Public comments gathered for hotel feasibility study

Community stakeholders gathered in the David City Volunteer Fire Department's meeting room recently to discuss the idea of bringing a new hotel to town.

The discussion was part of a hotel feasibility study being done at the behest of the Butler County Development Board.

As part of the feasibility study, Michael Hool with Strategic Hospitality Resources, LLC, came to town to gather information and public comment on David City's need for a hotel.

Representatives from Timpte, the City of David City, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, David City Public Schools, Bank of the Valley, Butler Public Power District (BPPD) and the Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) were among those who attended the meeting to give their input on the pros, cons and feasibility of setting up a new hotel in David City.

Overnight accommodations do exist in David City at the Rose Motel, 1981 N. Fourth St., but during the meeting, several people said that visitors tend to start looking for other options after staying there a few nights.

The Rose Motel is the only overnight accommodation listed in the phonebook in Butler County. The closest alternative options are 20 minutes away or more.

The Rose Motel could not be reached for comment.