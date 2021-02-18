Public officials eye legislative bills

The second part of the bill would have affected several members of the Loup Power District Board of Directors, including Chris Langemeier, Ross Knott and Jim Donoghue.

"Most of the NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) Board could not be on the NPPD Board," Loup Power CEO/President Neal Suess said during a Jan. 27 meeting of the Loup board. "Like Director (Jerry) Chlopek could not be on the NPPD Board because he's not a retail customer of NPPD."

On Jan. 26, notice was given for a hearing on LB513. The hearing took place in front of the legislature's Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3.

Loup Power Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren is involved with the Nebraska Power Association (NPA) and, as a result, keeps up to date on certain legislative items.

Duren told the Telegram that the NPA was among the objectors to the bill, primarily for the residency restriction it imposed.

"After all the testimony, Sen. Brewer, who introduced the bill, told the committee that he planned to amend the bill by striking the retail provisions so then it would only address the board term lengths, so it would go from six years to four years," Duren said.

That amendment has not yet been formally introduced, but it's too early for that now anyway.