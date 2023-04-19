Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 17
Fire Calls
2:05 a.m., 22nd Ave and 22nd St
8:08 a.m., E 59th Ave and E 23rd St
Rescue Calls
5:06 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
6:10 p.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
7:51 p.m., 25th St and 35th Ave
