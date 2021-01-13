PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
WMW Family Farms LLC TO Marcella J Wetgen, unmarried – NE1/4 Sec 1-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Marcella J Wetgen, unmarried, to Adam M & Amanda L Urkoski, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $150,000.
Freddie D & Kimberly A Leibhart, H&W, to Paul J Louis – Lot 8, Blk B, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $130,000.
M&M Hanson Properties LLC to Harry L & Vicki R Dilfer, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Sunside Subdiv, Part of the SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $320,000.
Debra A Thompson, sgl, to Debra A Thompson, Trustee of the Debra A Thompson Revocable Trust – SE1/4 Sec 26-20-4W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 26-20-4W (Tax Exempt).
Mildred M Preister, Successor Trustee of the James A Preister Family Trust, to Mildred M Preister – An undivided ½ interest in- Lots 22, 23, 24 & 25, Blk 6, Hope Addn, Lindsay; NW1/4 Sec 28-20-4W; SW1/4 Sec 21-20-4W & SW1/4 NE1/4 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-20-4W (Tax Exempt).
Mildred M Preister, unmarried, to Mildred M Preister Living Trust – An undivided ½ interest in- Lots 22, 23, 24 & 25, Blk 6, Hope Addn, Lindsay; NW1/4 Sec 28-20-4W; SW1/4 Sec 21-20-4W & SW1/4 NE1/4 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-20-4W (Tax Exempt).
Matthew G Gronenthal, sgl, to Matthew G & Renee M Gronenthal, H&W – Part of Robinsons Outlots 2 & 3, Humphrey (Tax Exempt).
Freddie L & Kathleen A Siefken, H&W, to Ryan L & Alison R Siefken – E1/2 SW1/4 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-1E $800,000.
Gary D & Sandra Dianne Kaufmann, H&W, to Duanne Kaufmann – An undivided ½ interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 16-19-4W $276,000.
Keith A & Carol L Runge, H&W, to David L & Jacqueline G Staack, H&W – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 30-18-1E $125,000.
Kathryn Marie & Melvin Krings, W&H, to Tasa Goering Construction LLC – Lots 4 & 5, Blk 1, Tarnov $3,000.00
Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Co-Personal Representatives of the Donals F Shemek Probate Estate, to Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Successor Trustees of the Donald F Shemek Administrative Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Co-Personal Representatives of the Donals F Shemek Probate Estate, to Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Successor Trustees of the Donald F Shemek Administrative Trust – An undivided 60.5% interest in Lots 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrard’s 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Successor Trustees of the Donald F Shemek Administrative Trust, to Norman A Schemek, Trustee of the Norman A Schemek Trust Share – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Kristine A Kosch, Paul M Schemek & Mark N Schemek, Successor Trustees of the Donald F Shemek Administrative Trust, to Norman A Schemek, Trustee of the Norman A Schemek Trust Share – An undivided 60.5% interest in Lots 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrard’s 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A Schemek, Trustee of the Norman A Schemek Trust Share, to Norman A Schemek – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A Schemek, Trustee of the Norman A Schemek Trust Share, to Norman A Schemek – An undivided 60.5% interest in Lots 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrard’s 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A Schemek & Lucille A Schemek, Trustees of the Norman A Schemek & Lucille A Schemek Living Trust, to Norman A Schemek, married – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2W; SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-19-2W & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A & Lucille A Schemek, H&W, to Paul M Schemek, married – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A & Lucille A Schemek, H&W, to Paul M Schemek, Trustee of the Paul M Schemek Gifting Trust – An undivided 1/3 interest in the following- SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2W & an undivided 20.17% interest in the following- Lot 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrards 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A & Lucille A Schemek, H&W, to Mark N Schemek, Trustee of the Mark N Schemek Gifting Trust – SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; An undivided 1/3 interest in the following- SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2W & an undivided 20.17% interest in the following- Lot 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrards 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Norman A & Lucille A Schemek, H&W, to Kristine A Kosch, Trustee of the Kristine A Kosch Gifting Trust – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-19-2W; An undivided 1/3 interest in the following- SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2W & an undivided 20.17% interest in the following- Lot 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrards 2nd Subdiv of the NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Martin D & Tamara S Altstadt, H&W, to Rolando Lopez, sgl – Lot 12, Blk A, Bradshaw Place Addn, City of Cols $260,000.
Michael R Engel, sgl, to Clinton Albracht a/k/a Clint Albracht – Lot 9, Blk B, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $163,000.
Michael L & Erika Schmit, H&W, to Phillip R & Patricia L Goering, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 20-19-1W (Tax Exempt).
Mark A & Gaylene Schmit, H&W, to Phillip R & Patricia L Goering, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 20-19-1W (Tax Exempt).
Susan K & Lee Bielstein, H&W, to Phillip R & Patricia L Goering, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 20-19-1W (Tax Exempt).
Darin C & Barbara A Christensen, H&W, to Anier O Moreno – Lot 19, Blk D, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols $228,000.
Ronald E & Kristin K Stock, H&W, to Cory & Stacey Schaefer, H&W – Lot 6, Blk M, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $560,000.
Regina Busboom, Successor Trustee of the Fern M Koch Trust, to Eric L Wemhoff – Part of Lot 5, Blk 6, Lockners 1st Addn, Humphrey & Lot 5, Blk 11, Ottis 4th Addn, Humphrey $145,000.
PVP Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Blk B & Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 9, Blk C, Shadylake Meadows Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 1, Hirschthal Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of part of SW1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $560,000.
Lois, Reid f/k/a Lois Weidner, married, to Alexander C Matson, sgl, and Paul & Gina Matson, H&W – Part of Lot 8, Blk 102, Original City of Cols $50,000.
Butler County
Michael R Eller, sgl, to Michael C Mejstrik, sgl – Lot 8, Blk B, Larry J Sabata 3rd Addn, City of David City $255,000.
Ryan W & Jamie Hilderbrand, married, to Michael Eller, sgl – Lot 6, East Park Meadows Addn, City of David City $370,000.
Robert C & Aletha D Keck, married, to 7 C’s Family Enterprises LLC – Lot 5, Blk 2, Original Town of David City $55,000.
Pamela M & Nathan Scott, W&H, to Carolyn M Brabec, Trustee of the Frank B Brabec & Carolyn M Brabec Joint Trust – Lot 12, Part of Lot 9, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Judy A Prewett, sgl, to Timothy & Bambi Rands, married –
Lot 11, Part of Lot 10, Blk 3, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $145,000.
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Dennis L & Keirsten Morris, H&W – Lot 5, East Park Meadows Addn, City of David City $335,000.
Lorie J & Geri Hinkel, married, to Shelly A Palmer, sgl – Lots 4, 5 & 6, Blk 1, Stava’s Addn, Village of Linwood $20,000.
Colfax County
Sean L & Tiffany F Malena, H&W, to Erick V & Sara M Wendt, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 18-19-2E $300,000.
Loretta M Pieper, sgl, to Jacob A & Sierra Nicole Pieper, H&W – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 3-20-4E $50,000.
Norma Langemeier & Roland Langemeier to Roberto Mendrano, an undivided ½ interest; & Anibel Ediberto Vicente Romero & Iracema Filomana Diaz De Vicente, H&W, an undivided ½ interest – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-17-3E $25,000.
Polk County
CJ Feedyard LLC to Kendall R & Tammy A Perry, H&W – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W $600,000.
Kendall R & Tammy A Perry, H&W, to Bruce W & Connie J Schneider, H&W – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-14-2W & Tax Lot A in the SW1/4 Sec 30-14-1W $735,000.
Edward Watts LLC to Kevin W & Cassidy A Peterson – Part of SW1/4 Sec 18-14-3W $1,211,000.
Thomas L & Roxanne L Bates, H&W, to Meredith A Parry, Trustee of the Meredith A Parry Trust – Part of Lot 8, Lots 9 & 10, Blk 10, Buckley’s 1st Addn, City of Stromsburg $168,000.
Ryan & Jennifer Fjell, H&W, to Jason L & Laura J Lavaley, H&W – Lots 7, 8 & 9, Smith’s 5th Addn, Original Town of Osceola $ 271,000.