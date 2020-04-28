Public Record - April 24-28
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - April 24-28

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 24-25

Fire calls

8:17 p.m., 4800 block of 83rd Street (Boy Scout Island); grass fire.

Rescue calls

1:57 p.m., 4700 block of 27th Street.

6:45 p.m., 9500 block of 18th Avenue.

4:25 a.m., 120th block of North Road.

7:25 a.m., 1700 block of Woodland Drive. 

April 25-26

No report submitted.

April 26-27

Fire calls

1:06 p.m., 3200 block of 7th Street; car fire.

9:40 p.m., 3900 block of 12th Street; alarm activation - burning complaint. 

Rescue calls

2:18 p.m., 2100 block of 8th Street; sick.

11:53 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; heart attack. 

April 27-28

Fire calls

6:11 p.m., 4400 block of E. 23rd Street; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

8:43 a.m., 20th block of Driftwood Drive; sick.

6 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; sick.

11:59 p.m., 120th block of North Road; sick.

12:32 a.m., 20th block of Driftwood Drive; sick.

7:54 a.m., 4200 block of E. 5th Street; sick.

 

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News