PROPERTY TRANSFERS
View Comments
alert

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

{{featured_button_text}}
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Travis F & Kendal N Wemhoff, H&W, to Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 6, Original Village of Creston $185,000.

Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 6, Original Village of Creston (Tax Exempt).

NBT LLC to Brandon & Ashley Sargent, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, Centennial Park 7th Addn, City of Cols $277,000.

Thomas F & Deanna m Reardon, H&W, to MBD Farms LLC – S1/2 SW1/4 & Part of N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 3-18-4W $905,000.

Josh & Katie O’Brien, H&W, to Darin L & Rhonda Meyer, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk C, North Park 6th Addn, City of Cols $318,000.

Tall Grass West LLC to Aaron & Tamara Korte, H&W – Lot 8, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, Part of N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $60,000.

Lander Enterprise LLC to Neal J & Michelle J Olmer, H&W – Part of E1/2 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 12-18-2W $225,000.

Ferguson Properties Inc to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 9, Blk B, Park Place 6th Addn, City of Cols $35,000.

Schultz Farms Inc to Schultz Farms & Ranches Inc – SE1/4 Sec 23-17-2W $800,000.

Patty J Bergman, sgl, to Jacqueline S Olson, sgl – Part of Lot 3, Meadow Ridge 2nd Addn, N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $200,000.

Jacqueline S Olson, sgl, to Eli Diata & Claire Kasongo, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk C, Cal-Way Meadows 2nd Addn, City of Cols $192,000.

Michael J & Tara Gokie, H&W, to Jerry L & Debra S Buggi, H&W – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $107,000.

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 6, Blk A, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols, Lot 1, Blk B, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols & Lot 1, Blk C, Meadow Ridge 7th Addn, City of Cols $135,000.

Darin L & Rhonda J Meyer, H&W, to Brenda B Erickson, sgl – Lot 11, Blk L, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $225,000.

Tyler P & Kendall M Roewert, H&W, to Nicholas C & Jacqueline D Mertens, H&W – Lot 9, Dahlberg Addn, Village of Duncan $267,000.

Nicholas C & Jacqueline Mertens, H&W, to Parker Hughes & Jamie Petz, both sgl – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 28-17-1W $235,000.

J Kuehler Properties LLC to Westmore Investments Group Inc – Part of Lots 12 & 13, Blk 4, Smith’s Addn, City of Cols $120,000.

Sunshine Rentals LLC to Martha M Prado – Lot 8, Blk 156, Original City of Cols $35,000.

James R & Karen S Hake, H&W, to James R & Karen S Hake – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-1E (Tax Exempt).

Trent E & Jacki Jarecki, H&W, to Ronald D & Lisa L Shanle – Lot 3, Country Club Shores 3rd Subdiv, NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $396,000.

Lisa L Shanle, sgl, to Terrance L & Melinda D Reynolds, H&W – Lot 15, Blk B, Tallgrass Addn, City of Cols $184,000.

Richard J Bogus a/k/a Richard John Bogus & Dawn S Bogus, H&W, to Richard J & Dawn S Bogus, H&W – Lot 11 & Part of Lot 13, Blk C, Northbrook 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Mark J Lindhorst to Lindhorst Rentals LLC – SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W; Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W (Tax Exempt).

Butler County

Cottonwood Valley Farms LLC to Bradley J Sloup, sgl & Chana M Ondracek, sgl – NW1/4 Sec 11-15-2E $64,000.

Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W, to Melissa Buresh, sgl – Lot 2, Bell’s 2nd Addn, Village of Bellwood $95,000.

J.L.O Properties LLC to Keith & Carey Thoene, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-14-4E $516,000.

James G Miratsky Jr a/k/a James G Miratsky, sgl, to James L Miratsky, married, Matthew J Miratsky, married, & Elizabeth P Miratsky, sgl – Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-15-4E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 2-15-4E (Tax Exempt).

City of David City to Henningsen Foods Inc – Lots 1, 4, 5, 8, 9 & 12, Blk 34, Original Town of David City; Lots 13 & 14 & Part of Lot 15, Blk 33, Original Town of David City; Lots 9 & 12 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 23, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).

Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Alan M Osantowski, sgl – SW1/4 & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-15-1E $1,542,000.

Steven D Osantowski, sgl, Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Brian J Osantowski – Part of NW1/4 Sec 8-15-1E $1,006,000.

Kathleen Pavel, unremarried widow, to Michael, Robert & Daniel Pavel – Undiv 1/2 Int, S1/2 NE1/4, N1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-16-4E; Undiv 1/2 Int, NW1/4 NW1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, NE1/4 NE1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-16-4E & SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-16-4E (Tax Exempt).

Cottownwood Valley Farms LLC to H-Ko Farms LLC – NW1/4 NE1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 23-16-2E $1,508,000.00

Janet G McKay, sgl, to Janet G McKay, sgl, Reily J McKay, married & Kyle R McKay, sgl – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn a/k/a Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).

Ruth A & Gerald E Rountree, W&H, to Tanner, Austin & Kalan Zeilinger – Part of Lot 3, Blk 1, Miles 3rd Addn, City of David City $155,000.

Colfax County

Martin Property Holdings LLC to LaShana B Anderson & Danny R Ferguson – Lot 13 & Part of Lot 14, Blk 15, Town of Howells $15,000.

Stephan F & Joan M Ruskamp, H&W, to Stephan F & Joan M Ruskamp, Trustees of the Stephan & Joan Ruskamp Living Trust – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-20-4E & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-20-4E (Tax Exempt).

Rachel Sobota to Stephen & Lynn M Sobota – SE1/4 Sec 24-19-3E $182,000.

Jolene K Karel, sgl, to Larry J Karel – SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 3-19-3E $180,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News