lot 23, Blk O, Wagner’s Lake Subdiv, City of Cols $50,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Lucas & Sarah Kay Tucker, H&W – Lot 11R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lot 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lot 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Replat of the Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1 & Part NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $29,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Keith A & Amy L Evans, H&W – Lot 8R, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 8th Addn, Replat of Lot 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge Subdiv, City of Cols & Replat of Lot 2, 3 & 4, Meadow Ridge 3rd Addn, City of Cols & Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Replat of the Administrative Replat of Lot 8, Meadow Ridge Subdiv & Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols & Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1 & Part NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $32,000.
Steve Lloyd’s Rental LLC to Mayra Aguirre Murillo – Lot 4, Blk B, Centennial Park 7th Addn, City of Cols $260,000.
Larry M & Mary K Nolte, H&W, to Megan N Sander – Lot 4, Blk D, Prairie Lane 4th Addn, City of Cols $310,000.
Matthew D & Katherine L Daniels, H&W, to Raul I Morales & Erika Y Morales, H&W – Lot 17, Blk B, Northbrook 4th Addn, City of Cols $248,000.
Randi & Scott Masek, W&H, to Priority Properties LLC – Lot 2, Blk D, Hellbusch 5th Addn, City of Cols $120,000.
Megan N Sander, sgl, to Robert M & Elizabeth S Finochiaro, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Glenwood Estates 3rd Addn, City of Cols $250,000.
Gary M Jacobs & Susan J Jacobs, H&W, to Gary M & Susan J Jacobs – Lot 26, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Frederick E & Patricia A Garbers, H&W, to Maria L Perales – Lot 7, Hillside Estates Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $230,000.
James & Deborah Kleinheksel, H&W, to Cory D & Carrie S Loseke, H&W – Lot 4, Blk B, Viking View Subdiv, E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $289,000.
Benjamin A & Melissa Foreman, H&W, to Dylan Driver a/k/a Dylan L Driver & Katherine Driver a/k/a Katherine Ann Driver, H&W – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 7-17-1W $275,000.
Butler County
T Novak Construction Inc to Jerry L Oborny & Rebecca S Oborny a/k/a Rebecca Oborny, married – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 6, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $140,000.
Mary Ann Schmidt, sgl, to Richard J Schmidt – Gov Lot 4, Sec 6-16-1E (Tax Exempt).
Keith & Mikayla Romshek, married, to Karlie Olson a/k/a Karlie J Olson, sgl – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 15, Original Town, now Village of Rising City $90,000.
Thomas B Terrell, sgl, to Eduardo A Gomez – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 5, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $136,000.
Joan Volker n/k/a Joan Smith, sgl, to Jason & Gayle A Harkrader, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 4, Litty’s 2nd Addn, City of David City $190,000.
Kyle Buckingham, sgl, to Emigdio D & Cindy S Castillo, H&W – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 42, Original Town of David City $145,000.
Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, married, to Mitchell D Napier, sgl – Lots 10, 11, 14 & 15, Blk 11, Original Town of Bellwood $18,000.
Rosemary E Dannelly, unmarried, to Timmy L & Nancy J Olcott, H&W – Parts of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 8-16-1E (Tax Exempt).
Gladys A Shultz to Paul Albracht, sgl & Serena Luebe, sgl – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 4, Blk 2, Land & Lot Addn, City of David City $170,000.
Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Tamara R Langer – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt).
Daniel F Adamy, sgl, to Randal L & Mary K Kaiser, H&W – Part of Lot 6, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City (No dollar amount listed).
Colfax County
Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, sgl, to Carlos Manuel Velasquez – Lots 19 & 20, Blk 95, City of Schuyler $117,000.
Schuyler Community Development Agency of the City of Schuyler to Schuyler Treats LLC – Lot 1, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt) .
Brenda A & Timothy L Dolezal, W&H & Brian C Gaughen, sgl, to Leslie G & Fredy A Guzman, W&H – Part of Blk 13, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler $24,000.
Lorraine L & Larry M Vacha, W&H, Linda K Prokopec & Janet L Stockamp to Ryan D & Makayla L Kumpf, H&W – Part of Lots 5, 6 & 7, Blk 16, City of Clarkson $79,000.
Margaret A Hoult, sgl, to Sindelar Land & Cattle Co LLC – Lot 4, Blk 9, Village of Howells $60,000.
Nance County
Teresa I Dodds, sgl, to Jacob & LeAnn Allgood, H&W – Lot 5, Blk C, Reynolds Addn, City of Fullerton $64,000.
Sean M Kerby, sgl, to Jacob & Ashley Podliska, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 4-16-5W $254,000.
Boone County
Ronald J & Mary Jane Noble, H&W, to Dan Noble – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-21-8W $204,000.
Ronald J & Mary Jane Noble, H&W, to John F Noble – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-21-8W $204,000.
Delores Y Hallberg, sgl, to Mings Investment LLC – Lot 4, Blk 3, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion $60,000.
George Warren Carlson & Lavonne J Carlson, H&W, to Tracie Champoux, sgl & Cindy Champoux, sgl – Part of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Blk 11, Village of Cedar Rapids $70,000.
Ruth M & Louis E “Gene” Svoboda, W&H, to Stephen Svoboda, married, Judy Sunday, married, Michael Svoboda, sgl & Kevin Svoboda, married – E1/2 Sec 17-19-8W (Tax Exempt).
Josephine A Ward a/k/a Josephine Ann Ward, sgl, to Josephine A Ward – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 5, Mansfield’s 1st Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt).
John F Temme a/k/a John Temme & Cynthia L Temme a/k/a Cindy Temme, H&W, to Jonathan L &Angela M Temme, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 15-22-6W & E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-22-6W $1,349,000.
Debra K Sempek a/k/a Debbie K Lloyd & Joseph F Sempek, W&H, & Keith D Lloyd, sgl, to Debra K Sempek & Keith D Lloyd – Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4 & Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 48 1/2, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn & Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 48 1/2, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt).
