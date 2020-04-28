Public Record - April 24-28

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 24-25
Fire calls
8:17 p.m., 4800 block of 83rd Street (Boy Scout Island); grass fire.
Rescue calls
1:57 p.m., 4700 block of 27th Street.
6:45 p.m., 9500 block of 18th Avenue.
4:25 a.m., 120th block of North Road.
7:25 a.m., 1700 block of Woodland Drive.
April 25-26
No report submitted.
April 26-27
Fire calls
1:06 p.m., 3200 block of 7th Street; car fire.
9:40 p.m., 3900 block of 12th Street; alarm activation - burning complaint.
Rescue calls
2:18 p.m., 2100 block of 8th Street; sick.
11:53 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; heart attack.
April 27-28
Fire calls
6:11 p.m., 4400 block of E. 23rd Street; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
8:43 a.m., 20th block of Driftwood Drive; sick.
6 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; sick.
11:59 p.m., 120th block of North Road; sick.
12:32 a.m., 20th block of Driftwood Drive; sick.
7:54 a.m., 4200 block of E. 5th Street; sick.
