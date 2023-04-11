Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 7
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
9:26 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
11:32 a.m., Discoverer Drive and 38th Ave
2:57 p.m., 39th Ave and 31st St
8:09 p.m., 33rd Ave and 32nd St
April 8
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:33 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
8:13 a.m., E 25th St and E Country Villa Rd
10:00 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
2:12 p.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
April 9
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
9:07 a.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
10:27 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
12:16 p.m., Discoverer Drive and 38th St
1:40 p.m., S 6th Ave and S 4th St
4:45 p.m., 34th Ave and 30th St
6:04 p.m., SE 39th Ave and SE 7th St