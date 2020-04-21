Public Record - April 17-21

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 17-18
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:16 a.m., 2800 block and 38th Avenue; sick.
9:47 a.m., Hwy 81 and Loup River Bridge; car accident (semi vs. farm tractor) - no transport.
5:43 p.m., 1900 block and 24th Avenue; sick.
5:49 p.m., 50 block and Lakewood Drive; sick.
7:50 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
April 18-19
Fire calls
9:13 p.m., 900 block and SE 9th Street; grass fire.
Rescue calls
8:22 a.m., 2700 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
11:06 a.m., 600 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
1:24 p.m., 1500 block of 36th Avenue; sick.
3:07 p.m., 100 block of South Road; sick.
3:23 p.m., 2900 block of 23rd Street; sick.
April 19-20
Fire calls
1:29 p.m., 2700 block of E. 29th Avenue; no incident found.
10:14 p.m., 3000 block of 23rd Street; car fire.
Rescue calls
3:24 p.m., 2500 block of E. 29th Avenue; sick.
7:27 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Drive; motor vehicle accident.
9:12 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street; sick.
3:41 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
April 20-21
Fire calls
2800 block and 29th Avenue; report of illegal burn.
Rescue calls
2800 bock and 25th Street; medical.
4000 block and 38th Street; medical.
