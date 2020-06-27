Przymus, Torres recognized for Revolution outreach

“It’s not something I expected but I’m very pleased and honored,” he said.

Usually, the Youth Volunteers of the Year would be recognized at an annual meeting but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting has been postponed.

Looking for a Revolution

Formerly known as the Center for Survivors Speakers Bureau, the program was revamped in the 2000s and named after The Beatles song, “Revolution.”

Amsler noted that she was in the program when she was in high school herself; back then, the program had about 20 teens participating. With the revamp, Revolution has grown to 45 participants.

Revolution teens are typically nominated and approached about joining the program. The kids are then vetted through discussions with community members; the nominees are rated based on responsibility, willingness to help and other factors. Amsler said that a committee will then decide who will be invited to join the group; often committee members must choose from a list of up to 150 names each year.