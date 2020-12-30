PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Matthew R Rosche, sgl, to June E Loseke – Part of Sec 9-18-1E $672,000.
Charleen & Bruce Ebner, W&H, to Arnold Stuthman – S1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-18-1E $168,000.
DVL Farms Inc to Mark Schemek, et al, Co Personal Representatives of the Donald F Schemek Estate – Lots 1, 7, 8 & 9, Gerrards 2nd Subdiv, NW1/4 Sec 24-19-2W; W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-19-2W; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W; Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-19-2W & SW1/4 Sec 14-19-2W (Tax Exempt).
Mary L Schreiber a/k/a Mary Lou Schreiber, widow, to Jerald & Mary Ann Schreiber, H&W – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 3-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Eric V & Kristy Lantis, H&W, to Derek J & Jaime M Rohloff, H&W – Lot 5, Blk B, Glenwood Estates Addn, City of Cols $270,000.
Derek J & Jaime M Rohloff, H&W, to John & Gricelda Brabec, H&W – Lot 4, Blk A, Hoerle Subdiv, City of Cols $193,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Kaveh & Anette D Shamloo, H&W – Part of Lot 2, Blk D, Farm View Addn, Subdiv of Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E $288,000.
Mary Ellen Zach & Charles Zach, Trustees of the Mary Ellen Zach Trust, to Lisa M Krings – Lot 8, Blk 4, Ottis 2nd Addn, Humphrey $160,000.
Lisa M & Andrew L Krings, W&H, to Andrew L & Lisa M Krings – Lot 8, Blk 4, Ottis 2nd Addn, Humphrey (Tax Exempt).
David J & Bobbette L Slusarski, H&W, to Rick C Grubaugh – Lot 2, Slusarski Subdiv, Minor Subdiv Part of Lot 1, SE Addn, City of Cols $40,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to Jeffrey & Jennifer Mulder, H&W – Lot 11, Blk A, Lambert’s Country Shadows South Subdiv, Replat of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv & Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $68,000.
Dianne S Krebsbach, unmarried, to Francisco Herrera-Lopez & Nohemy D Herrera, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 142, Original City of Cols $75,000.
Andrew J & Stephanie A Schmidt, H&W, to Peyton T Connelly – Lot 1, Blk N, East 2nd Addn, Village of Monroe $75,000.
Donald K Kiser to Clifford L & Jeannie A Kiser-Jensen, Co-Trustees and their Successors in Trust, under the Cliff & Jeannie Kiser-Jensen Family Trust – Lots 1 & 2, Blk C, West Parkway 1st Subdiv, City of Cols and Lots 5 & 6, Blk A, West Parkway 1st Subdiv, City of Cols $141,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Iliam Gonzalez Ortiz – Part of Lot 8, Lot 9, Blk 11, Gerrards Addn, City of Cols $136,000.
Butler County
Christopher D Kozisek, sgl, to Susan Lentz – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Miles 4th Addn, David City $160,000.
Otto Heritage LLC to Richard R Otto & Gary Bader, each a one-half interest – Part of Sec 27-13-1 $989,000.
Richard R & Teresa G Otto, H&W, to Dolores A Bader – Part of Sec 27-13-1 $720,000.
Zepplin Farms LLC to Big Bass Acres LLC – Part of Sec 10-15-2E $720,000.
Hennington Foods Inc to Five Star Storage LLC – Part of Sec 19-15-3E $75,000.0
Jerry L & Lynette M Trejo, H&W, to David E & Roseletta V Berry, H&W – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-15-1E & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 30-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jackie Lynn & John Martinez, W&H, & Joe G & Carolyn A Topil, H&W – Andrew L Lopez, sgl – Lots 6, 7 & 8, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City & Lot 10, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt).
Nancy A & Leevon G Bernt, W&H, to Kramer Raymond & Elliot Maurice Watts – SE1/4 Sec 28-15-1E $1,260,000.
Richard L & Cecelia M Steager, H&W, to Frontier Cooperative Supply – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-14-4E $30,000.
Timothy J Besch, sgl, to Candido Morales – Lot 2, 3 & 6, Blk 31, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood $19,000.
Colfax County
Allan E & Shirley A Krejci, H&W, & Ann Krejci & Robert McEwen, W&H, to Allan E & Shirley A Krejci, H&W – Part of Sec 19-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Allan E & Shirley A Krejci, H&W, & Stuart & Sue Krejci, H&W, to Allan E & Shirley A Krejci, H&W – Part of Sec 19-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Barbara J Cech, sgl, to Daniel D Cech – Part of Lot 4, Blk 3, Town of Howells (Tax Exempt).
R. Dean Bliss, sgl, to Christopher S & Stephanie A Gabel, H&W – Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18, Blk 7, Village of Rogers $25,000.
Arlene Stuchl, sgl; Patricia M Alvarado, f/k/a Patricia M Cerny & Danny Alvarado, W&H; Lawrence J Stuchl a/k/a Lawrence Stuchl & Kaye M Stuchl, H&W & Linda K & Robert Pacula, W&H, to Irma L Torres Cotuc & Willy E Calderon – Lot 11, Replat of Blk 16, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Addn City of Schuyler $167,000.
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W; Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H; Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W & Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Scott J Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W; Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H; Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W & Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Laurel J Lennemann, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W; Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H; Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W & Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Keith L Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Roberth & Sara D Ramirez, H&W, to Isairis Fiallo Rodriguez & Eduardo Torres Vasallo, W&H – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 1, a/k/a Subdiv Blk 1, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $17,000.
Wikert Properties LCC to MSEM Colfax RE Holdings LLC – Part of Sec 13-17-3E; Part of Sec 14-17-3E; Part of Sec 14-17-3E; Lot 10, Blk 8, Lincoln’s Addn, City of Schuyler; Part of Sec 23-17-3E; Part of Sec 23-17-3E; Part of Sec 23-17-3E; Part of Sec 23-17-3E; Part of Sec 24-17-3E & Part of Sec 24-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Dennis J & Karen M Waak, H&W, to Dennis J & Karen M Waak – Part of Sec 32-18-3E; Part of Sec 4-17-3E & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
John Scott Garner, sgl, to Travis S Garner – Lot 2, Blk 14, Original Town of Osceola (Tax Exempt).
Chris A & Kim M Voss, H&W, to Carl L Rosberg – Part of Lots 17 & 18, Blk 1, Van Vorce’s Addn, Village of Shelby $155,000.
BATK LLC to Jesse D & Mary S Williams, married; Jesse A & Melinn M Williams, married – Part of Sec 34-15-2W $748,000.
Jason & Tiffany Abell, H&W, to Richard A & Ann R Bohaty, Co-Trustees of the R A Bohaty Trust – Part of Sec 27-13-3W $1,145,000.
Gerald Noel Kealiher a/k/a Gerald N Kealiher & Kristin Kealiher a/k/a Kristin A Kealiher, H&W, to Gerald N & Kristin A Kealiher Trustee of the Joint Revocable Trust of Gerald N & Kristin A Kealiher – Part of Sec 22-13-4W (Tax Exempt).
James Clayton & Becky Ellsworth, H&W, to Miguel Velasco a/k/a Miguel V Velasco & Maritza Velasco, H&W – Part of Blk 6, Washington Heights Addn, Village of Shelby & Part of Sec 9-14-1W $20,000.
Kim J Kubik, unmarried, to Bennet E & Holly A Hopkins, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Waite’s Subdiv, Village of Shelby $1,000.
John K & Angela B Moore, H&W, to John K & Angela B Moore, Co-Trustees of the John K & Angela B Moore Trust – Part of Sec 17-13-1W (Tax Exempt).
Barbara Jean Krumbach, sgl, to Barbara J Krumbach as Trustee of the Barb Krumbach Living Trust – Part of Sec 10-13-1W (Tax Exempt).