Public-private broadband project not to receive NBBP funds

It's official: A Nebraska broadband development project backed by a partnership between a telecommunications company and public power district will not receive 2021 Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funds.

In October, Glenwood Telecommunications Company and South Central Public Power District (SCPPD) submitted an application for $3.9 million in NBBP funds for broadband development in parts of Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.

A private telecom and public power district have never teamed up on rural broadband development like that, but Nebraska Public Power District's Pat Pope is hopeful that it can happen and has been leading efforts to forge such partnerships in other parts of Nebraska, including in the Columbus area.

Much of the reason public power has never been involved in rural broadband development is because Nebraska law forbids public power from selling internet service to end users. On the other hand, a huge cost barrier often discourages internet service providers from building high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural areas with fewer customers. A partnership, though, would allow public power districts -- which already have some infrastructure in place to serve rural customers -- to still participate by helping with the cost burden, while keeping telecoms the internet service provider.

Grant funding will still be essential to the process, though, which is why Glenwood -- as the telecom between the two entities -- submitted a project application requesting $3.9 million of the $20 million 2021 NBBP funding.

But the Glenwood and SCPPD project didn't make the list when the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) announced NBBP fund recipients in early January.

Telecommunications company Windstream challenged the Glenwood & SCPPD project on the grounds that Windstream already provided adequate service to customers in parts of the project area. The PSC upheld Windstream's challenge, but because it only covered parts of the project area, the PSC allowed Glenwood to revise the applications for the two projects and submit them by Jan. 28 for a shot at $2 million of the 2021 NBBP funds that went unrewarded by the PSC in January.

In the end, though, a revised version of the Glenwood and SCPPD application was not submitted. Glenwood General Manager Stan Rouse said they would have had to remove a number of communities from the project area.

"When some communities were removed from that...financially, it wasn't feasible," Rouse said.

But, SCPPD General Manager Craig Cox said that doesn't necessarily mean things are over. Rouse agreed.

"I don't consider it dead in the water. We're going to keep trying to see if we can figure out a way to make it work," Rouse said.

Moreover, Glenwood did emerge from the NBBP process with something to show for its efforts.

In October, Glenwood submitted a second, completely separate application for a Fillmore County broadband project. The Fillmore County project did not involve a partnership with SCPPD.

Windstream challenged the Fillmore County project, and the PSC upheld the challenge. However, like the challenge to the Glenwood & SCPPD project, Windstream's challenge to the Fillmore County project only covered parts of the project area.

Glenwood didn't revise its Glenwood & SCPPD project application, but it did make adjustments and submitted a revised version of the Fillmore County project application.

"There were only a few customers in some of the small towns (that we had to remove)," Rouse said.

On Tuesday, the PSC put out a press release announcing that the revised Fillmore County project was approved for roughly $1.4 million in 2021 NBBP funds.

"PSC staff reviewed the resubmitted grant for the Fillmore County Project and found that the application as modified met all necessary criteria for approval of funding during the 2021 NBBP grant program year. The remaining $574,660.91 in grant funding from the 2021 NBBP will be added to the $20 million available in the 2022 NBBP grant cycle," the Tuesday press release said.

Rouse and Cox indicated that work on the Glenwood & SCPPD project may continue.

"Going forward we're going to continue to work on things to see if we can improve it or change things to reapply next time," Rouse said.

