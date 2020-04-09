PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Delaine F & Dianne M Wendt, H&W, to Delaine F & Dianne M Wendt, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 1, Farmer’s Addn, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).

Schuyler Community Development Inc to Flavien Mayimona Benazo & Elisee B Mabengi, H&W – Lot 11, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler $215,000.

Baumert Furniture Inc to Howells Historical Society Inc – Part of Lot 5, Blk 5, Town Howells $14,000.

Guillermo Marino & Mary Carmen Millan Trejo, H&W, to Jose Comparan Rodriguez – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 5, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.

Ralph B & Mary A Hefti, H&W, to Ralph B & Mary Hefti, Trustees of the Ralph & Mary Hefti Family Trust – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-17-2E (Tax Exempt).

Daniel L & Geri K Gaskill, H&W, to ARPS Gravel & Concrete Inc – NW1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 28-17-3E $281,000.

Ronald E Vavrina, Trustee of the Ronald E Vavrina Revocable R Trust & Kenneth D Vavrina, sgl, to Kurt & Stephanie Dostal, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-20-2E $36,000.

Nance County