Public Defender's office seeking new faces

In a move expected to save money long-term, the Platte County Public Defender's Office is adding a third attorney position to keep up with its caseload.
The Public Defender's Office largely deals with criminal cases where people are unable to pay for their own attorney.
"My office handles between 600 and 700 cases per year, generally. At the moment, we have 175 open criminal cases," Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas said.
There are other situations where people may be entitled to court-appointed counsel, but which may not fall under the mandate for the Public Defender's Office. That includes certain juvenile, child support and paternity cases.
"My office used to handle those types of cases but we had to start refusing those appointments because we did not have enough manpower or time to handle those in addition to our criminal caseload," Matas said.
That began roughly three years ago, Matas said.
The hope, Matas added, is that hiring a third attorney will allow the Platte County Public Defender's Office to reabsorb the child support and paternity cases and maybe some of the juvenile ones.
"We believe that this will save the County money because the court-appointed rate for attorneys is $95 an hour in this judicial district," Matas said. "We believe, with a third attorney in our office, that we can provide the same service for a substantially reduced cost in a lot of those cases."
Meanwhile, the other attorney currently with the Public Defender's Office, Deputy Public Defender Jessica Fauss, is vacating her position soon. That will leave the office with two attorney positions to fill.
Matas said it's hard to know when the positions will be filled, but he hopes to get it done as soon as possible.
Fauss' last day is Jan. 15, almost exactly three years after she joined the Platte County Public Defender's Office on Jan. 16, 2018.
Fauss is leaving her position in Platte County for a similar job and a substantial pay raise at the Hall County Public Defender's Office. She will start work there on Jan. 19.
"It was a hard decision to make, though. I love working here so much, and I think we do good work here. I really enjoy working with Tim, my staff, the courts, and even with the prosecutors here," Fauss said.
Fauss loves her job so much that, every day for three years, she has made an almost two-hour round-trip commute to Columbus from her home in Central City.
"I would have stayed here forever if I didn't get an opportunity with much better pay somewhere else," Fauss said.
Matas appeared in front of the Platte County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to request a higher salary cap for the position Fauss is leaving.
Matas said the Board increased the salary cap for the position to $65,000, depending on qualifications and experience.
"I'm really glad that Tim was able to secure that salary increase," Fauss said.
Fauss said she hopes it will help attract a highly-qualified replacement. After all, she said, defense attorneys do an important job. It's critical that individuals receive competent legal representation.
"We're no less necessary to the criminal justice system than the county attorneys who charge crimes," Fauss said. "We're still trying to uphold the laws and the Constitution and protect society. We are just doing it one person at a time. We ensure that before anyone can be convicted of a crime, they get their day in court, that their rights weren't violated and that there is enough evidence for a conviction. Defense attorneys are the safeguard against unbridled power of the State."
