Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 14
Fire Calls
2:05 p.m., no address reported
2:35 p.m., no address report
5:30 p.m., E 8th St and 1st Ave
Rescue Calls
7:48 p.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave
8:31 p.m., 25th St and 35th Ave
9:37 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
11:01 p.m., E Country Villa Rd and E 30th Ave
11:02 p.m., 31st St and 26th Ave
April 15
Fire Calls
1:27 a.m., E 8th and 1st Ave
11:19 a.m., 10th St and 25th Ave
Rescue Calls
10:38 p.m., 53rd Ave and 34th St
April 16
Fire Calls
6:57 p.m., E 59th Ave and E 23rd St
Rescue Calls
5:14 a.m., 24th Ave and 3rd St
11:53 a.m., 18th St and 24th Ave
9:03 p.m., 33rd Ave and 6th St
10:34 p.m., E 18th Ave and E 23rd St
10:39 p.m., 27th St and Pioneer Pl