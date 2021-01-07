Public Defender's office seeking new faces

In a move expected to save money long-term, the Platte County Public Defender's Office is adding a third attorney position to keep up with its caseload.

The Public Defender's Office largely deals with criminal cases where people are unable to pay for their own attorney.

"My office handles between 600 and 700 cases per year, generally. At the moment, we have 175 open criminal cases," Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas said.

There are other situations where people may be entitled to court-appointed counsel, but which may not fall under the mandate for the Public Defender's Office. That includes certain juvenile, child support and paternity cases.

"My office used to handle those types of cases but we had to start refusing those appointments because we did not have enough manpower or time to handle those in addition to our criminal caseload," Matas said.

That began roughly three years ago, Matas said.

The hope, Matas added, is that hiring a third attorney will allow the Platte County Public Defender's Office to reabsorb the child support and paternity cases and maybe some of the juvenile ones.