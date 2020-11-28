PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Larry E & Barbara J Malicky, H&W, to Jeffrey W Ohnoutka a/k/a Jeffrey Ohnoutka & Debra S Ohnoutka a/k/a Debra Ohnoutka, H&W – Lot 28, Blk A, Whitetail Lake 1st Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 Sec 30 & SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $505,000.
Connie L & Bruce A Jensen, W&H, to Jonathan R Keyes a/k/a Jon R Keyes & Amber K Keyes, H&W – Lot 4, Blk A, Viking View Subdiv, E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $260,000.
Harry L & Vicki R Dilfer, H&W, to William Roger & Patricia Ann Evans, H&W – Lot 16, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $233,000.
Yinyer J Genaro Medinas & Yusmailys B Prieto Valdez, H&W, to Yandris Pupo Drakes – Part of Lot 2, Blk 12, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $137,000.
Laura L Bergman n/k/a Laura L Bradley & Jon Bradley, H&W, to Yasniel Monterrey Revuelta & Oneicy De La Caridad Cocho De La Paz, H&W – Lot 4, Blk C, Sunset 4th Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Schmidt Investments LLC, to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 8, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $40,000.
Granville Homes Inc, to Schmidt Investments LLC – Lot 4, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $40,000.
Michael Schrant, sgl, to Vilma G Marroquin Oretga sgl, & Wilfredo A Orozco Clemente, sgl – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 113, Original City of Cols $90,000.
Jacob Paul Nincehelser a/k/a Jacob P Nincehelser & Melanie Nincehelser, H&W, to James D & Tracy L Mitchell, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $200,000.
Gary L & Janet L Zimmerer, H&W, to Whitney L West – Part of Lot 10, Blk 7, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $147,000.
Granville Homes Inc to Brandon T & Rachel F Hays, H&W – Lot 20, West Elks Subdiv Replat, Part of NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $621,000.
Brandon T & Rachel F Hays, H&W, to Trista J & Terence J Engel, married – Lot 8, Blk A, Oak Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $317,000.
Francisco Herrera Lopez & Nohemy D Herrera, H&W, to Alexei Cardona & Erika N Moreno Soto, H&W – Lot 38, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Sharon K & Thomas L Hajek, W&H, to Cristian O Rodriguez Lopez & Iris X Molina Rodriguez, H&W – Lots 7& 8, Blk A, Gates Subdiv, Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E $185,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to Ryan S & Dona J Kudron, H&W – Lot 5, Blk A, Lamerts Country Shadows South Subdiv; Replat of Part of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv & Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $68,000.
Michael G & Carmen L Foltz, H&W, to James E & Karla J Foltz, H&W – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-20-2W $490,000.
Butler County
F&S Trenching a/k/a F and S Trenching and Construction Inc to Teresa J Ringlein, sgl – Lot 7, Forals Addn, Village of Brainard $24,000.
Gerald & Melissa DeWitt, married, to Ronald J & Kathleen M Drawl, married – NW1/4 Sec 30-13-4E $330,000.
Justan J & Ann M Wynegar, married, to Board of Educational Lands & Funds of the State of Nebr – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-13-2E; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-13-2E; NE1/4 Sec 20-13-2E & Part of NE1/4 Sec 20-13-2E (Tax Exempt).
Margaret M Meysenburg, unremarried widow, to Cynthia K Petree, sgl, Troy J Meysenburg, married & Bryan L Meyenburg, married – Part of Lot 4 & 5, Lot 6, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Thomas D & Karen K Sindelar, H&W, to Thomas D & Karen K Sindelar – Part of NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 28-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Jonathan R & Amanda Carlin, H&W, to Miguel A Ramirez & Natividad Zacarias, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 16, Clarkson & Dorsey, Subdiv, City of Schuyler $200,000.
Marianna Gibbs, sgl, to Jorge A Lopez Valdes – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 14, Clarksons Addn a/k/a Clarksons 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.
Polk County
Neil & Jamie D Person, H&W, to Ray H & Cindy J Wagner, H&W – Lot 4, Blk C, Duncan Lakes $270,000.
Mark D & Tamara S Jones, H&W, to Corey J Watts – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blower’s Subdiv of Part of Blk 13, Original Town of Osceola $78,000.
Christina Anne Morgan to Mark & Lori Schott, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 1, Corrective Replat of Lots 5, 6 & 7, Blk 1 & Lots 3 & 4, Blk 2, Wieseman’s Addn, City of Osceola & Part of Lot 3, Lot 4, Blk 1, Wieseman’s Addn, City of Osceola $200,000.
Black Hills Nebr Gas LLC f/k/a Black Hills/ Nebr Gas Utility Co LLC f/k/a SourceGas LLC to David & Carol Stromberg, H&W – Lot 22, Blk 11, Original Town of Polk $12,000.
Paul Meister Farm Inc to Julie Bitner, John Meister & Pinnacle Bk – Undiv 1/2 Int, Part of NW1/4 Sec 14-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Nicholas Roberts, unmarried & Michelle K Recker f/k/a Michelle K Roberts, unmarried, to Jay & Michelle Merry, H&W – SE1/4 NW1/4Sec 16-14-2W $290,000.
Lewellen C & Carolyn D Nielsen, married, Bryce W Nielsen & Janet Germer Nielsen, married, Barry L & Rena M Nielsen, married, & Lance D Nielsen & Victor Salgado Romero, married, to Nielsen Landbrugsjord LLC – S1/2 NE1/4, Sec 15 & NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 16-13-3W (Tax Exempt).
City of Stromsburg to Sherry A Oberg – Lot 5, Elementary Park Subdiv, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Gerhold Family Properties LLC to Daniel & Meredith Edwards, H&W, Clinton & Mandy Kamm, H&W – Gov Lots 4, 5 & 6, SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 12-16-1W $297,000.
Courtney K Jacobsen, sgl, to Riley Sutherland – Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 1, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $106,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARLCredit Services
