Public Record - April 17-21
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - April 17-21

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 17-18

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:16 a.m., 2800 block and 38th Avenue; sick.

9:47 a.m., Hwy 81 and Loup River Bridge; car accident (semi vs. farm tractor) - no transport.

5:43 p.m., 1900 block and 24th Avenue; sick.

5:49 p.m., 50 block and Lakewood Drive; sick.

7:50 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

April 18-19

Fire calls

9:13 p.m., 900 block and SE 9th Street; grass fire.

Rescue calls

8:22 a.m., 2700 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

11:06 a.m., 600 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

1:24 p.m., 1500 block of 36th Avenue; sick. 

3:07 p.m., 100 block of South Road; sick.

3:23 p.m., 2900 block of 23rd Street; sick.

April 19-20

Fire calls

1:29 p.m., 2700 block of E. 29th Avenue; no incident found.

10:14 p.m., 3000 block of 23rd Street; car fire.

Rescue calls

3:24 p.m., 2500 block of E. 29th Avenue; sick.

7:27 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Drive; motor vehicle accident.

9:12 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street; sick.

3:41 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

April 20-21

Fire calls

2800 block and 29th Avenue; report of illegal burn.

Rescue calls

2800 bock and 25th Street; medical.

4000 block and 38th Street; medical.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News