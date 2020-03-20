PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
G.N.B. Farms Inc to Mark L & Ruth E Fittje, H&W & Loren G Fittje – S1/2 NW1/4 & SW1/4 Sec 7-18-1E $2,054,000.
Anthony A & Patricia R Szatko, H&W, to Tom & Chris Goc, H&W – Lots 4 & 5, Blk 7, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $70,000.
Aaron L & Tori T Muller, H&W, to Bret D Strecker – Lot 7, Blk 217, Original City of Cols $57,000.
Keith & Janelle Kline, H&W, to Jerald Witzel – Lot 2, Blk C, Sunset 4th Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Samantha Mueller, unmarried, to CMM Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk A, Light Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E (Tax Exempt) .
David H & Adrienne Kallweit, H&W, to Bunnyhopper Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-19-1W $757,000.
Carol D Luchsinger, sgl, to Steve’s Rentals LLC – Lot 9, Blk 2, Swift’s Addn, City of Cols $60,000.
John R & Cody J Heule, H&W, to Aaron L & Tori T Muller, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 74, Original City of Cols $158,000.
James D & Suzanne K Pillen, H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc – N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $613,000.0
Craig M & Michele R Foreman, H&W, to Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC – Lot 2, Quail Landing 1st Addn, City of Cols $47,000.
West Wood Addn LLC to Steve Lloyd’s Rental LLC – Lot 1, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $35,000.
Austin T Mrsny & Lauren A Mrsny f/k/a Lauren Schiff, H&W, to Austin T & Lauren A Mrsny, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-18-4W (Tax Exempt).
Rendell A Groke, unmarried, to Rendell A Groke, Renee A Sins & Robin A Atkins – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 104, Original City of Cols $67,000.
Donald E & Stacey Deu, H&W, to Omnia Properties LLC – Part of Lot 4, Blk 128, Original City of Cols $100,000.
James R & Rachelle M Cowell to Rex & Bonnie Knopik – Lot 6, Blk D, Original Town of Monroe $5,000.
Timothy E & Laura A Oltman, H&W, to Katherine A Busch, sgl – Lot 2, Blk C, Replat of Part of Lakers Subdiv, Lot 1, Cumming Addn, City of Cols $224,000.
William E Kummer to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W $620,000.
Bea L & Dennis Sides, W&H, to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Allen K Ummer, sgl, to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Paula J Kummer to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Richard L Kummer to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt)
Cheryl A Jones to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt – W1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt, H&W, to Lance S & Kelly M Schmidt, H&W – Part of Lot 8, Blk 2, Osborn’s Addn, Village of Monroe (Tax Exempt).
Jaime M Arcos a/k/a Jaime Arcos Marino & Juanita Arcos, H&W, to Jaime Arcos Marino & Juanita Arcos, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 208, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Gary L Kuhr a/k/a Gary Kuhr & Karen R Kuhr, H&W, to Jessica L Kuhr & Amanda R Bady – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2W & SE1/4 SE1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 & Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Howard R & Mary C Smith, H&W, to Eric J & Robert H Smith – Lot 13, Blk B, Westgate 1st Subdiv, Part of Westgate Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Aaron R & Scarlett R Johnson, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $350,000.
Butler County
Roh Farms Inc to Jerry L Roh a/k/a Gerald L Roh & Tamra S Roh, H&W – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-16-4E (Tax Exempt).
Ronald E & Babs I Page, H&W, to Providing Rentals LLC – Part of Blk 8, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $91,000.
Gary D Howser a/k/a Gary D Howser Sr, unmarried, to Gary D Howser Jr, sgl – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 12, Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Marlon Lugo & Sonia Garcia, H&W, to Sandro Eddy Velasco Diaz – Lot 10, Blk D, North Park 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $5,000.
Candido Morales Lopez & Sandra Morales, H&W, to Juan P Sanchez Ochoa & Zacil Sanchez – Part of the E1/2 Courthouse Square, City of Schuyler $90,000.
Scott Roger & Tammy S Sayers, H&W & Janelle Kay Mizell f/k/a Janelle Kay Bornholdt & Steve Mizell, W&H, to Anthony R & Marchelle A Sayers, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 30-19-3E & NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $986,000.
Scott Roger & Tammy S Sayers, H&W & Janelle Kay Mizell f/k/a Janelle Kay Bornholdt & Steve Mizell, W&H, to David A & Kathy Janousek, H&W – SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $307,000.
Polk County
Leon N & Sharon Sue Eller, H&W, to Leon N & Sharon Sue Eller, H&W – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 18-14-1W; Undiv 1/2 Int, W1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 1-14-1W; SW1/4 Sec 26-15-1W; E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-14-2W; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 26-14-2W; Undiv 1/2 Int, E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 27-15-2W; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 26-15-1W & Lot 1, Blk 2, Brent’s Addn, Village of Shelby (Tax Exempt).
Steven D & Vickie L Scow, H&W, to Brigham Farms LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 22-14-1W $602,000.
Dean L Micek, sgl, to Diane L Cerny – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-15-1W $663,000.
Halmar Inc to Jose G Vallejo – Lot 4, Part of Lot 5 & Lot 6, Part of Lot 7, Blk 1, Van Vorce’s Addn, Village of Shelby $50,000.
Dean L Micek, sgl, to Diane L Cerny – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
Platte Center West LLC to State of Nebr – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 19-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
K-W Farms to State of Nebr – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Chad D Conkling to State of Nebr – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 21-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Burdette V & Delores A Berck, H&W, to Berck Farms – SE1/4 Sec 6-13-1W (Tax Exempt).
Berck Farms to Burdette V Berck – SE1/4 Sec 6-13-1W (Tax Exempt).
Jenny Leigh Johnson a/k/a Jenny L Moore, sgl, to Allan Craigie – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 4, Blk 13, Smith’s 5th Addn, City of Osceola $9,000.
John E Jarmin & Darla J Jarmin, H&W, to John E & Darla J Jarmin – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Jane E White to Jane E & Michael White, W&H – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-14-2W (Tax Exempt).
Julie Ann & Douglas J Churchwell, W&H, to Julie Ann & Douglas J Churchwell, W&H – Undiv 1/3 Int S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-14-2W (Tax Exempt) .