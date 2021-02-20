PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Lisa & Gene Gibson, W&H, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Thomas E & Denise M Lawson, H&W, to Travis D Dicke – NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E (Tax Exempt).

Enrique & Blanca Leon, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 7, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

KKB Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 21, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Cornerstone Bk to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Clock Tower LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Lots 3, 4 & 5, Blk 2, Siefken 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Kraus & Olson LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 19, Phillips 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Sherry M Pfeifer, as atty in fact for James Pfeifer, her spouse; Marilyn K Campain, sgl; Ronald L & Nancy Schott, H&W; Wayne F & Cecelia Schott, H&W & Vernalie M & Ben Dreifurst, W&H by and through their atty in fact, Sherry M Pfeifer to Octavio Huitron Garcia & Petra Maria Huitron Horta, H&W – Lots 8 & 9, Blk C, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $240,000.