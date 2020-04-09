PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Janice J Reeg, sgl, to Brian L & Melaney J Reeg, H&W – E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 11-18-4W $90,000.
James D & Shelley Frear, H&W &Edith A Frear to Rick C Grubaugh – Lot 2, Blk 246, Original City of Cols $143,000.
Sharon V Cazabon, married, to Rick C Grubaugh – Lot 2, Blk 246, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Michael C Lange, sgl, to Niurka Quintana Sardinas – Part of Lot 1, Blk 164, Original City of Cols $95,000.
Marlin E & Doris A Kocina, H&W, to Doris A Kocina – Lot 4, John Gdowski Addn, Village of Platte Center (Tax Exempt)
Ralph B & Mary A Hefti, H&W, to Ralph B & Mary A Hefti, Trustees under the Ralph & Mary Hefti Family Trust – Lot 6, Blk C, Prairie Lane 9th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Elaine J Mossman a/k/a Elaine Mossman, sgl, to Jose Misael Gomez & Karen Xiomara Gomez, H&W – Lot 1, Blk E, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $76,000.
NBT LLC to Philip & Sarah Oehlrich, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $369,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr – Lot 6, Blk 4, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $144,000.
Shanon R & Tina M Goering, H&W to Tina M Goering – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-19-1W (Tax Exempt).
Loseke Construction LLC to Maryen Elena & Vanessa Edith Adame, married – Lot 6, Blk F, Becher Curry Addn, City of Cols $215,000.
2 X Z Ranch LLC to Glen G & Connie A Labenz, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $150,000.
Earley Rentals LLC to Paul J & Charlotte M Beran, H&W – Lot 7, River Land Subdiv, SE1/4 Sec 35-17-1E $45,000.
Daniel L Miller to Jasper & Tyson Owens, H&W – Lot 75, Whitetail Lake 7th Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 30 & Part of N1/2 Sec 31-17-1E $88,000.
Cinnamon Bay LLC to Brady J & Kelsey M Prohaska, H&W – Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 63, Original City of Cols $100,000.
Ferguson Properties Inc to Escarlate LLC – Lot 7, Blk C, Deerfield Park 1st Addn, SE1/4 Sec 7-17-1E $40,000.
Ruth A Lind, sgl, to Patrick L & Lori A Raitt, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Northbrook 15th Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Shayna Hogan, unmarried, to Dustin N & Meagan M Balesteri, H&W – Lots 22, 23, 24 & 25, Blk G, East Addn, Village of Monroe $70,000.
Nathan N & Lindsay L Kool, H&W, to Pamela M Brandt – Lot 4, Blk 251, Original City of Cols $220,000.
Lynn M Krings, sgl, to Michael C Lange – Lot 8, Blk A, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols $105,000.
Jeffery J & Ann M Preister, H&W, to Jacob J & Kala M Preister, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-20-4W $19,000.
Adam T & Shalynn Spitz, H&W, to Scott Royal Smith – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 10-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Providing Rentals LLC to Scott Royal Smith – Lot 9, Blk 7, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Woerth Properties LLC to Dean H & Ann L Hefti, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 75, Original City of Cols $3,000.
Aaron E & Jaclyn Ross, H&W, to Riverway Properties LLC – Part of Lot 8, Blk 144, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Christopher L & Gladys Renner, H&W, to Joshua A Schindel – Lot 22, Blk 3, Swift 2nd Addn, City of Cols $96,000.
Donald F & Shelby Engel, H&W, to Megan Paczosa & Ethan Hall – Lot 3, Blk 2, Olsufka Addn, Village of Duncan $164,000.
Nicole M & Jamie R Frey, W&H, to Donald F & Shelby L Engel – Lot 10, Dahlberg Addn, Village of Duncan $243,000.
Butler County
3 Hottovy’s & House LLC to Todd & Elizabeth Hottovy, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 22-13-3E, E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-13-3E & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-13-3E $2,346,000.00
Darrell B Pabian, sgl, to Daniel I Woulfe, sgl – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7, Blk 19, Original Town of Bruno $11,000.00
Ryan J & Heidy L Svoboda, H&W, to Michael J Dorcey – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-14-3E $40,000.00
Ryan J & Heidy L Svoboda, H&W, to Ralph E & Courtney L Hein, H&W – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-14-3E $439,000.
Juranek Ag LLC to Ryan J & Heidy L Svoboda, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 26-15-3E $600,000.
JohnT & Joanne M Stanner, married, to James L & Carol Mae Manning, married – Part of the E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-14-4E $490,000.
John C Krafka to Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W – Part of Lot 13, Blk 36, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood $1,000.
Cottonwood Valley Farms LLC to Michael P Covalt – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12-16-2E $270,000.
Leah Q Flowers f/k/a Leah Q Newington & Brandon D Flowers, W&H, to Brandon D & Leah Q Flowers, H&W – Part of Lot 9 & Lot 10, Blk 11, Original Town of Abie (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Delaine F & Dianne M Wendt, H&W, to Delaine F & Dianne M Wendt, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 1, Farmer’s Addn, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
Schuyler Community Development Inc to Flavien Mayimona Benazo & Elisee B Mabengi, H&W – Lot 11, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler $215,000.
Baumert Furniture Inc to Howells Historical Society Inc – Part of Lot 5, Blk 5, Town Howells $14,000.
Guillermo Marino & Mary Carmen Millan Trejo, H&W, to Jose Comparan Rodriguez – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 5, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.
Ralph B & Mary A Hefti, H&W, to Ralph B & Mary Hefti, Trustees of the Ralph & Mary Hefti Family Trust – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-17-2E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel L & Geri K Gaskill, H&W, to ARPS Gravel & Concrete Inc – NW1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 28-17-3E $281,000.
Ronald E Vavrina, Trustee of the Ronald E Vavrina Revocable R Trust & Kenneth D Vavrina, sgl, to Kurt & Stephanie Dostal, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-20-2E $36,000.
Nance County
Fullerton Area Economic Development Corp to Fired Up Fitness LLC – Lots 14 & 15, Blk 9, Original Town, now City of Fullerton $45,000.
Robert L Small, sgl, to Brian R Small, Brenda S Small & Todd R Small – SW1/4 Sec 7-17-5W (Tax Exempt).
James G Klinkner, sgl, to William E & Christina M Warner, H&W – Lot 4 & Part of Lot 5, Blk B, County Addn, City of Fullerton & Lot 3, Blk B, County Addn, City of Fullerton $41,000.
Harriet E Maser, sgl, to Harriet E Maser, Trustee of the Harriet E Maser Trust – NW1/4 Sec 12-17-5W; SE1/4 Sec 18-18-6W & E1/2 NE1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-5W (Tax Exempt).
Stacey L Ziemba a/k/a Stacey Lynn Robinson a/k/a Stacey L Robinson, sgl, to George & Kathryn Whitaker, H&W – Part of Outlot 8, Reynold’s Addn, Town, now City of Fullerton $124,000.
Mary Lou & Shane Rupp, W&H, to James P Sack – Lot 6, Blk 11, Willards 2nd Addn, City of Genoa $27,000.
Lynn & Tracy L Belitz, H&W, to Scott & Kelsey Belitz, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 15-17-6W $12,000.
Boone County
W. David Primrose & Gayle E Primrose, H&W, to David A and Angela M Primrose, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 8-19-8W (Tax Exempt).
Corey Winters & Nicole Winters f/k/a Nicole DeShane, H&W, to Casey & Jordan Rasmussen, H&W – Part of Lots 17 & 18, Blk 2, F.C. Hawks Addn, City of Albion $82,000.
Judith J Choat, sgl, to Timothy L & Kathryn A Choat, H&W – Undiv 1/6 Int, N1/2 Sec 4-19-5W & Undiv 1/6 Int, Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 3-19-5W $350,000.
Van Ackeren Farms to James D Pillen, Trustee of the James D Pillen Revocable Trust – W1/2 Sec 27-18-8W & NE1/4 Sec 28-18-8W $2,300,000.
Wayne L & Tina M Matson, H&W, to Robert & Denise DeWitt, H&W – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 29, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 6th Addn, City of St Edward $12,000.
The Kunkel Family Limited Partnership to Ethan J Hudson – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 27-22-7W $237,000.
The Kunkel Family Limited Partnership to Tyler J & Sarah M Seda, H&W – E1/2 NE1/4, E1/2 SE1/4 & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-22-7W $792,000.
The Kunkel Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Wondercheck – S1/2 SW1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 35-22-7W $992,000.00
The Kunkel Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Wondercheck – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-22-7W $480,000.
Waldean L & Karen M Scholl, H&W, to Kenneth G & Josephine A Schmitz, H&W – Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 2, Original Town of Petersburg $37,000.
David L & Jolene K Roberg, H&W, to Jay C & Carmen T Johnson, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk 12, Original Town of Albion $20,000.00
Adolph E & Shirley A Liss, H&W, to Bret & Wendy Anderson, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 6, C. DeRoberts Addn, City of Albion $135,000.
Dave & Barbara Tuma, H&W, to Wyatt Wallin – Lot 6, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $4,000.
Larry D Larson to Four L Farms LLC – Undiv 1/4 Int, NW1/4 Sec 7-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Terry G Larson to Four L Farms LLC – Undiv 1/4 Int, NW1/4 Sec 7-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Connie A Keel to Four L Farms LLC – Undiv 1/4 Int, NW1/4 Sec 7-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Linda S & Steven D Sampy, W&H, to Four L Farms LLC – Undiv 1/4 Int, NW1/4 Sec 7-21-5W (Tax Exempt).
Jeffrey B & Stephanie D Beckwith, H&W, to Cornerstone Bk – NW1/4 Sec 35-21-7W $295,160.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
