PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Mountain Tower & Land LLC to City of Cols – Lot 1, Viaero Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Marcia L Goering, Trustee of the Marcia L Goering Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W $600,000.
H Nadene & Gerald E Karlin, W&H; Jacqueline K Mueller f/k/a Jan Marie Mueller, sgl; Tamara A Brown f/k/a Tamara Ann Brown, sgl; Jan M & Brian Brockel, W&H & Richard Christiansen, sgl to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia Jo Mueller & Michael S Cohen, W&H, Individually and as Trustees of the Cohen-Mueller Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Gale E & Donna M Christensen, Co-Trustees of the Gale E Christensen Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Sandra Jane Rost, Trustee of the Rost Revocable Trust to Dale A & Phyllis A Shanle, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W, to Jack R & Paula A Young, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk B, Farm View Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
David A & Kristina L Engelbert, Trustees of the Engelbert Family Trust to Javier Prieto Vidal & Lisairis La Red Valdivieso, H&W – Loomis Addn, City of Cols $245,000.
Raymond E & Connie J Kudron, H&W, to Lynae R Kudron, sgl & Flipe R Morales, sgl – Lot 1, Blk 207, Original City of Cols $68,000.
LaTroy F Runge, sgl, to Jesse Slizoski, sgl & Kristen Palmer, sgl – Part of E1/2 W1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 6-17-2W $215,000.
Marcia L Goering, Trustee of the Marcia L Goering Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W $ 1,200,000.
Sandra Jane Rost, Trustee of the Rost Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia Jo Mueller & Michael S Cohen, W&H, Individually and as Trustees of the Cohen-Mueller Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Gale E & Donna M Christensen, Co-Trustees of the Gale E Christensen Revocable Trust to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
H Nadene & Gerald E Karlin, W&H; Jacqueline K Mueller, sgl; Tamara A Brown, sgl; Jan M & Brian Brockel, W&H & Richard Christiansen, sgl to Michael G Sheridan & Paul F Sheridan – NE1/4 Sec 8-18-3W (Tax Exempt).
Willard H & Sharon E Went, H&W, to Richard Stuart & Fuk Lan Chan, H&W – Lot 3, Part of Lot 6, Blk E, Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Addn, City of Cols $285,000.
Richard F & Kathleen Ann Pilakowski, Co-Trustees of the Richard and Kathleen Pilakowski Revocable Trust to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E $540,000.
Thomas E & Denise M Lawson, H&W, to Dale C Dicke, sgl and Judy L Dicke, sgl – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
Loree Fogleman f/k/a Loree Hopkins Fogleman, sgl, to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
Lisa & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Dale C & Judy L Dicke, H&W – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
Richard F & Kathleen Ann Pilakowski, Co-Trustees of the Richard and Kathleen Pilakowski Revocable Trust to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E $360,000.
Loree Fogleman f/k/a Loree Hopkins Fogleman, sgl, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
J.L.O. Properties LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 2, Blk 6, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Lisa & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
Thomas E & Denise M Lawson, H&W, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).
Enrique & Blanca Leon, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 7, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
KKB Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 21, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Cornerstone Bk to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Clock Tower LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Lots 3, 4 & 5, Blk 2, Siefken 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Kraus & Olson LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 19, Phillips 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Sherry M Pfeifer, as atty in fact for James Pfeifer, her spouse; Marilyn K Campain, sgl; Ronald L & Nancy Schott, H&W; Wayne F & Cecelia Schott, H&W & Vernalie M & Ben Dreifurst, W&H by and through their atty in fact, Sherry M Pfeifer to Octavio Huitron Garcia & Petra Maria Huitron Horta, H&W – Lots 8 & 9, Blk C, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $240,000.
SBSW Ltd to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Younes 2nd Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Younes Subdiv, Replat of Part of Lot 1, The Village Plaza Addn & Express Subdiv, minor Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
HIC Express Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk C, Village 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Loseke Construction LLC to Wendi Book, sgl & Brad Szatko, sgl – Lot 20, Blk B, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $239,000.
August P & Jacqueline F Schrad, H&W, to Riverway Properties LLC – Lot 24, Johannes 1st Subdiv, located in the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $165,000.
S&E Investment Co to Nebr Tunnel Wash 1 LLC – Lot 2, S&E 2nd Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, S&E Subdiv, City of Cols $550,000.
Brian J Stepanek, sgl, to Colton Hopkins – Lot 16, Blk A, Bradshaw Place Addn, City of Cols $250,000.
Jason Fredric, Rachel Smith Perkins & Traci V Hoops to State of Nebr DOT – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Kara Martens f/k/a Kara Kleinheksel & Tyler Martens, W&H, to James & Deborah Kleinheksel, H&W – Lot 5, Part of Lot 6, Blk 76, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Luis E Garcia & Irma Yanet Mazariegos DeLeon, H&W, to Dominique Brandt, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 9, Sunset 3rd Addn, City of Cols $131,000.
Richard P & Geraldine A Ebel, H&W, to Samantha J Sliva, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 11, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $152,000.
Butler County
Todd A & Jill Kavan, H&W, to Russell J & Ashley L Kavan, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-15-4E & Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-15-4E $330,000.
Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen, H&W, to Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen, Trustees of the Michael D & Teresa J Jurgensen Living Trust – Lot 9, Blk B, Adamy Subdiv, located in Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Andrea Sloup to Nick J & Andrea Sloup, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-13-4E $128,000.
Colfax County
Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, to Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, a life estate only, remainder interest to Douglas L Otto, Melissa K Grovijohn, Andrea R Bartruff & Kurt A Otto – Part of NW ¼ Sec 5-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Dallas Salak, sgl, to Michael R & Lynnette A Dvorak, H&W – An undivided 1/6 interest in Oart of S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4; SW1/4 NW1/4; NW1/4 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E $127,000.
Clinton A Jedlicka, sgl, to LaTroy F Runge – Part of NW1/4 Sec 12-18-2E $275,000.
Joseph M & Susan K Heavican, H&W, to Matthew J & Melissa A Heavican, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 16-18-4E $120,000.
Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, to Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H – NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Matthew Martens to State of Nebr DOT – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-18-3E (Tax Exempt).
Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, H&W, to Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, Co-Trustees of the S&D Hollman Family Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-19-2E & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-19-2E (Tax Exempt).