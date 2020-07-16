PROPERTY TRANSFERS
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

ARL Credit Services
Platte County

Tania Quitana Calvo & Elroy Brena Perez, W&H, to Isis X Castro & Kleber Rodriguez, W&H – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 18, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $150,000.

Thomas Tremel, sgl, to Tremel Properties LLC – Lot 15, Blk 1, Thiele 2nd Subdiv, SE1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Priority Properties LLC to CMF Properties LLC – Lot 12 & 13, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols $433,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Kevin L & Susan M Jaixen, H&W – Lot 15, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W

Milton Carballo & Beatriz Carballo f/k/a Beatriz Sotelo, H&W, to Gary & Beth Coufal, H&W – Lot 11, Blk G, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $160,000.

Beth A French, unmarried, to Michael A & Kristina M Frauendorfer, H&W – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 57, Original City of Cols $1,250,000.

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Elroy Brena Perez & Tania Quintana Calvo, H&W – Lot 9, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $275,000.

Timber Lake Inc to Thomas H & Barbara J Hunter, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 16-17-1W (Tax Exempt).

Woerth Construction Inc to Travis B & Brigen M Kinnison, H&W – Lot 3 & 4, Blk A, Whispering Springs Addn, City of Cols $551,000.

Benjamin M & Brooke E Wegener, H&W, to Theodore P & Stacy L Arndt, H&W – Lot 10, Blk A, Country Club Heights Subdiv, Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $475,000.

Brian D & Kristi M Benck, H&W, to Yoansy Castro Perez & Maria De Jesus Tasse Sanchez, H&W – Lot 9, Blk 8, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $146,000.

Jennifer J Moje, sgl, to Brian D & Kristi M Benck, H&W – Lot 4, Blk C, Deerfield Park 1st Addn, SE1/4 Sec 7-17-1E $345,000.

Harvey Lee & Shirdelle Mueller, H&W, to Francisco Herrera Lopez & Nohemy D Herrera, H&W – Lot 38, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $93,000.

Ryan & Renee Crowley, H&W, to Ericka S Moreno – Lot 9, Blk 1, Thiele 1st Subdiv, SE1/4 Sec 16-17-1E $190,000.

Vernell J & Lugene G Korth, H&W, to Vernell J & Lugene G Korth – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-20-3W & NW1/4 Sec 5-20-3W (Tax Exempt).

Eva M Bernt, sgl, to Eva M Bernt – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 46, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Butler County

Rose Marie Klein, sgl, to Gregory J & Margaret M Meysenburg, married – Undiv 1/2 Int, Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $84,000.

Gregory J & Margaret M Meysenburg, Co-Trustees of Herri L Meysenburg Special Needs Trust, Cynthia K petree, sgl, Troy J & Amy D Meysenburg, married, Bryan L & Robin L Meysenburg, married & Gregory J Meysenburg a/k/a Greg J Meysenburg & Margaret M Meysenburg, married, to Gregory J & Margaret M Meysenburg, married – NE1/4 Sec 6-14-3E (Tax Exempt).

Gregory J & Margaret M Meysenburg, married, to Bryan J & Robin L Meysenburg, married – NE1/4 Sec 6-14-3E $168,000.

Keith & Carey Thoene, H&W, to Deon R & Jami M Thoene, H&W – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-14-4E $172,000.

Colfax County

Daniel & Jill R Hoesing, H&W, to Andy J & Jenna M Banahan, H&W – Lot 3, Kehrli 2nd Subdiv, City of Schuyler, Part of Blk 4, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $275,000.

Patricia A Dusatko, sgl, to Patricia A Dusatko – Lot 6, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson (Tax Exempt).

Nance County

Anthony W Ceder & Evelyn R De Guzman, married, to Jeremy L & Megan R Welch – Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-16-6W $90,000.00

Carmen M Andreasen, sgl, to Michael R Shriver – Lot 1, Blk 8, Willard’s 1st Addn, City of Genoa & Part of Lot 2, Blk 8, Willard’s 1st Addn, City of Genoa $80,000.

Boone County

Gary A & Kathryn M Seier, H&W, to Jason A Seier, sgl – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-22-5W (Tax Exempt).

Gary A & Kathryn M Seier, H&W, to Jason A Seier, sgl – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-22-5W $680,000.

Simnos Rentals LLC to Kenneth F & Christina M Henn, H&W – Lot 26, Blk 8, Village of Petersburg $17,000.

Allison Pritchard, sgl, to Zachary Nelson, sgl – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 2, Becker, Needham & Williams Addn, City of Albion $105,000.

Joan M Sallach, married, to Eye Physicians – Part of Lot 6, Blk 5, City of Albion $50,000.

Bill & Connie Lantis, H&W, to Andrew H Jacobsson – Lots 25 & 26, Blk 4, West Petersburg, Village of Petersburg $11,000.

Daniel A Olson, Jean M Olson, Christopher C Olson a/k/a Chris Olson & Nialie S Olson to 1st Bk & Trust of Fullerton – NW1/4 Sec 25-20-6W $294,000.

