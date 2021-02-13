Public comments gathered for hotel feasibility study

Community stakeholders gathered in the David City Volunteer Fire Department's meeting room recently to discuss the idea of bringing a new hotel to town.
The discussion was part of a hotel feasibility study being done at the behest of the Butler County Development Board.
As part of the feasibility study, Michael Hool with Strategic Hospitality Resources, LLC, came to town to gather information and public comment on David City's need for a hotel.
Representatives from Timpte, the City of David City, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, David City Public Schools, Bank of the Valley, Butler Public Power District (BPPD) and the Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) were among those who attended the meeting to give their input on the pros, cons and feasibility of setting up a new hotel in David City.
Overnight accommodations do exist in David City at the Rose Motel, 1981 N. Fourth St., but during the meeting, several people said that visitors tend to start looking for other options after staying there a few nights.
The Rose Motel is the only overnight accommodation listed in the phonebook in Butler County. The closest alternative options are 20 minutes away or more.
The Rose Motel could not be reached for comment.
Coming out of the meeting, it was clear that David City doesn't so much need a hotel for event space as it needs enough rooms and more long-term stay options.
Mandi Topil, representing both the Butler County Ag Society and BPPD at the meeting, said certain traveling shows cannot participate at the Butler County Fair because of the need for overnight accommodations.
Several people shared similar perspectives and said that a new hotel would attract more people to David City, whether it’s for Ag Society or local recreational programs.
Others expressed a need for long-term housing for health care professionals.
"Right now, we’ve got two medical students staying at the local motel,” BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said at the meeting.
Naiberk said medical students spend three-month stints with the hospital and there are between four or six of them each year. Usually, he said, they stay at the hospital, but COVID-19 has made that impossible.
Naiberk said BCHCC has also hosted numerous consultants over the last seven years, all of whom have needed a place to stay. They have stayed in either Lincoln or Columbus, he added.
“I think those folks would definitely stay in David City,” Naiberk said.
Another attendee noted long-term care facilities host traveling nurses as well, who need accommodations for weeks at a time. Others said Michael’s Foods and the Butler County Landfill have similar needs from time to time.
The chorus was much the same as the rest of the crowd at the meeting — visitors come to David City during the day but usually spend the night in Schuyler, Columbus, Omaha or Lincoln.
