Public-private broadband funding denied

The Nebraska Public Service Commission denied funding for an innovative public-private partnership to expand broadband infrastructure. The implications of that decision for other entities considering similar partnerships -- such as Platte County and Loup -- remain unclear.

The commission's decision on a unique Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funding application will be a topic of conversation at an upcoming private meeting, said Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess. The meeting will include local entities that have signed on to a memorandum of understanding aimed at broadband infrastructure development.

The push was started by Loup with support from the Nebraska Public Power District. Platte County was the first county to jump on board in November. Since then, Colfax, Nance and Boone counties have also signed on.

"We are talking to other public entities, but nobody else has signed it," Suess told the Telegram on Jan. 7. "...And we have definitely had at least some (private telecommunications companies) show interest in discussing where this goes."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) proposes investigating the development of a relationship between the public entities on the MOU with a private telecommunications company to expand broadband in the region.

The innovative local effort is similar to a Glenwood Telecommunications Company (GTC) and South Central Public Power District (SCPPD) project proposed in Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. The GTC/SCPPD effort, if successful, would be the first of its kind in Nebraska. It's farther along but was recently denied funding from the Nebraska Public Service Commission -- for now, at least.

"We are planning on having a meeting...to talk a little about what our next steps are...(and try) to figure out what that (the commission's decision) means and where that goes," Suess said.

The Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act set up a fund of $40 million to be awarded to broadband infrastructure projects in Nebraska by the public service commission. The $40 million will be distributed in two grant cycles, one in 2021 and the other in 2022. There was $20 million up for grabs in the 2021 cycle.

As part of the grant award process, the commission allowed internet service providers to file challenges to grant applications which, if upheld, made the application ineligible for funding.

The results of the challenges and the 2021 cycle recipients were announced on Jan. 4, but not all $20 million was awarded. The commission left roughly $2.02 million up in the air.

"...The Commission will allow those applicants whose applications were denied due to a partial challenge to resubmit their application, with modifications, to remove the successfully challenged portion(s)," said the commission's Jan. 4 order issuing the grant awards and challenge results.

The GTC/SCPPD project applications are the only two that qualify for reapplication.

The commission upheld a challenge to the GTC/SCPPD application from Windstream, which serves some -- but not all -- areas in the proposed project.

The parts of Windstream service territory that intersected with the GTC/SCPPD project area would have to be cut in a GTC/SCPPD reapplication, which would significantly reduce the scope of the project.

Reapplications are due Jan. 28.

"The Commission will review the resubmitted applications when and if they are submitted, and would then issue a decision via order at one of the regularly scheduled Commission meetings after that Janu. 28 deadline to resubmit," Nebraska Public Service Commission Media and Communications Manager Deb Collins said in a Jan. 5 email to the Telegram.

"The $2 million that is left over would be part of the 2021 grant cycle funds, if anyone reapplies for it. Otherwise, it will be rolled over into the 2022 cycle and be available there along with the $20 million allocated for 2022," Collins said in a subsequent Jan. 5 email to the Telegram.

For now, it's unclear what GTC/SCPPD will do.

Formerly the NPPD CEO and president, now a special assistant to the current CEO and president, Pat Pope has been involved in efforts to develop public/private broadband partnerships in Nebraska, including the one involving Loup, as well as the GTC/SCPPD project.

"(The commission) is not the only game in town. There are literally billions more dollars coming down the pipe from the federal government but...if the legislature elects the channel those dollars that are coming from the federal government through the public service commission, we've got to have the process right. It's got to be fair, there has to be accountability," Pope said.

In a dissenting opinion on the awards, Commissioner Crystal Rhodes asserted that the process was not fair.

"Simply put, the Commission did not follow our own process," Rhodes said in her opinion. "...We failed to consider the speed data submitted by the applicants, and information provided by customers and elected officials who live in the area. … Instead, the Commission accepted plant maps provided by carriers and their attestation that they were providing adequate service, despite strong evidence provided by others to the contrary."

Pope said speed tests were done at Windstream-served residences in the project area to see if Windstream's existing customers had adequate service, defined by the commission as at least a 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed.

"From our actual measurement perspective, (those residences) are not being served at 100/20 Mbps, despite the claims of Windstream," Pope said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

