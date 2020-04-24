Public Record - April 21-24
Public Record - April 21-24

Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 21-22

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:25 a.m., 100 block of 10th Avenue; sick.

1:23 p.m., 1300 block of 33rd Avenue; car accident.

2:44 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Drive; sick.

6:25 p.m., 1600 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

12:28 a.m.,  2000 block of 8th Avenue; sick.

1:50 a.m., 1700 block of W. Calle Columbo; sick.

4:20 a.m., 2200 block of 8th Avenue; sick.

April 22-23

Fire calls

10:41 a.m., 2400 block of Kummer Drive; illegal burn.

12:48 p.m., 3500 block of 18th Street; illegal burn.

4:51 p.m., 3500 block of SE 9th Street; grass fire.

Rescue calls

10:46 a.m., 4000 block of E. 23rd Street; fall.

11:59 a.m., 2300 block of 18th Avenue; motor vehicle accident.

April 23-24

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:41 a.m., 4700 block and 38th Street; sick.

1:20 p.m., 2200 block and 6th Street; sick. 

1:58 p.m., 3000 block and 48th Avenue; sick.

2:52 p.m., 2500 block and 26th Street; sick.

7:22 p.m., 1600 block and 40th Avenue; sick.

