Public officials eye legislative bills

Local public officials are keeping their eyes on a number of bills during the Nebraska Legislature's ongoing session, among them proposals concerning COVID-19, public education and public power.
Legislative Bill 83 (LB83), introduced by Sen. Mike Flood (R-District 19) would allow political subdivisions to livestream their public meetings in certain situations, such as those created by the COVID-19 pandemic of the last year.
Intermittently since the pandemic began, the state has issued Directed Health Measures granting political subdivisions the authority to livestream their public meetings. But LB83 would codify that policy.
LB83 was filed by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Director of Student Services Jason Harris mentioned several bills at the Feb. 8 meeting of the CPS Board of Education.
One of them, LB642 — introduced by Sen. Jen Day (D-District 49) on Jan. 20 — would allow school districts and Educational Service Units to receive reimbursement for mental health services expenditures.
"We don't really think that will go through because I think there's a $12 million price tag with that," Harris said at the Feb. 8 meeting.
But, Harris said, it's good to have the conversation about mental health anyway.
The Education Committee held a hearing for LB642 on Feb. 8.
LR13CA (Legislative Resolution 13 Constitutional Amendment) is a policy proposition that would affect CPS, along with other public school districts in the state of Nebraska.
"It's a constitutional amendment that (Sen. Tom) Brewer (R-District 43) wants to introduce with property taxes. The cap for property taxes would be at 33%, so more than 33% of property taxes could be spent on public education," Harris said. "That will be very interesting to watch."
At the Feb. 8 meeting, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said he discussed LR13CA with Brewer.
"He doesn't think it's going to go anywhere because the price tag on the other side of that is like $2.8 billion that the state would have to come up with," Loeffelholz said at the meeting.
It's another instance, Loeffelholz said, where the conversation generated by the bill will be important.
"I think it's the right thing to do to have the conversation. Because if the state's really serious about funding public education, you've got a $4 billion budget, $2.5 billion of it could be for public education," Loeffelholz said.
Meanwhile, a host of bills dealing with public power include LB513.
As originally proposed by Brewer, LB513 would both shorten the term lengths of public power district board members from six to four years and require board members to be retail customers of the power district they represent.
The second part of the bill would have affected several members of the Loup Power District Board of Directors, including Chris Langemeier, Ross Knott and Jim Donoghue.
"Most of the NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) Board could not be on the NPPD Board," Loup Power CEO/President Neal Suess said during a Jan. 27 meeting of the Loup board. "Like Director (Jerry) Chlopek could not be on the NPPD Board because he's not a retail customer of NPPD."
On Jan. 26, notice was given for a hearing on LB513. The hearing took place in front of the legislature's Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3.
Loup Power Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren is involved with the Nebraska Power Association (NPA) and, as a result, keeps up to date on certain legislative items.
Duren told the Telegram that the NPA was among the objectors to the bill, primarily for the residency restriction it imposed.
"After all the testimony, Sen. Brewer, who introduced the bill, told the committee that he planned to amend the bill by striking the retail provisions so then it would only address the board term lengths, so it would go from six years to four years," Duren said.
That amendment has not yet been formally introduced, but it's too early for that now anyway.
"If the amendment is made, it will be made on the floor if the bill gets to the floor," Duren said.