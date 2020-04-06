PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Mark L Dicke a/k/a Mark Louis Dicke & Stephanie M Dicke, H&W, to Ronald K & Joanell M Klug – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 13-18-1E $678,000.
Todd J & Patricia Ann Finkral, H&W, to Zachery A Schoenhofer – Lot 5, Blk 6, Phillips 2nd Addn, & Part of Lot 4, Blk 1, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $143,000.
Joseph D & Beverly J Dahlkoetter, H&W, to Todd J & Patricia A Finkral, H&W – Lot 1, Blk C, Becker’s Addn, City of Cols & Lot 3, Blk C, Becker’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols $168,000.
Kim & Ruby L Miller, H&W to Rosa A Bermudez – Lot 2, Sharp Subdiv, City of Cols $152,000.
Laurie A Millard, sgl, to Levi Macken – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 17, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $152,000.
Anthony J & Kimmi K Miller, H&W, to Julian M & Stephanie N Duncan, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 4, Lockner’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $189,000.
Michael J & Shella R Sloup, H&W, to Anthony J & Kimmi K Miller, H&W – Lot 4, Blk A, Indian hills 3rd Subdiv, Part of NE1/4 Sec 8-17-1E $240,000.
El Sinai LLC to Brian & Taryn Kozak, H&W – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 84, Original City of Cols $55,000.
El Sinai LLC to Brian & Taryn Kozak, H&W – Part of Lot 6, Blk 84, Original City of Cols $52,000.
Sam & Krynn Larsen, H&W, to Bertha A Diaz Romo & Juan J Gonzalez Torres – Lot 11, Blk E, Osborn Westlawn 6th Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Sam J & Krynn Larsen, H&W – Lot 10, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, City of Cols $485,000.
Arthur J & Jana D Stokes, H&W, to Ryan M Tuxhorn, Kevin B Tuxhorn & Amy J Hall – Lot 6, Blk A, Flamme 1st Subdiv, Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Lois A Pfeifer, married, to Thomas A Greisen – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Greisen, married, to Thomas A Greisen – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
John T & Cynthia A Wemhoff, H&W, to Thomas A Greisen – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Angela R & David L McDermott, W&H, to Thomas A Greisen – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
John T & Cynthia A Wemhoff, H&W, to Angela R McDermott – E1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Thomas A Greisen, sgl, to Angela R McDermott – E1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Greisen, married, to Angela R McDermott – E1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Lois A Pfeifer, married, to Angela R McDermott – E1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Thomas A Greisen, sgl, to John T Wemhoff – W1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Lois A Pfeifer, married, to John T Wemhoff – W1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Greisen, married, to John T Wemhoff – W1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Angela R & David L McDermott, W&H, to John T Wemhoff – W1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Thomas A Greisen, sgl, to Lois A Pfeifer – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Greisen, married, to Lois A Pfeifer – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-19-2W (Tax Exempt)
John T & Cynthia Wemhoff, H&W, to Lois A Pfeifer – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Angela R & David L McDermott, W&H, to Lois A Pfeifer – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Lois A Pfeifer, married, to Daniel A Greisen – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Thomas A Greisen, sgl, to Daniel A Greisen – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
John T & Cynthia A Wemhoff, H&W, to Daniel A Greisen – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Angela R & David L Wemhoff, W&H, to Daniel A Greisen – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 26-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Richard & Audrey Sueper, H&W, to Terrance L & Karla J Beller – Lots 9 & 10, Blk B, Hamling Addn, Village of Lindsay $6,000.
Carlene M Beller to Carl & Kimberly Jarosz, H&W – Part of Lot 6, Lot 7 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 4, Robison’s 1st Addn, City of Humphrey $90,000.
Loup Power District a/k/a Loup River Public Power District to State of Nebr – Part of NW1/4 Sec 23-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Brian A Behle to David A Paczosa – N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 26-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
David A Paczosa, sgl, to Brian A Behle – S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 26-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Michael B & Lori Steward Sinovic, H&W, to Nicholas H & Jena R Christo, H&W – Lot 2, Blk B, Northbrook 10th Add, City of Cols $323,000.
Butler County
Christopher Lindt, sgl, to Brent & Natasha D Van Diest, H&W – Lot 10 & Part of Lot 11, Blk 1, Surety Investment Co Addn, City of David City $110,000.
Austin & Ashley E Witmer, married, to Jessica R Sample, sgl – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 4, Blk 4, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $150,000.
Frank H & Judith A Hansen, H&W, to Lesley Lemmerman & Casey Hansen – Lot 7 & Part of Lot 10, Blk 9, East David City Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Pamela Larson, sgl & Andrea True, sgl, to Trenton J Zollars, sgl – Lot 4, Blk 14, Original Town of Rising City $19,000.
Adam & Angela Rerucha, H&W, to Ricky & Judith Holland – Part of Lot 2, Blk 10, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $32,000.
Marcia Bohuslavsky a/k/a Marcia A Bohuslavsky, sgl, to Julie J Foral, married, Jeffrey R Bohuslavsky, married, & Jennifer K Bohuslavsky, sgl – Lots 4, 5 & 6, Blk 1, West Brainard Addn, Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Keith D Purdie, sgl, to Damon & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Part of Lots 6 & 7, Blk 1, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $15,000.
David City Investments Co Inc to Benjamin L Hurst, sgl – Part of NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-4E $32,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.