Public Record - April 21-24

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 21-22
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:25 a.m., 100 block of 10th Avenue; sick.
1:23 p.m., 1300 block of 33rd Avenue; car accident.
2:44 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Drive; sick.
6:25 p.m., 1600 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
12:28 a.m., 2000 block of 8th Avenue; sick.
1:50 a.m., 1700 block of W. Calle Columbo; sick.
4:20 a.m., 2200 block of 8th Avenue; sick.
April 22-23
Fire calls
10:41 a.m., 2400 block of Kummer Drive; illegal burn.
12:48 p.m., 3500 block of 18th Street; illegal burn.
4:51 p.m., 3500 block of SE 9th Street; grass fire.
Rescue calls
10:46 a.m., 4000 block of E. 23rd Street; fall.
11:59 a.m., 2300 block of 18th Avenue; motor vehicle accident.
April 23-24
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:41 a.m., 4700 block and 38th Street; sick.
1:20 p.m., 2200 block and 6th Street; sick.
1:58 p.m., 3000 block and 48th Avenue; sick.
2:52 p.m., 2500 block and 26th Street; sick.
7:22 p.m., 1600 block and 40th Avenue; sick.
