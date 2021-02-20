 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
View Comments
alert

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

{{featured_button_text}}
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Mountain Tower & Land LLC to City of Cols – Lot 1, Viaero Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Marcia L Goering, Trustee of the Marcia L Goering Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W $600,000.

H Nadene & Gerald E Karlin, W&H; Jacqueline K Mueller f/k/a Jan Marie Mueller, sgl; Tamara A Brown f/k/a Tamara Ann Brown, sgl; Jan M & Brian Brockel, W&H & Richard Christiansen, sgl to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Cynthia Jo Mueller & Michael S Cohen, W&H, Individually and as Trustees of the Cohen-Mueller Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Gale E & Donna M Christensen, Co-Trustees of the Gale E Christensen Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Sandra Jane Rost, Trustee of the Rost Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W, to Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk B, Farm View Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

David A & Kristina L Engelbert, Trustees of the Engelbert Family Trust to Javier Prieto Vidal & Lisairis La Red Valdivieso, H&W – Loomis Addn, City of Cols $245,000.

Raymond E & Connie J Kudron, H&W, to Lynae R Kudron, sgl & Flipe R Morales, sgl – Lot 1, Blk 207, Original City of Cols $68,000.

LaTroy F Runge, sgl, to Jesse Slizoski, sgl & Kristen Palmer, sgl – Part of E1/2 W1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 6-17-2W $215,000.

Marcia L Goering, Trustee of the Marcia L Goering Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W $ 1,200,000.

Sandra Jane Rost, Trustee of the Rost Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Cynthia Jo Mueller & Michael S Cohen, W&H, Individually and as Trustees of the Cohen-Mueller Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Gale E & Donna M Christensen, Co-Trustees of the Gale E Christensen Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

H Nadene & Gerald E Karlin, W&H; Jacqueline K Mueller, sgl; Tamara A Brown, sgl; Jan M & Brian Brockel, W&H & Richard Christiansen, sgl to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).

Willard H & Sharon E Went, H&W, to Richard Stuart & Fuk Lan Chan, H&W – Lot 3, Part of Lot 6, Blk E, Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Addn, City of Cols $285,000.

Richard F & Kathleen Ann Pilakowski, Co-Trustees of the Richard and Kathleen Pilakowski Revocable Trust to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E $540,000.

Thomas E & Denise M Lawson, H&W, to Dale C Dicke, sgl and Judy L Dicke, sgl – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Loree Fogleman f/k/a Loree Hopkins Fogleman, sgl, to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Lisa & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Richard F & Kathleen Ann Pilakowski, Co-Trustees of the Richard and Kathleen Pilakowski Revocable Trust to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E $360,000.

Loree Fogleman f/k/a Loree Hopkins Fogleman, sgl, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

J.L.O. Properties LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 2, Blk 6, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Lisa & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Thomas E & Denise M Lawson, H&W, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Enrique & Blanca Leon, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 7, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

KKB Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 21, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Cornerstone Bk to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Clock Tower LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Lots 3, 4 & 5, Blk 2, Siefken 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Kraus & Olson LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 19, Phillips 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Sherry M Pfeifer, as atty in fact for James Pfeifer, her spouse; Marilyn K Campain, sgl; Ronald L & Nancy Schott, H&W; Wayne F & Cecelia Schott, H&W & Vernalie M & Ben Dreifurst, W&H by and through their atty in fact, Sherry M Pfeifer to Octavio Huitron Garcia & Petra Maria Huitron Horta, H&W – Lots 8 & 9, Blk C, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $240,000.

SBSW Ltd to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Younes 2nd Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Younes Subdiv, Replat of Part of Lot 1, The Village Plaza Addn & Express Subdiv, minor Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

HIC Express Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk C, Village 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Loseke Construction LLC to Wendi Book, sgl & Brad Szatko, sgl – Lot 20, Blk B, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $239,000.

August P & Jacqueline F Schrad, H&W, to Riverway Properties LLC – Lot 24, Johannes 1st Subdiv, located in the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $165,000.

S&E Investment Co to Nebr Tunnel Wash 1 LLC – Lot 2, S&E 2nd Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, S&E Subdiv, City of Cols $550,000.

Brian J Stepanek, sgl, to Colton Hopkins – Lot 16, Blk A, Bradshaw Place Addn, City of Cols $250,000.

Jason Fredric, Rachel Smith Perkins & Traci V Hoops to State of Nebr DOT – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-1W (Tax Exempt).

Kara Martens f/k/a Kara Kleinheksel & Tyler Martens, W&H, to James & Deborah Kleinheksel, H&W – Lot 5, Part of Lot 6, Blk 76, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Luis E Garcia & Irma Yanet Mazariegos DeLeon, H&W, to Dominique Brandt, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 9, Sunset 3rd Addn, City of Cols $131,000.

Richard P & Geraldine A Ebel, H&W, to Samantha J Sliva, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 11, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $152,000.

Butler County

Todd A & Jill Kavan, H&W, to Russell J & Ashley L Kavan, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-15-4E & Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-15-4E $330,000.

Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen, H&W, to Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen, Trustees of the Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen Living Trust – Lot 9, Blk B, Adamy Subdiv, located in Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Andrea Sloup to Nick J & Andrea Sloup, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-13-4E $128,000.

Colfax County

Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, to Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, a life estate only, remainder interest to Douglas L Otto, Melissa K Grovijohn, Andrea R Bartruff & Kurt A Otto – Part of NW ¼ Sec 5-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Dallas Salak, sgl, to Michael R & Lynnette A Dvorak, H&W – An undivided 1/6 interest in Oart of S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4; SW1/4 NW1/4; NW1/4 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E $127,000.

Clinton A Jedlicka, sgl, to LaTroy F Runge – Part of NW1/4 Sec 12-18-2E $275,000.

Joseph M & Susan K Heavican, H&W, to Matthew J & Melissa A Heavican, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 16-18-4E $120,000.

Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, to Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H – NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Matthew Martens to State of Nebr DOT – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-18-3E (Tax Exempt).

Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, H&W, to Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, Co-Trustees of the S&D Hollman Family Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-19-2E & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-19-2E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekend Preview: Highway Department, Sports, and Community Champions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News