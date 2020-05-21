PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Travis F & Kendal N Wemhoff, H&W, to Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 6, Original Village of Creston $185,000.
Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 6, Original Village of Creston (Tax Exempt).
NBT LLC to Brandon & Ashley Sargent, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, Centennial Park 7th Addn, City of Cols $277,000.
Thomas F & Deanna m Reardon, H&W, to MBD Farms LLC – S1/2 SW1/4 & Part of N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 3-18-4W $905,000.
Josh & Katie O’Brien, H&W, to Darin L & Rhonda Meyer, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk C, North Park 6th Addn, City of Cols $318,000.
Tall Grass West LLC to Aaron & Tamara Korte, H&W – Lot 8, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $60,000.
Lander Enterprise LLC to Neal J & Michelle J Olmer, H&W – Part of E1/2 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $225,000.
Ferguson Properties Inc to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 9, Blk B, Park Place 6th Addn, City of Cols $35,000.
Schultz Farms Inc to Schultz Farms & Ranches Inc – SE1/4 Sec 23-17-2W $800,000.
Patty J Bergman, sgl, to Jacqueline S Olson, sgl – Part of Lot 3, Meadow Ridge 2nd Addn, N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $200,000.
Jacqueline S Olson, sgl, to Eli Diata & Claire Kasongo, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk C, Cal-Way Meadows 2nd Addn, City of Cols $192,000.
Michael J & Tara Gokie, H&W, to Jerry L & Debra S Buggi, H&W – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $107,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 6, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols, Lot 1, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols & Lot 1, Blk C, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols $135,000.
Darin L & Rhonda J Meyer, H&W, to Brenda B Erickson, sgl – Lot 11, Blk L, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $225,000.
Tyler P & Kendall M Roewert, H&W, to Nicholas C & Jacqueline D Mertens, H&W – Lot 9, Dahlberg Addn, Village of Duncan $267,000.
Nicholas C & Jacqueline Mertens, H&W, to Parker Hughes & Jamie Petz, both sgl – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 28-17-1W $235,000.
J Kuehler Properties LLC to Westmore Investments Group Inc – Part of Lots 12 & 13, Blk 4, Smith’s Addn, City of Cols $120,000.
Sunshine Rentals LLC to Martha M Prado – Lot 8, Blk 156, Original City of Cols $35,000.
James R & Karen S Hake, H&W, to James R & Karen S Hake – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-1E (Tax Exempt).
Trent E & Jacki Jarecki, H&W, to Ronald D & Lisa L Shanle – Lot 3, Country Club Shores 3rd Subdiv, NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $396,000.
Lisa L Shanle, sgl, to Terrance L & Melinda D Reynolds, H&W – Lot 15, Blk B, Tallgrass Addn, City of Cols $184,000.
Richard J Bogus a/k/a Richard John Bogus & Dawn S Bogus, H&W, to Richard J & Dawn S Bogus, H&W – Lot 11 & Part of Lot 13, Blk C, Northbrook 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Mark J Lindhorst to Lindhorst Rentals LLC – SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W; Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Cottonwood Valley Farms LLC to Bradley J Sloup, sgl & Chana M Ondracek, sgl – NW1/4 Sec 11-15-2E $64,000.
Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W, to Melissa Buresh, sgl – Lot 2, Bell’s 2nd Addn, Village of Bellwood $95,000.
J.L.O Properties LLC to Keith & Carey Thoene, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-14-4E $516,000.
James G Miratsky Jr a/k/a James G Miratsky, sgl, to James L Miratsky, married, Matthew J Miratsky, married, & Elizabeth P Miratsky, sgl – Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-15-4E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 2-15-4E (Tax Exempt).
City of David City to Henningsen Foods Inc – Lots 1, 4, 5, 8, 9 & 12, Blk 34, Original Town of David City; Lots 13 & 14 & Part of Lot 15, Blk 33, Original Town of David City; Lots 9 & 12 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 23, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Alan M Osantowski, sgl – SW1/4 & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-15-1E $1,542,000.
Steven D Osantowski, sgl, Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Brian J Osantowski – Part of NW1/4 Sec 8-15-1E $1,006,000.
Kathleen Pavel, unremarried widow, to Michael, Robert & Daniel Pavel – Undiv 1/2 Int, S1/2 NE1/4, N1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-16-4E; Undiv 1/2 Int, NW1/4 NW1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, NE1/4 NE1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-16-4E & SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-16-4E (Tax Exempt).
Cottownwood Valley Farms LLC to H-Ko Farms LLC – NW1/4 NE1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 23-16-2E $1,508,000.00
Janet G McKay, sgl, to Janet G McKay, sgl, Reily J McKay, married & Kyle R McKay, sgl – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn a/k/a Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Ruth A & Gerald E Rountree, W&H, to Tanner, Austin & Kalan Zeilinger – Part of Lot 3, Blk 1, Miles 3rd Addn, City of David City $155,000.
Colfax County
Martin Property Holdings LLC to LaShana B Anderson & Danny R Ferguson – Lot 13 & Part of Lot 14, Blk 15, Town of Howells $15,000.
Stephan F & Joan M Ruskamp, H&W, to Stephan F & Joan M Ruskamp, Trustees of the Stephan & Joan Ruskamp Living Trust – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-20-4E & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-20-4E (Tax Exempt).
Rachel Sobota to Stephen & Lynn M Sobota – SE1/4 Sec 24-19-3E $182,000.
Jolene K Karel, sgl, to Larry J Karel – SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 3-19-3E $180,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
